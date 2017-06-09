Summer In The City
Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017
Bust out the lawn chairs and curl up with a blanket for some cinema under the stars.
This year's slate of alfresco cinema in Seattle (and the surrounding area) has a little something for everyone: family-friendly nights with Finding Dory, Moana, and Beauty and the Beast, cult classics like The Big Lebowski and Shaun of the Dead, and whole lot of Star Wars: Rogue One screenings. Like, a lot. So lay out a blanket, fill the cooler with snacks, and wonder why you ever thought it was a good idea to watch movies indoors.
*Denotes free screenings.
Seattle Outdoor Cinema
June 24 Star Wars: Rogue One (25th Anniversary special, free screening)
July 1 Shaun of the Dead
July 8 The Wedding Singer
July 15 The 5th Element
July 22 The Big Lebowski (Dude Fest, 21+)
July 29 La La Land
Aug 5 The Dark Knight
Movies at Marymoor Park
July 5 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
July 12 La La Land
July 19 Moana
July 26 Hidden Figures
Aug 2 Sing
Aug 8 Ghostbusters (1984)
Aug 16 Finding Dory
Aug 23 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Movies at the Mural (Seattle Center)*
July 29 The Princess Bride
Aug 5 La La Land
Aug 12 Hidden Figures
Aug 19 Clue
Aug 26 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Three Dollar Bill Cinema: Parental Advisory? (Cal Anderson Park)*
Aug 11 Beetlejuice
Aug 18 But I’m A Cheerleader
Aug 25 Juno
Seattle Outdoor Movies at Magnuson Park
July 6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 13 Moana
July 20 Hidden Figures
July 27 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Aug 3 La La Land
Aug 10 The Lego Batman Movie
Aug 17 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
Aug 24 The Princess Bride
Moonlight Cinema at Redhook Brewery (Woodinville)
July 13 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
July 20 Moana
July 27 Shaun of the Dead
Aug 3 What We Do In The Shadows
Aug 10 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Aug 17 Logan
Aug 24 Star Wars: Rogue One
Aug 31 Lego Batman
West Seattle Outdoor Movies*
July 22 Star Wars: Rogue One
July 29 The LEGO Batman Movie
Aug 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Aug 12 Finding Dory
Aug 19 Queen of Katwe
Aug 26 Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Crossroads Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*
Aug 3 Finding Dory
Aug 10 Zootopia
Aug 17 Pete’s Dragon
Aug 24 Moana
Downtown Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*
July 11 Sing
July 18 Storks
July 25 The Angry Birds Movie
Aug 1 Monster Trucks
Aug 8 The LEGO Batman Movie
Aug 15 The Secret Life of Pets
Aug 22 Middle School
Aug 29 The Sandlot
Carillon Point Outdoor Movie Nights (Kirkland)
July 8 Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 22 Finding Dory
Aug 5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Aug 19 Star Wars: Rogue One
Auburn’s Summer Sounds and Cinema*
July 28 Sing
Aug 4 Moana
Aug 11 Star Wars: The Force Awakens
LeMay Car Museum’s Drive-In Movie Series
July 8 Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 22 Ghostbusters
Aug 11 Moana
Aug 26 Star Wars: Rogue One
Movies at the Marina (Shilshole Bay Marina)*
July 21 Captain Ron
Aug 11 The Secret Life of Pets
Movie Night at Freeway Park
Aug 21 Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Bite of Seattle (Seattle Center)*
July 21 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Skyway Outdoor Cinema*
Aug 4 Moana
Aug 11 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Aug 18 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Aug 25 Star Wars: Rogue One
Pickford Film Center’s Rooftop Cinema (Bellingham)
July 22 The Last Waltz
Aug 5 Little Miss Sunshine
Aug 19 West Side Story
Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema (Bellingham)
June 24 Ghostbusters (1984)
July 1 Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
July 8 Hidden Figures
July 15 Moana
July 22 Star Wars: Rogue One