  1. News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

And council member Lorena González said she won't run for mayor.

By Hayat Norimine 5/16/2017 at 12:59pm

Jenny durkan mayor s race pacific tower may 12 kjijbm hqeqte

Former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan announces her run for mayor at the Pacific Tower in Beacon Hill on May 12, 2017.

Image: Hayat Norimine

In just four days after former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan officially announced her run for mayor, her campaign reports having raised more than $60,000, putting her well above other mayoral candidates in contributions. 

Council member Lorena González on Tuesday also announced she won't be running for mayor, putting rumors to rest and questions about whether other council candidates would jump into the race if she doesn't run for reelection. She would've been another high-profile candidate to contend with, but today González filed for her at-large position nine council seat. 

"After speaking with my family and much consideration, I have decided not to enter the Seattle mayor's race in 2017. While being the mayor of Seattle would be an incredible honor, I remain focused on the work we have yet to accomplish on the Seattle City Council," González said in her released statement Tuesday. "Over the next four years, I am uniquely positioned to continue protecting our immigrant and refugee families and championing paid family and medical leave, police reform, and housing affordability." 

Mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver—spoken word poet, social justice activist and attorney—has raised over $34,000, according to the PDC, with 673 contributors; 580 of those are contributions of less than $100.

State legislators Jessyn Farrell and Bob Hasegawa both can't raise money while they're in the legislature. Farrell, an urbanist champion, has been endorsed by lieutenant governor Cyrus Habib, state auditor Pat McCarthy, four state representatives, Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland, and King County council member Rod Dembowski. 

As of 12:30pm on Tuesday, five mayoral candidates have filed: Casey Carlisle, Cary Moon, James Norton Jr., Jason Roberts, and Alex Tsimerman. 

Filed under
Lorena González, Ed Murray, Mayor's Race 2017, Jenny Durkan
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan Will Run for Mayor

05/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

10 of the Best Tweets After a Flood of Mayoral Candidates

05/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Member Lorena González Is "Considering" Running for Mayor

05/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Artist Trust

Slide Show: Artist Trust Auction

02/28/2016

Eat & Drink

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

11:10am By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles

Smoke and Fire: 5 Superb Seattle Barbecue Joints

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Makeovers

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

05/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Goodbye Sandwiches, Hello Sandwiches

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

05/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?

05/11/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

11:10am By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

12:59pm By Hayat Norimine

Immigrants and Refugee Affairs

City Officials Want Immigrant Family Institute to Be a Permanent Program

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

Should Sound Transit Rethink the Car Tab Increase?

05/15/2017 By Liz Weber

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Intentional Strangers

The Region's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Population Might Not Be Getting the Help It Needs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

11:25am By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe