  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns that Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

As Seattle's mayor vehemently denies charges of molestation, we examine other high-profile re-election bids that faced troubling accusations.

By Hayat Norimine 4/7/2017 at 6:29pm

4649612380 cf1f948ef5 b yzcalq

On Friday afternoon, Seattle mayor Ed Murray addressed the press for the first time since allegations of child rape and molestation surfaced, firmly stating he would continue to run for re-election and had no plans to resign.

“To be on the receiving end of such untrue allegations is very painful for me, it is painful for my husband, and for those who are close to us. I understand the individual making these accusations is troubled, and that makes me sad as well,” Murray said in the statement. “But let me be clear. These allegations dating back to more than 30 years are simply not true. Things have never come easy to me in life, but I have never backed down and I will not back down now.”

A lawsuit filed Thursday against Murray alleged that he paid a man for intercourse and sexual acts starting in 1986, when the plaintiff was 15. In the wake of this news, The Seattle Times also reported two other men came forward with similar accusations in 2007, though they never filed charges.

The allegations are just allegations at this point; but regardless of the outcome, such serious accusations can’t help but implant doubt in the minds of voters who pride themselves on the sort of progressive values Murray made central to his career. In his four years as Seattle’s mayor he sued president Donald Trump over his attempt to crack down on “sanctuary cities,” made the $15 minimum wage happen, and strengthened anti-discrimination laws for the LGBTQ community—to name a few. 

How many other mayors have faced serious allegations, and how did it impact their campaigns? Here’s a list of the most high-profile cases in the past 10 years. The accusations against Murray are far more damning than a lot, if not all, of these.

Kevin Johnson (Sacramento): The Sacramento mayor left office in 2016 without seeking a third term. A year before the election, details of sexual abuse allegations from summer 1996 resurfaced—a video of police interviewing the 16-year-old girl—as well as another allegation of sexual harassment from a former city hall employee. He paid the girl's family $230,000 to settle the case. The Sacramento Bee did report the allegations during his first mayoral campaign back in 2008, but he still won by a wide margin. 

Vincent Gray (Washington, D.C.): He failed in his re-election bid for mayor of Washington D.C. in 2014 after a federal investigation into his campaign finances. Six of his employees pled guilty. But Gray made a political comeback last year and won a council seat, despite having the current D.C. mayor, Muriel Bowser, as an adversary who helped prop up his opponent.

Robert Bowser (East Orange, New Jersey): A former city employee filed a 2011 lawsuit against Bowser, the mayor of East Orange, New Jersey, and disclosed the depositions to council members during his re-election bid in 2013. The woman testified against the incumbent, alleging discrimination, sexual harassment and oral sex in the mayor’s office. Bowser admitted to having a sexual relationship with his then-research assistant. He didn’t make it through the Democratic primary.

Sam Adams (Portland): This didn’t happen during his mayoral campaign, but it still made national news. Reports of his relationship with an 18-year-old man in 2005 surfaced shortly after he was elected mayor of Portland, Oregon, in 2008. He denied the relationship at first, then publicly apologized for lying and didn't resign. But it’s believed to have plagued his term in office, and he didn't run for a second term when 2012 rolled around. He is now the director of the World Resources Institute.

Gavin Newsom (San Francisco): The San Francisco incumbent was in the middle of a re-election campaign in 2007 when reports broke that he had an affair with his campaign manager’s wife. His aide, Alex Tourk, found out about the affair through his wife, confronted Newsom and resigned. Newsom was in the middle of a divorce at the time of the affair, and he publicly apologized after the story broke. The incumbent was still re-elected in 2007 with 73 percent of the votes. The Democrat now serves as California’s lieutenant governor and running for governor in 2018.

Filed under
Ed Murray, Mayor's Race 2017, Mayor's Race
Show Comments

Related Content

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser's Attorney Wants to Schedule Video Deposition Next Week

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accused of Sexually Abusing Child Decades Ago

04/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Nikkita Oliver Officially Enters the Race Against Ed Murray

04/03/2017 By Amber Wright

Morning Fizz

Mayor Murray Holds First Reelection Campaign Fundraiser

08/24/2016 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Biscuit Sandwiches and Relocations

04/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Art of the Table Reopens Today

04/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Here Are Seattle’s 10 Great Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

04/06/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 5–11

04/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shift Change

Eli Dahlin's Back in Town

04/04/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Theater

David Byrne Discusses the Hedonistic Musical Magic of 'Here Lies Love'

04/06/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Bolsters Its Lineup

04/06/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 6–9

04/06/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: April 2017

04/05/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Sporting Life

Roger Federer Heads to KeyArena for Charity

04/04/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns that Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser's Attorney Wants to Schedule Video Deposition Next Week

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accused of Sexually Abusing Child Decades Ago

04/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Jayapal and Sanders Introduce Bill for Free College Tuition

04/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

How Regressive Is the Mayor's Sales Tax Proposal for Homelessness?

04/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Digital Culture

Bertha's Journey Inspires Breakthrough GIFs

04/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Ulta Beauty Comes to West Seattle

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Clutch Move

Anguay Reed Designs Has Your (Political) Statement Clutch

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

Pending Nuptials

Rocked Bridal Show Brings Your Big Day to Life

03/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: March

02/24/2017 By Jack Russillo

Travel

Cuba and Seattle Just Got a Lot Closer

02/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Feature

After the Fall: The Tunnel Creek Avalanche, Five Years Later

02/13/2017 By Eva Holland

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe