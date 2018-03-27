  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

This month’s favorites: Filipino fare, wonderful wokked noodles, and a bagel that’s worth the wait.

By Nosh Pit Staff 3/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Westmans bagel yxa1rf

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

A Bounty of Bagels

It’s no wonder a line stretches up East Madison Street when baker Molly Westman sends whiffs of chocolate-laced rugelach and savory baked goods out of a charming Capitol Hill sidewalk stall. Westman’s Bagel and Coffee proffers five bagels—among them sesame and everything (pictured)—to be topped with sundry schmears, but on Fridays a caviar spread emerges in all its briny glory. Eat it atop a Maldon sea salt bagel then take home a containerful for later. —Rosin Saez

Action-Packed Noodles

The hundreds of tiny shark jaws glued in scalloped formation to the wall at Reckless Noodle House should put you on notice: The Central District’s new destination for wokked noodles with braised beef cheek and curry vermicelli bowls packs way more intrigue than your average neighborhood joint. Everything’s great—the fried rice, the cocktail list, and starters like papaya salad and squid larb that don’t shy away from heat. —Allecia Vermillion

Let’s Get Tropical

Longtime Tom Douglas chef Brian Madayag decamped to Edmonds, where he’s spun a split-level space into a small-plates tiki bar bursting with a medley of island flavors from Hawaii to Japan. Amid an eclectic lineup of dishes dwells a refreshing Filipino-style ceviche, kilawen, done up with cubes of tombo tuna dressed in Red Boat fish sauce and calamansi citrus alongside airy shrimp chips. Sip on a boozy slushy, then pretend you’re somewhere warm. —RS

Cocktails and Crab Toast

The handsome new restaurant inside the recently revamped Hotel Theodore is a handy downtown destination for late-night negronis, some perfectly grilled seasonal rockfish before the theater, or just a glass of Washington wine and an ocean-leaning snack, like slices of Sea Wolf bread heaped with coconut- and fennel-rich crabmeat. Rider’s prices reflect both its hotel location and the carefully sourced proteins, but the happy hour menu runs the gamut from shaved kohlrabi salad to crisp, herb-dusted fries. —AV

Bottle objdmv

Red Wine for Springtime

Efestē Taylor Mag Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2014 $28

Kick winter out the door for good with a big, bold cabernet. This is Efestē’s first release off this estate vineyard, and it’s a winner, especially considering quality bottles from Red Mountain often cost twice as much. Aromas of cafe au lait, cherry, and raspberry lead to ripe fruit flavors and brawny tannins. Pair it with a sizzling steak. —Sean P. Sullivan

Filed under
Eat Here Now
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Rider

$$ American/New American 1531 7th Ave

The handsome new restaurant inside the recently revamped Hotel Theodore is a handy downtown destination for late-night negronis, some perfectly grilled seaso...

Reckless Noodle House

$ Vietnamese 2519 S Jackson St

Reckless Noodle House feels like a neighborhood restaurant with a Vietnamese menu full of texture, fresh herbs, and plenty of personality. But the kitchen do...

Westman's Bagel and Coffee

$ Bagels, Coffee Shop 1509 E Madison St

Westman’s Bagel and Coffee occupies the walkup counter at 1509 East Madison, a humble spot with a surprisingly noble lineage that includes Little Uncle and M...

Related Content

That New New

Barkada Brings a Blend of Island Flavors to Edmonds

01/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: March 2018

03/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: January 2018

12/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Trend

Popups Are Having a Moment

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

12:34pm By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

8:00am By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

6:21pm By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

1:09pm By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe