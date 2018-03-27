What We're Eating Now: April 2018

A Bounty of Bagels

It’s no wonder a line stretches up East Madison Street when baker Molly Westman sends whiffs of chocolate-laced rugelach and savory baked goods out of a charming Capitol Hill sidewalk stall. Westman’s Bagel and Coffee proffers five bagels—among them sesame and everything (pictured)—to be topped with sundry schmears, but on Fridays a caviar spread emerges in all its briny glory. Eat it atop a Maldon sea salt bagel then take home a containerful for later. —Rosin Saez

Action-Packed Noodles

The hundreds of tiny shark jaws glued in scalloped formation to the wall at Reckless Noodle House should put you on notice: The Central District’s new destination for wokked noodles with braised beef cheek and curry vermicelli bowls packs way more intrigue than your average neighborhood joint. Everything’s great—the fried rice, the cocktail list, and starters like papaya salad and squid larb that don’t shy away from heat. —Allecia Vermillion

Let’s Get Tropical

Longtime Tom Douglas chef Brian Madayag decamped to Edmonds, where he’s spun a split-level space into a small-plates tiki bar bursting with a medley of island flavors from Hawaii to Japan. Amid an eclectic lineup of dishes dwells a refreshing Filipino-style ceviche, kilawen, done up with cubes of tombo tuna dressed in Red Boat fish sauce and calamansi citrus alongside airy shrimp chips. Sip on a boozy slushy, then pretend you’re somewhere warm. —RS

Cocktails and Crab Toast

The handsome new restaurant inside the recently revamped Hotel Theodore is a handy downtown destination for late-night negronis, some perfectly grilled seasonal rockfish before the theater, or just a glass of Washington wine and an ocean-leaning snack, like slices of Sea Wolf bread heaped with coconut- and fennel-rich crabmeat. Rider’s prices reflect both its hotel location and the carefully sourced proteins, but the happy hour menu runs the gamut from shaved kohlrabi salad to crisp, herb-dusted fries. —AV

Red Wine for Springtime

Efestē Taylor Mag Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2014 $28

Kick winter out the door for good with a big, bold cabernet. This is Efestē’s first release off this estate vineyard, and it’s a winner, especially considering quality bottles from Red Mountain often cost twice as much. Aromas of cafe au lait, cherry, and raspberry lead to ripe fruit flavors and brawny tannins. Pair it with a sizzling steak. —Sean P. Sullivan