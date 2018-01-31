  1. Features
  2. The 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle

The Women's Issue

30 More Women Who Run This City

By Seattle Met Staff 1/31/2018 at 2:30pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Seamet wmn2018 red 2 ow5uuj

Megan Jasper

CEO, Sub Pop Records

Few have done more to forge the Seattle sound in the past 30 years—be it grunge or hip-hop—than the city’s premier music label. Jasper, who went from laid-off Sub Pop employee to now running the place, keeps that sound alive.

Melinda Gates 

Cochair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Forbes calls her the third-most powerful woman on the planet (after Angela Merkel and Theresa May). We know her as the leader behind Seattle’s booming biomedical philanthropy sector.

Natasha Marin

Founder, reparations.me

Marin’s solution to assist those in need, launched via Facebook in 2016, is simple but brilliant: People of color ask for help (paying a bill, borrowing a moving van), and the community delivers. Perfect gestures for an imperfect time.

Ana Mari Cauce

President, University of Washington

The first woman and the first Latina to hold the top position at our state’s flagship university is doing more than paying lip service to diversity and inclusion. She’s steering the ship with her Race and Equity Initiative.

Lillian Sherman

Executive Director, Pike Place Market Foundation

Sherman and her team raised $9 million for the new wing that offers more space for vendors and artisans (not to mention throngs of tourists), but also low-income housing, live-work artist spaces, and other social services that ensure Seattle’s famed market remains a neighborhood, not just a landmark.

Jody Hall  

CEO, Cupcake Royale and the Goodship Company

She put Seattle on the forefront of the early-aught cupcake craze and made this humble sweet a symbol of our city’s progressivism; when recreational marijuana became legal, Hall applied her knack for politically savvy confections to a line of snickerdoodles, peppermint patties, and other edibles that are equal parts tasty and effective.

Maria Semple

Novelist

Only a former TV writer now living among us could skewer Seattle’s particular brand of earnest passive aggression with such hilarious accuracy. The rest of the country laughed, too; the movie based on Semple’s best seller, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, comes out in May.

Renee Erickson 

Owner of Bar Melusine, Bateau, The Whale Wins, Barnacle, General Porpoise, and The Walrus and the Carpenter

Whether it’s oysters or steak, doughnuts or delicate vegetable plates, the prolific chef illuminates the marvels of Pacific Northwest cuisine to diners who come from across the country to visit her Seattle restaurants. This year Erickson also opens a bar and Italian restaurant inside the Amazon Spheres.

Tarah Wheeler

Author and tech evangelist

Wheeler’s erstwhile organization LadyCoders, launched in 2013, was an early salvo in the fight against the gender wage gap and harassment among the software engineer set. In Women in Tech, published in 2016, the cybersecurity expert shares true stories that carve a path for aspiring female tech professionals.

Jenny Durkan

Seattle Mayor 

The city’s first female mayor in nearly a century kicked off her first few weeks in office with the announcement that the city would invest $100 million toward affordable housing.

Eula Scott Bynoe, Alaina Caldwell, and Jasmine Jackson

Podcast hosts, Hella Black Hella Seattle

The Central District residents bring everything to their audience from restaurant reviews, current events, and interviews with Seattleites making the city and region a better (and decidedly cooler) place—all from the perspective of three women of color.

Colleen Echohawk-Hayashi

Executive Director, Chief Seattle Club

A leader in the fight for the rights and well-being of members of our region’s low-income and homeless Native American communities—Chief Seattle Club serves some 50,000 meals a year, to name just one of many services—Echohawk-Hayashi was recently appointed to the city’s Community Police Commission.

Sarah Myhre 

Paleoceanographer, University of Washington

Myhre’s not afraid to call out sexism when she sees it. The renowned scientist and single mother is not only a leader in her field of oceanography and climate change; her writing and unhindered activism make her a strong voice in the fight for gender equality.

Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell

United States senators

In the battle over what kind of country we will become, our two U.S. senators are reliable opponents to a White House agenda that’s perpetually out of step with Seattle’s values.

Cheryl Waters

DJ, KEXP 

She’s been at the station since 1994 and hosts the midday show five days a week. Few are more responsible for the distinct, mellifluous clamor of Seattle’s unofficial soundtrack than Waters.

Danni Askini 

Executive Director, Gender Justice League  

She helped thwart bills and ballot measures for antitransgender laws regarding public restrooms in 2016 and 2017. She now has her sights set on changing Washington’s statute of limitations for felony sex offenses.

Kate Becker

Director, Office of Film and Music

Her fine arts bona fides are unimpeachable—see her work with Seattle Theatre Group and Art Share L.A.—but thank our city’s chief celluloid attache the next time you see our city on the screen, big or small.

Amy Tsai  

Legislative analyst, Seattle City Council 

Seattle’s central staffer did much of the legwork for Seattle’s police reform legislation—and is known for 2am email responses to get it done right. 

Estela Ortega 

Executive Director, El Centro de la Raza 

The Beacon Hill nonprofit leader and nationally recognized civil rights advocate has a steep challenge ahead of her in the time of Trump—keeping Seattle’s undocumented immigrants safe from deportation. 

Toni Reid 

Vice president, Amazon Alexa and Echo

She helped create the speaker device now seen as the future of the voice-activated market. Fast Company named Reid, who helms Amazon’s Alexa unit, one of the most creative business people of 2017.

Mary-Claire King

Genomicist, University of Washington

The UW genome sciences professor in 2016 made a trip to the White House, where then-president Barack Obama presented her with the National Medal of Science for her research on evolution and disease. 

Erika Dalya Massaquoi

Founder and CEO, Oula Company 

The designer and curator’s new brand is dedicated to fashion’s fair-market sourcing, supporting economic development in emergent markets, and global style in women’s clothing and housewares.

Amy Hood

Chief Financial Officer, Microsoft

The tech giant’s budget guru has led it through challenging times—keeping the company competitive with $90 billion in revenues in 2017, up from $85 billion the year before.

Beth Galetti 

Senior VP of human resources, Amazon

You could argue that Amazon’s top female executive is more responsible for who the new Seattleites are—that is, who Amazon hires—than anyone in town. 

Lindy West

Opinion writer, The New York Times

Her memoir cemented the Seattle native as a nationally recognized feminist culture critic. Her powerful voice in The New York Times opinion section rang even louder, and angrier, as she unleashed it after the 2016 election.

Shefali Ranganathan

Seattle deputy mayor

The Chennai native and former Transportation Choices Coalition executive director pushed that advocacy group to look at transit options through a social justice lens. Oh, and credit her in part for Sound Transit 3, that regional $54 billion ballot measure bringing massive light rail and public transit expansions. 

Manka Dhingra

Washington state senator

Thanks to Dhingra’s win in the 45th district in November, Washington state now has a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate. The King County senior deputy prosecuting attorney cofounded API Chaya, an advocacy group for South Asian domestic violence survivors.

Lynn Shelton

Filmmaker

Your Sister’s Sister, Mad Men, Fresh Off the Boat—the director’s TV and film work stands out in an industry fraught with sexism.

Patty Hayes 

Director of Public Health, Seattle and King County

Before Hayes received both statewide and national awards for her work in public health, she was a nurse. She’s now taking the helm on a work group to create King County’s first safe injection sites. 

Kimerly Rorschach 

Director and CEO, Seattle Art Museum

The Texas native landed at SAM five years ago after heading Nasher Museum of Art in North Carolina. Since then, she’s led Seattle’s iconic museum through blockbuster exhibition after blockbuster exhibition, including last year’s Infinity Mirrors by Yayoi Kusama. 

Filed under
Seattle Women
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

“This is my life, my passion.”

Ijeoma Oluo: Seattle, You're Not Mad Enough

The author and activist isn't afraid to yell (and she wants you to join).

How Tracy Rector Uses Art to Empower Indigenous Communities

The filmmaker, curator, and community activist has helped thousands of young, budding documentary filmmakers get their start.

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

“[Game development] is a natural place for women to thrive.”

Our Voice of Resistance in DC: Pramila Jayapal

Jayapal promised to be a voice for people of color. So far she’s delivered.

Seattle City Council Is a Bastion of Female Political Power

Say hello to the supermajority.

Marty Hartman, the Single-Minded Homelessness Crusader

The executive director of Mary's Place is a passionate advocate for Seattle's homeless families.

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

The Northwest Film Forum is in good hands with Sheehan at the helm.

How Many Women Sit on the Boards of Major Seattle Companies?

Sigh—the numbers are kind of pathetic.

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

Oh, and she’s also the WNBA’s all-time assist leader.

How The Evergrey Fosters Community in Ever-Growing Seattle

Anika Anand and Mónica Guzmán have a simple mission: to help Seattleites feel connected to their city, and to one another.

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

A few of our recent favorites that deserve a spot on your Goodreads queue.

Angela Stowell, Chief Everything Officer

She's the force behind Ethan Stowell Restaurants' growing empire.

What's Next for Nikkita Oliver?

She may not have won the mayorship this time around—but she's not going to let that stop her from being a voice for the people.

In Seattle, the History Is Female Too

Five women who shaped this city.

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

“There’s always room for development, but how do we make sure that development benefits the community?”

Eat & Drink

The Women's Issue

Angela Stowell, Chief Everything Officer

2:37pm By Rosin Saez

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

Yesssssss

Salt and Straw's 2 Seattle Locations Are Here

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 31–February 6

9:00am By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

In The Mood For Food

Here You Go: 4 New Destinations for Dinner

01/29/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

2:37pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

2:37pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

2:37pm By Seattle Met Staff

The Women's Issue

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

Ijeoma Oluo: Seattle, You're Not Mad Enough

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

News & City Life

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

How Tracy Rector Uses Art to Empower Indigenous Communities

2:37pm By Ciara O'Rourke

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

2:37pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Marty Hartman, the Single-Minded Homelessness Crusader

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

2:37pm By Rosin Saez

The Women's Issue

How The Evergrey Fosters Community in Ever-Growing Seattle

2:37pm By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

2:37pm By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

2:37pm By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe