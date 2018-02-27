  1. Features
  2. Hidden Seattle

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

But things have certainly changed since Seattle's speakeasy heyday.

By Allecia Vermillion 2/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the March 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Delivery bartender by the pound 325a4015 1 xzb6cv

By the Pound’s pseudosecret cocktail den, known as Justice Bar.

Image: Brandon Hill

The red neon sign in the window announces that Olive Way’s new deli is “Open Late.” Indeed. The white-tiled room puts on a convincing show—meat slicer, Macrina loaves. But most customers at By the Pound on Capitol Hill know it’s a front. The metal door that suggests a walk-in cooler from an old-school butcher shop is actually a portal to a cocktail bar. “You make a reservation on OpenTable,” the sandwich dude explains as he assembles my ham and brie. “Then they send you a password.”

A secret bar that’s on OpenTable? Oh boy.

Forget Prohibition. Seattle’s speakeasy heyday is the bygone era of 2009-ish, when just about every detail-oriented craft cocktail program in the city concealed its coupes and housemade bitters behind a poorly marked door. Actual 1920s speakeasies sound a little like drinking in high school: Slug down gnarly swill in whatever undesirable location ensured the cops wouldn’t show up. Fancy latter-day versions have become easy shorthand for the arm-gartered pretension that sometimes infects craft cocktail programs. But the crowds at other local places like Needle and Thread or Bathtub Gin can attest that drinking in a concealed space never lost its thrill.

When I arrive for a Thursday-evening reservation, nobody ever actually asks for my password. By the Pound has some ownership in common with the overly bedecked Alchemy Bar in West Seattle and SoDo uberclub Aston Manor. But this sequestered room is actually quite handsome. The art deco chandeliers and walls full of liquor, vintage news clippings, and bound volumes are equal parts Al Capone and Ron Burgundy.

The bartender is incredibly hospitable, considering he’s the only person making drinks and taking food orders (deli sandwiches, of course) in this compact but full room, plus a group carrying on in a private room behind a false bookcase. I order a Ren McCormick—a gentle combo of bourbon (washed with bacon because mixology), sherry, and demerara sugar. The bacon garnish seems more Instagram bait than effective flavor enhancement. 

Groups banter in tufted black booths; the two guys talk vacation plans. Did all these people actually make reservations and give a password? The bartender attends to the tipsy guy who just walked in a street-facing side door, passwords and portals be damned, and a woman hoping for a drink, even though she doesn’t have an OpenTable account. If the clandestine aspect of Prohibition-styled bars was tenuous a decade ago, social media has rendered any pretense of actual secrecy straight-up comedic. 

And there’s the inherent irony of the modern-day speakeasy: With so many bars out there competing for customers, staying out of sight might be the best way to get people in the door.

Undisclosed Libations

Checking in with Seattle’s speakeasy bars.

Needle and Thread

Tavern Law—the best known of the city’s late-aughts speakeasies—changed owners a few years back. You still access the hidden upstairs bar, Needle and Thread, through a bank vault door; in lieu of a drink menu, bartenders still ask your preferences and whip up cocktails accordingly. But now reservation details are clearly laid out on the website.

Bathtub Gin and Co.

Forget that ill-marked Belltown alleyway entrance—this bar’s charm has always been careful drinks and the tiny, two-level layout. Over the years, though, Bathtub’s reputation grew, but capacity did not. Now there’s often a line, and even a door guy.

Knee High Stocking Company

The door on Olive Way now has a sign, and Knee-High now serves brunch, though the menu’s unexpected Filipino inflections retain an element of surprise.

The Back Door

The name kind of gives away the speakeasy aspect, but this fantastically decorated watering hole behind Roxy’s Diner has evolved from faux secret to Fremont staple, complete with a food menu big enough to furnish a full-on dinner.

Filed under
Behind Bars, Hidden Seattle, Speakeasy
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

Look up. Or beneath your feet—maybe down that alley? These bars, boutiques, and arts spaces aren’t immediately visible from the street.

The Case of Capitol Hill's Mystery Soda Machine

And more tales of things hiding in plain sight.

Why Some of the Town's Best Burgers Don't Show Up On the Menu

Burger? What burger?

Does the Seattle Underground Tour Bury the Real Story?

Pioneer Square's most famous tour tells saucy tales of our early days—but some worry its history is a little one-dimensional.

Little-Known Facts About Seattle Landmarks

You know the lore. Here are some more obscure tidbits about our best-known icons.

Seattle's Unknown Private Spaces...That Are Actually Public Spaces

These more than 40 plazas, atriums, mini parks, and lunchtime hangouts are open to the public—and were never supposed to be hidden.

You Can Practice Piano Inside the Seattle Public Library

And these private rooms are uniquely Seattle.

Eat & Drink

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants In Capitol Hill Right Now

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Hidden Seattle

Why Some of the Town's Best Burgers Don't Show Up On the Menu

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Review

Inside Kamonegi, Fremont's House of Handmade Soba Noodles

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

10:30am By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

SHade Index

Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Dark Horse Dancer

After Years Orbiting the Spotlight, Choreographer Kim Lusk Prepares for Her First Full-Length Show

8:00am By Darren Davis

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

8:00am By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: Spring 2018

8:00am By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

2:46pm By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

8:05am By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Hidden Seattle

The Case of Capitol Hill's Mystery Soda Machine

8:00am By Allison Williams and Hayat Norimine

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens: March 2018

8:00am

Snap Judgment

How Should Washington Spend Its Volkswagen Settlement Money?

8:00am Photography by Trevor Keaton Pogue

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

8:00am By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

8:00am By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

2:46pm By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

8:00am By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe