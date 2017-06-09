Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

Moviegoers at Marymoor Park reach peak #summervibes. Image: Erinn J. Hale

This year's slate of alfresco cinema in Seattle (and the surrounding area) has a little something for everyone: family-friendly nights with Finding Dory, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, cult classics like The Big Lebowski and Shaun of the Dead, and whole lot of Star Wars: Rogue One screenings. Like, a lot. So lay out a blanket, fill the cooler with snacks, and wonder why you ever thought it was a good idea to watch movies indoors.

*Denotes free screenings.

June 24 Star Wars: Rogue One (25th Anniversary special, free screening)

July 1 Shaun of the Dead

July 8 The Wedding Singer

July 15 The 5th Element

July 22 The Big Lebowski (Dude Fest, 21+)

July 29 La La Land

Aug 5 The Dark Knight

July 5 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them

July 12 La La Land

July 19 Moana

July 26 Hidden Figures

Aug 2 Sing

Aug 8 Ghostbusters (1984)

Aug 16 Finding Dory

Aug 23 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 29 The Princess Bride

Aug 5 La La Land

Aug 12 Hidden Figures

Aug 19 Clue

Aug 26 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Aug 11 Beetlejuice

Aug 18 But I’m A Cheerleader

Aug 25 Juno

July 6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 13 Moana

July 20 Hidden Figures

July 27 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Aug 3 La La Land

Aug 10 The Lego Batman Movie

Aug 17 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them

Aug 24 The Princess Bride

July 13 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

July 20 Moana

July 27 Shaun of the Dead

Aug 3 What We Do In The Shadows

Aug 10 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Aug 17 Logan

Aug 24 Star Wars: Rogue One

Aug 31 Lego Batman

July 22 Star Wars: Rogue One

July 29 The LEGO Batman Movie

Aug 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Aug 12 Finding Dory

Aug 19 Queen of Katwe

Aug 26 Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Aug 3 Finding Dory

Aug 10 Zootopia

Aug 17 Pete’s Dragon

Aug 24 Moana

July 11 Sing

July 18 Storks

July 25 The Angry Birds Movie

Aug 1 Monster Trucks

Aug 8 The LEGO Batman Movie

Aug 15 The Secret Life of Pets

Aug 22 Middle School

Aug 29 The Sandlot

July 8 Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 22 Finding Dory

Aug 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Aug 19 Star Wars: Rogue One

July 28 Sing

Aug 4 Moana

Aug 11 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

July 8 Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 22 Ghostbusters

Aug 11 Moana

Aug 26 Star Wars: Rogue One

July 21 Captain Ron

Aug 11 The Secret Life of Pets

Aug 21 Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

July 21 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Aug 4 Moana

Aug 11 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Aug 18 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Aug 25 Star Wars: Rogue One

July 22 The Last Waltz

Aug 5 Little Miss Sunshine

Aug 19 West Side Story

June 24 Ghostbusters (1984)

July 1 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them

July 8 Hidden Figures

July 15 Moana

July 22 Star Wars: Rogue One