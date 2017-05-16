Jenny Durkan's Campaign Reports Raising $60,000 in 4 Days

Former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan announces her run for mayor at the Pacific Tower in Beacon Hill on May 12, 2017. Image: Hayat Norimine

In just four days after former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan officially announced her run for mayor, her campaign reports having raised more than $60,000, putting her well above other mayoral candidates in contributions.

Council member Lorena González on Tuesday also announced she won't be running for mayor, putting rumors to rest and questions about whether other council candidates would jump into the race if she doesn't run for reelection. She would've been another high-profile candidate to contend with, but today González filed for her at-large position nine council seat.

"After speaking with my family and much consideration, I have decided not to enter the Seattle mayor's race in 2017. While being the mayor of Seattle would be an incredible honor, I remain focused on the work we have yet to accomplish on the Seattle City Council," González said in her released statement Tuesday. "Over the next four years, I am uniquely positioned to continue protecting our immigrant and refugee families and championing paid family and medical leave, police reform, and housing affordability."

Mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver—spoken word poet, social justice activist and attorney—has raised over $34,000, according to the PDC, with 673 contributors; 580 of those are contributions of less than $100.

State legislators Jessyn Farrell and Bob Hasegawa both can't raise money while they're in the legislature. Farrell, an urbanist champion, has been endorsed by lieutenant governor Cyrus Habib, state auditor Pat McCarthy, four state representatives, Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland, and King County council member Rod Dembowski.

As of 12:30pm on Tuesday, five mayoral candidates have filed: Casey Carlisle, Cary Moon, James Norton Jr., Jason Roberts, and Alex Tsimerman.