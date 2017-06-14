Murray Accuser Withdraws Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Ed Murray speaks at the Pride Flag Raising on May 30, 2017. Image: City of Seattle

Delvonn Heckard, the man who sued Ed Murray on grounds of child rape, withdrew his case against the mayor on Wednesday.

His attorneys filed a motion in the King County Superior Court to dismiss the lawsuit on Tuesday, and the judge granted the request. The document said "Heckard feels as though it would be wise to complete his extensive counseling and recovery this December" before moving forward with the lawsuit.

According to the motion, Heckard feels that he may not obtain a fair trial, that Murray's legal team "successfully tainted the jury pool with false information about the accusers," and that it would be better to wait until Murray is no longer mayor.

Heckard told The Seattle Times reporters, who broke the story, that he stands by the claims he made against Murray, and "agreed with his attorneys" to drop the lawsuit for now.

The lawsuit, filed on April 6, alleged that Murray sexually abused Heckard in his teens, starting when he was 15 (in 1986). Two other men had similar claims against Murray years ago, and since then, a fourth accuser came forward. The trial was set for April 2, 2018.

Murray dropped his reelection bid on May 9, a month after battling the lawsuit, while maintaining his innocence. Murray's representatives have said the lawsuit was politically motivated. Since then 21 candidates filed to run for mayor.

"Mr. Heckard's primary goal in relation to this lawsuit, letting the public know the truth, is accomplished," Beauregard wrote in the motion.