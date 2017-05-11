Council Member Lorena González Is "Considering" Running for Mayor

With her announcement Thursday morning, former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan makes 13 candidates for the mayor's race if they all file next week. Council member Lorena González, if the rumors are true, would make 14.

Hearing that @MLorenaGonzalez is jumping into the mayor's race, and that deputy mayor @HyeokSeattle, another rumored candidate, is not. — Erica C. Barnett (@ericacbarnett) May 11, 2017

.@MLorenaGonzalez has personally told several people she intends to run for mayor. Still hasn't announced anything official. — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) May 11, 2017

Chris Sinderman, González's political consultant, told PubliCola Thursday afternoon that she's been getting calls from supporters excited about the possibility. Sinderman certainly didn't deny it, but fell short of confirming it.

"She's certainly considering that opportunity and will have much more to say in the next few days," Sinderman said.

Sinderman did, however, dispel a new rumor around city hall that King County executive Dow Constantine may be running for mayor. It seemed farfetched to begin with—considering he currently runs unopposed in his reelection bid, and he's already raised $1.3 million, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Erica Barnett tweeted that she also heard Bruce Harrell is out. (He still hasn't returned calls for comment.)

Also hearing that election watchers can take @bruceharrell - another rumored mayoral candidate - off their spreadsheets. https://t.co/3w8tCLdMZq — Erica C. Barnett (@ericacbarnett) May 11, 2017

González was expected to easily win back her city council position nine seat; if she enters the crowded mayoral race, Crosscut reporter David Kroman had an answer as to what could happen.