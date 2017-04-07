Murray Accuser's Attorney Wants to Schedule Video Deposition Next Week

Lincoln Beauregard, attorney of the man suing mayor Ed Murray on grounds of child sexual abuse, pressed Murray's lawyer Friday for a video deposition with the plaintiff as early as next week. He also responded to comments made at a press conference Thursday.

In a letter sent to Bob Sulkin, who is representing Murray in the lawsuit, Beauregard said he can make the accuser available for a video deposition. He also asked Sulkin to confirm a detail about Murray's genitals but said he wouldn't make it a precondition to the deposition—essentially an attempt to have Murray corroborate some details described in the complaint.

"We obviously saw your press conference yesterday, and recognize that Mayor Murray must be anxious to 'pin' our client to his story—which is 100 percent true," Beauregard wrote. "With that, we can make D.H. available for a video deposition ASAP—perhaps next week. ... D.H. is anxious to respond to your public allegations of wrongful motive."

A 46-year-old man—referred to as his initials "D.H."—filed the lawsuit against Murray on Thursday, alleging that the mayor paid him for intercourse and sexual acts starting in 1986, when D.H. was 15. In the complaint, D.H. described details about Murray's apartment and genitals.

"I have heard impeccable things about your reputation as a trial lawyer. Our team looks forward to a spirited debate on the merits," Beauregard wrote in the letter.

Sulkin on Thursday vehemently denied the allegations and said the lawsuit was an attempt to taint Murray in the middle of a mayoral campaign. Beauregard said in an interview with Seattle Met this morning that he encouraged his client to come forward "sooner rather than later so people could make the choice" at the election. Murray was elected in 2013 when Murray beat incumbent Mike McGinn. He's Seattle's first openly gay mayor and has already raised nearly $306,000, according to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to defend this lawsuit vigorously, the mayor is going to do his job for the City of Seattle, and the accuser is going to have to explain himself," Sulkin said Thursday.

