  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Coming Soon

Taku, Shota Nakajima's Forthcoming Capitol Hill Spot, Nods to Osaka Street Food

The Adana chef-owner says he plans to open in March or April.

By Rosin Saez 12/13/2018 at 3:35pm

Image: Courtesy Shota Nakajima

Seattle's been all abuzz over the latest project from Shota Nakajima, chef-owner of Adana on Capitol Hill, (even Food and Wine put it on its list of highly anticipated 2019 openings). So, we checked in with the chef about some hot new details about his forthcoming kushikatsu spot, Taku, which will also call Capitol Hill home at East Pike and Boylston Avenue, next door to Salt and Straw and Redhook Brewlab.

 

"Kushikatsu" You Say?

Kushi means "skewer," while katsu refers to all that which is perfectly breaded and fried. Put them together and you've got Taku's new menu. "Everything's fried," except for some small side dishes (cabbage salad, tofu kimchi, soup) says Nakajima, "I have four fryers and that's pretty much it." Keeping things simple, the chef plans on a paper menu on which diners can choose their kushikatsu, like skewers of asparagus, shitake mushroom, pearl onion, chicken thigh, cheese...all around $2–$5. Then there will be some set bucket options for those nights when you can't choose and just need something fried asap. But if you want to go big? Nakajima's devising something he's dubbed the F*ck It Bucket: 20 to 30 random pieces of fried goods. "I want that on a neon sign." 

And you can't have kushikatsu without sauce. Usually there's one shareable tonkatsu-like sauce for everyone. But Nakajima wants to have five to six sauces, from spicy mayo to ranch. He might even use Redhook Brewlab beer for a staple beer sauce.

The Format 

Nakajima says "the whole concept is [about] bringing Osaka street food to Seattle," namely Shinsekai, a district in Osaka where row upon row of food stalls are open well into wee hours of the morning. So Taku will likewise espouse that late-night, dive-y, "super street-y" vibe. That means staying open until about 2am, or even later for the pick-up window facing East Pike Street. Inside, Taku's interior will be filled with 30 to 40 Japanese lanterns, cushioned sake crates as seating, dark wood surfaces, old movie posters in Japanese like Godzilla and Star Wars—"it's very old school Japanese.... Pull that feeling of Shinsekai as much as possible." In the summer, the retractable window-walls will open to outside for a street stall vibe indeed. No servers, just order at the counter (or from said pick-up window) where there's seating for about 20, and about 10 more seats at communal tables.

Drinks & Dessert 

The bar will serve beer, wine, and cocktails, all of which Nakajima wants to have on tap only and under around $10. The point is to have drinks out lickety-split—no 10-ingredient concoctions here. Simple well drinks? Nope. Go to any other bar on the Hill. Quick, dispensable drinks at Taku only, so, that could be an old-fashioned or a Pimm's Cup or, says Nakajima, "a lot of highballs." I mean, the dude's installing a Suntory Whisky highball machine for god's sake.

On the sweet side ready your brains for this: seasonal Salt and Straw tempura ice cream. Again, per Nakajima, everything is fried. Amen. 

Secret Menu

"I'm going to have secret menu items in Japanese only, so if you know it, you can order it."

"Bathroom Selfies Are Kind of a Big Thing"

The thoughtful design doesn't stop at movie posters and paper lanterns. "I want to make the bathroom fun because bathroom selfies are kind of a big thing." Nakajima's not lying. I make sure to make a stop at the restaurant's loo to see how HGTV-esque it looks in there. The bathroom will be communal—one sink, one big mirror, with separate stalls. Those stalls are where the chef wants use different wallpapers and create an entirely different "vibe": "If I can, different music playing in [the] stalls." 

Stay tuned to Nosh Pit for more updates as we have them. Taku is slated to open in March or April.

Filed under
Coming Soon, Capitol Hill, Shota Nakajima, Restaurant News
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Adana

$$$ Japanese 449 E Pine St

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

Taku, Shota Nakajima's Forthcoming Capitol Hill Spot, Nods to Osaka Street Food

3:35pm By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

8:40am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 12–18

12/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

New Pioneer Square Restaurant Fills the Former Radici Space

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Load Up on Holiday Treats

12/10/2018 By Jaime Archer

Hop On the Grain Train

Edouardo Jordan's New Bar, Lucinda, Is an Ode to Glorious Grain

12/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Brandi Carlile Tickets Go on Sale Friday

9:30am By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 14–16

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Ticket Alert

Michelle Obama Tickets for Tacoma Go on Sale December 15

12/12/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 10–13

12/10/2018 By Aly Brady

No Joke

Brandi Carlile Is Nominated for Six Grammy Awards

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 7–9

12/06/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Explainer

This Road Closure Is About to Wreck Your Commute

1:14pm By Jaime Archer

Growing Pains

5 Things to Know About the University of Washington Master Plan

12/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

#MeToo

Advocates Push Again for a Bill to Remove the Deadline to Prosecute for Rape

12/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safe Injection Sites, Police Accountability, and Seattle Hockey

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Books for the Bibliophile in Your Life

10:00am By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Dressed to Thrill: 6 Gifts for the Sartorial Seattleite

12/11/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Hue News

Pantone Announces Its 2019 Color of the Year

12/11/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Home Goods for the Pacific Northwest Abode

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 10–16

12/10/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

12/07/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe