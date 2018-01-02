  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

Fans of the erstwhile Blind Pig Bistro, rejoice—Charles Walpole's tasting menus are back.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/2/2018 at 11:10am

Blind pig bistro 3 v4toet

The spirit (and tasting menus) of the owners' original Blind Pig Bistro will be alive and well at the new location.

When a restaurant closes, it's not uncommon for owners to vow that you'll see them resurface again, in another location. Too often it just doesn't happen. So it's exciting to learn that Babirusa, the bar that grew out of the erstwhile Blind Pig Bistro in Eastlake, has locked down new digs in Belltown. Even more exciting—it's the former Kushibar space at 2319 Second Ave.

Obviously the rambling izakaya space is a smidge larger than tiny Babirusa. The indoor patio alone seats about 60. Babirusa co-owner Rene Gutierrez says this newer, roomier iteration will also revive Blind Pig Bistro, the restaurant that spawned Babirusa and closed far too soon in the space next door.

Gutierrez and his business partner, chef Charles Walpole, opened Blind Pig Bistro in 2011; its inventive, intimate vibe continued the unlikely success of the Eastlake strip mall address that was the original home of Matt Dillon's Sitka and Spruce, then Christina Choi's Nettletown. Eventually the guys opened a bar, Babirusa, in the space next door; they intended to merge the two rooms into one larger restaurant layout one day—Walpole's off-the-cuff tasting menus on one side, casual plates and cocktails on the other. But the guys eventually learned that tasting menus were a struggle in their original location. So was foot traffic. Blind Pig closed in 2016 and Babirusa's owners started looking around town for other spaces.

Gutierrez says they were hesitant when Kushibar owner Steve Han suggested his loungey spot in the thick of Belltown nightlife. But one Friday night after service slowed down at Babirusa, they went to check out the scene. "Practically every restaurant on Second Avenue was full," marvels Gutierrez. "And it was 9:30 or 10." He and Walpole noted the big booths where six people might pile in to share the entire menu, like in the Blind Pig days of yore, the semi-private dining space, and the refrigerated seafood display case that would be perfect for Walpole, whose way with crudo built him a following back in his days at Anchovies and Olives (RIP).

The move to Belltown also harkens back to an even earlier chapter in the partners' careers, when they met while working at the original Mistral. Gutierrez remembers thumping bass coming through the walls as diners ate coursed fine-dining meals. Now, he and Walpole see places like No Anchor and Navy Strength and Rocco's—"places doing good food, but also elevating that cocktail atmosphere."

The gents chose to keep the more recent Babirusa name rather than resurrect Blind Pig Bistro, but Walpole's tasting menus from the original restaurant will return, alongside the cocktails and a la carte plates of Babirusa. After a quick interior refresh, Gutierrez hopes Babirusa will open by the end of March (especially with enough GoFundMe contributions). Most of the old staff will come with them to the new space, says Gutierrez.

 

Filed under
Blind Pig Bistro, Babirusa
Show Comments

Related Content

Year in Review

Of Requiems and Reboots: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2017

12/28/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Sadness

Blind Pig Bistro Bids Eastlake Farewell in November

09/19/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Temporary Closures

Babirusa Will Close in December

10/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

End-of-Year Emotions

The Belltown Gods Giveth; The Belltown Gods Taketh Away

12/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

11:10am By Allecia Vermillion

Soup Life

Phở Bắc Súp Shop Is Ever-So-Softly Open

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate All Year: 2017

12/29/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Tapped Out

Can a Bar Have Too Many Beer Taps?

12/28/2017 By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

Of Requiems and Reboots: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2017

12/28/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Local Traditions

Land of the Sweets Remains December's Best Date Night

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Murray Allegations

City Settles Lawsuit with Ed Murray's Accuser

12/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

A Review of Seattle's Craziest Year in Politics

12/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate All Year: 2017

12/29/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Police Accountability

De-Escalate Washington Campaign Delivers Signatures to the State

12/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Tapped Out

Can a Bar Have Too Many Beer Taps?

12/28/2017 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

An L.A. Food Tour: Eat Your Way Through the City’s New Star-Studded Restaurant Scene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe