Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

Bust out the lawn chairs and curl up with a blanket for some cinema under the stars.

By Liz Weber 6/9/2017 at 11:10am

Marymoor summer movies qdmjh4

Moviegoers at Marymoor Park reach peak #summervibes.

Image: Erinn J. Hale

This year's slate of alfresco cinema in Seattle (and the surrounding area) has a little something for everyone: family-friendly nights with Finding Dory, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, cult classics like The Big Lebowski and Shaun of the Dead, and whole lot of Star Wars: Rogue One screenings. Like, a lot. So lay out a blanket, fill the cooler with snacks, and wonder why you ever thought it was a good idea to watch movies indoors.

*Denotes free screenings.

Seattle Outdoor Cinema

June 24 Star Wars: Rogue One (25th Anniversary special, free screening)
July 1 Shaun of the Dead
July 8 The Wedding Singer
July 15 The 5th Element
July 22 The Big Lebowski (Dude Fest, 21+)
July 29 La La Land
Aug 5 The Dark Knight

Movies at Marymoor Park

July 5 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
July 12 La La Land
July 19 Moana
July 26 Hidden Figures
Aug 2 Sing
Aug 8 Ghostbusters (1984)
Aug 16 Finding Dory
Aug 23 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Movies at the Mural (Seattle Center)*

July 29 The Princess Bride
Aug 5 La La Land
Aug 12 Hidden Figures
Aug 19 Clue
Aug 26 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Three Dollar Bill Cinema: Parental Advisory? (Cal Anderson Park)*

Aug 11 Beetlejuice
Aug 18 But I’m A Cheerleader
Aug 25 Juno

Seattle Outdoor Movies at Magnuson Park

July 6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 13 Moana
July 20 Hidden Figures
July 27 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Aug 3 La La Land
Aug 10 The Lego Batman Movie
Aug 17 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
Aug 24 The Princess Bride

Moonlight Cinema at Redhook Brewery (Woodinville)

July 13 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
July 20 Moana
July 27 Shaun of the Dead
Aug 3 What We Do In The Shadows
Aug 10 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Aug 17 Logan
Aug 24 Star Wars: Rogue One
Aug 31 Lego Batman

West Seattle Outdoor Movies*

July 22 Star Wars: Rogue One
July 29 The LEGO Batman Movie
Aug 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Aug 12 Finding Dory
Aug 19 Queen of Katwe
Aug 26 Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Crossroads Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*

Aug 3 Finding Dory
Aug 10 Zootopia
Aug 17 Pete’s Dragon
Aug 24 Moana

Downtown Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*

July 11 Sing
July 18 Storks
July 25 The Angry Birds Movie
Aug 1 Monster Trucks
Aug 8 The LEGO Batman Movie
Aug 15 The Secret Life of Pets
Aug 22 Middle School
Aug 29 The Sandlot

Carillon Point Outdoor Movie Nights (Kirkland)

July 8 Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 22 Finding Dory
Aug 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Aug 19 Star Wars: Rogue One

Auburn’s Summer Sounds and Cinema*

July 28 Sing
Aug 4 Moana
Aug 11 Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LeMay Car Museum’s Drive-In Movie Series

July 8 Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 22 Ghostbusters
Aug 11 Moana
Aug 26 Star Wars: Rogue One

Movies at the Marina (Shilshole Bay Marina)*

July 21 Captain Ron
Aug 11 The Secret Life of Pets

Movie Night at Freeway Park

Aug 21 Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Bite of Seattle (Seattle Center)*

July 21 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Skyway Outdoor Cinema*

Aug 4 Moana
Aug 11 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Aug 18 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Aug 25 Star Wars: Rogue One

Pickford Film Center’s Rooftop Cinema (Bellingham)

July 22 The Last Waltz
Aug 5 Little Miss Sunshine
Aug 19 West Side Story

Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema (Bellingham)

June 24 Ghostbusters (1984)
July 1 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
July 8 Hidden Figures
July 15 Moana
July 22 Star Wars: Rogue One

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

