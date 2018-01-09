  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

One of the town's most talented barkeeps plans a cocktail hideaway beneath the former Lusty Lady.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/9/2018 at 10:00am

Img 0795 weupat

The Seven Seas Building at 1315 First Ave: Once the Lusty Lady, soon the home of a great new bar.

As the former home of the Lusty Lady strip club is transformed into a boutique hotel, its basement will morph into one of the most promising new cocktail bars I’ve heard of in quite a while.

Erik Hakkinen will turn this hidden-away space into the Pink Lady, a haven of “lighter, more ephemeral spirits” like eau de vie, pisco, gin, tequila, and even mescal—lots of grape- and agave-based bottles. “It will have the vibe of a special occasion place,” says Hakkinen. Though I’d argue any time you sit down in front of the former Zig Zag barman, it feels like a special occasion.

Hakkinen spent a decade at one of the town’s most storied cocktail bars. He’s too understated to be a Big Name in Bartending, but anyone’s who’s ordered a drink from him can attest that Hakkinen’s ferociously good at what he does—both the drink-making and the hospitality aspects. So it’s kind of fitting that his bar will have an out-of-the-way feel (just please, oh please don't use the word "speakeasy"); there will be an entrance in Post Alley, and access from the hotel above.

The Pink Lady’s proprietor describes the room’s shape as “like a Tetris L,” with maybe 60 seats, including 16 at the bar. A “very, very selectively cured spirits list” will drive some nuanced cocktails. There will be a few snacks—olives, maybe, perhaps oysters—but drinks will flow until 2am.

The room will have a feminine vibe (Hakkinen terms it “pretty, without being too ornamental”) to honor a building whose famous pink marquee used to tout its fleshy wares with puns like “APRIL SHOW-HERS” or “WHERE EVERY MISS IS A HIT.” The structure, officially known as the Seven Seas Building, will get new life as a 40-ish room hotel later this year.

Okay, so it’s a bit early to talk about a bar that’s slated to open (fingers crossed) by the end of 2018. And the restaurant up on the lobby level—the handiwork of a well-known chef whose name hasn’t yet gone public—will be the much splashier destination on the property. No matter: I plan to spend the next 12-ish months quietly excited at the prospect of a semi-secret place to have a legit drink downtown. 

Filed under
Coming Soon, Erik Hakkinen, Lusty Lady, Pink Lady
Show Comments

Related Content

Local Rooms

Lusty Lady to Become a Boutique Hotel

05/29/2015 By Allison Williams

Baller

Renee Erickson Will Open a Bar and a Restaurant in the Amazon Spheres

12/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Treat Beat

A New Dessert Bar Is Coming to Capitol Hill

09/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Status Update

So Many New Places Are Opening in the Lincoln Square Expansion

10/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

This Is Not a Drill

Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

11:00am By Rosin Saez

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

10:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

A House Bill Would Remove the Statute of Limitations for Felony Sex Offenses

10:21am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

01/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe