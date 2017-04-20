  1. Style & Shopping
In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

Fiber technology, sizing algorithms, and bags with built-in chargers...this city's style is engineered.

By Rosin Saez 4/20/2017 at 4:00pm Published in the May 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Fitcode qlswsw

Fitcode founder Rian Buckley wants to put women in jeans that fit—tag size be damned.

Image: Amber Fouts

Summon a car to your front door. Order lunch with a press of a button. Technology is about solving problems, however First World they may be. These days that also includes fashion. There are thermoregulating fabrics and powerhouse rucksacks outfitted with phone chargers, none of which sacrifice style for function. And of course there’s fashion’s enduring quandary: ill-fitting jeans.

“There’s this big misconception about size and fit and what you see online,” says Rian Buckley. The University of Washington alum and model cofounded Fitcode in 2014 to change the conversation about women’s bodies—no mention of pear-shaped people here—and get whatever unique figure a woman may have in the right pair of denim regardless of that number on a tag.

As it is, women return some 50 percent of jeans purchased on the internet, says Buckley, and no one wants a complicated test or to take a body scan or measurements to buy them. Instead, Fitcode, an online quiz, prompts users to answer five simple questions that are built upon an algorithm, powered by data, and developed by a small team of engineers. The result: over a dozen denim brands selected to fit your body.

Now that a curated cache of jeans is a few clicks away, perhaps drone-delivered denim is our next sartorial solution.

 

Bbw 014 201 courtesy jim henkens foj9el

Image: Courtesy Jim Henkens

Buki Brand

Joey Rodolfo calls his sportswear collection “antiseasonal.” The proprietary textile regulates heat and wards off moisture and damage, weaving technology into its very fibers. Ex-Boyfriend Shirt, $198, bukibrand.com

 

Three quarter courtesy poros sffzqv

Image: Courtesy Poros Bags

Poros Bags

The modern curse of waning battery life led founder John Borofka to design bags with integrated phone, tablet, and laptop chargers. Borrow a stranger’s frayed cord no more. Gray Olympic rucksack, $149, porosbags.com

 

Filed under
Tech, Shopping, Fitcode
