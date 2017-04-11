  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Fun With Listicles (and Video)

Seattle's French Fry Champions

Here are 10 of the city’s best fry-based creations.

Photography by Lou Daprile By Allecia Vermillion 4/11/2017 at 9:30am

Cafe Presse: Frites

In a world of festively topped fries, 12th Avenue’s linger-worthy haunt for croquet monsieurs, vin rouge, and good periodicals takes a very French approach to making its frites: Use the best ingredients (in this case russet potatoes), precise technique, a little salt, and not much else. This yields a white ceramic bowl of platonically perfect frites, skins still clinging to each fry, with a lasting crisp.

Mean Sandwich: Taco-Style Skins and Ins

We’re not saying this is how it happened, but if a bunch of cooks were sitting around late at night in need of drinking food, the results would look an awful lot like this French fry variation at Ballard’s excellent new sandwich shop. Chunks of baked potato (the skins and the innards, get it?) are fried crunchy and dark brown. You can order them simply tossed with salt and pepper, or go big and pile on the taco fixings: ground beef, cheddar cheese, shreds of iceberg lettuce, and sour cream.

BRGR Bar: IPA-Battered Fries

This shoebox of a burger bar in Pioneer Square is an undersung hero of the neighborhood’s food scene. Not only are the burgers great, but the sides menu includes four types of fries (including waffle and sweet potato), plus onion rings. Waffle fries are criminally rare in this town, but the version in a crispy cloak of batter made with IPA is even better.

Phorale: Phorale Fries

This kitchen in the corner of a South Park bodega serves crisp and seasoned curly fries in boat-shaped bowls, dressed with a riot of avocado crema, salsa verde, and a fat handful of fresh, chopped cilantro. Add your choice of steak or spicy pork to keep this production from being overly minimalist. Thank goodness this tangle of fries comes with a fork; you almost need a knife, too.

Katsu Burger: Nori Fries

Our homegrown, Japan-inspired burger chainlet made its name off its panko-fried patties. But Katsu’s slender, pale gold fries have a following of their own, mostly because they’re sprinkled with flecks of nori, uniting salty French fry goodness and Asian umami, even before the wasabi mayo dipping sauce gets involved. Ordering these fries without a black sesame shake just feels wrong.

8oz. Burger and Co.: Short Rib Poutine

A lot of care goes into the fries at this duo of burger shops in Ballard and on Capitol Hill: Kennebec potatoes get soaked, blanched, and double fried until the innards are soft and yielding as mashed potatoes, the exterior golden with a businesslike crunch. So, does adding a thick short rib gravy and mozzarella curds (and optional fried egg) feel like overkill? Hell no. Though it is rather ironic this behemoth in a cast iron skillet is listed on the “Small Snacks” section of the menu.

The Swinery: Danger Fries

As the name implies, smothering hand cut fries (cooked in rendered pork fat) in a mornay sauce amped up with bacon and blue cheese does connote a certain level of peril—to your arteries, to your heretofore-unstained clothing, to the chance of doing anything productive after eating these.

Canlis: Fries

These guys can’t do anything halfway, can they? The city’s finest of fine dining also harbors some of the best fries in town, McDonald’s–size sticks of potato rendered memorable not by crazy sauces, but cuisine–level precision: a rinse to eliminate as much starch as possible, two rounds of frying and cooling, and a parting shot of chopped herbs, kosher salt, and just enough white truffle oil. They’re on the lounge menu.  

White Swan Public House: Poutine o’the Sea

It’s tempting to order this poutine riff based on the name along (kinda like choosing a wine based on the label). But the reality is as clever as the conceit: Fries that have met up with New England–style chowder, via a light gravy, finely diced bacon, and chunks of scallion, plus steamed littleneck clams.

Super Six and Marination Ma Kai: Aloha Fries

Marination’s West Seattle outpost and its restaurant sibling in Columbia City both serve this unholy delicious triad of kalua pork, kimchi mayo, atop salty-crisp fries that would be showstoppers even without all the flair.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Video, French Fries
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Marination

$ Global, Hawaiian Multiple Locations

First there was the award-winning truck introducing us to Marination’s signature collisions of Korean and Hawaiian flavors. Then came the brick-and-mortar ta...

Super Six

$$ Pan Asian 3714 S Hudson

At first glance, the former auto-body shop with the raw-timbered, barrel-vaulted ceilings telegraphs old-school Americana—diner counter with barstools, TVs w...

The White Swan Public House

$$$ American/New American, Gastropub, Seafood 1001 Fairview Ave N

The crew behind Matt's and the Market and Radiator Whiskey apply Radiator's hearty sensibilities to a seafood-focused menu. Which means this would be a worth...

Editor’s Pick

Canlis

$$$$ American/New American, Continental 2576 Aurora Ave N

The only restaurant in the city to legitimately rate as mythic has been perched out over the vertiginous eastern edge of Queen Anne Hill since 1950. That mak...

Editor’s Pick

The Swinery

$ Sandwiches/Deli 3207 California Avenue SW

It may look like a wee courtyard off a West Seattle butcher shop, but it’s actually Holy of Holies for those who want their pig and want it bad. Pulled-pork ...

Editor’s Pick

8oz. Burger Bar

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

A water buffalo burger is never going to boast the primal crave appeal of, say, an eight-ounce slab of juicy natural beef in a brioche bun heaped with balsam...

Katsu Burger

$ Burgers 6538 4th Ave S

Phorale

$ Asian Fusion, Vietnamese 1809 14th Ave

A counter inside a South Park convenience store uses banh mi as a jumping off point for influences from Korea to Mexico. The one stuffed with fiery-rich bulg...

BRGR Bar

$ Burgers 111 Occidental Ave S

Sure, Pioneer Square is full of new restaurants, but overlook this dark, tiny burger destination and you'll miss some seriously great combos (marinated kalbi...

Mean Sandwich

Sandwiches/Deli 1510 NW Leary Way

It’s rare to find sandwich combinations that really seem new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. Then again, it’s also r...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Presse

$$ French 1117 12th Ave

It's the most come-as-you-are French cafe in town, suffused with a casual dailiness that makes it dangerously easy to become a regular. And by the looks of i...

Related Content

Coming Soon

A New Restaurant Entirely Dedicated to Fries

10/15/2013 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

French Fries that Taste Like Bacon

09/11/2014 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

Will This News End Your Love Affair with Fries?

10/14/2013 By Kathryn Robinson

Delayed Gratification

French Fry Heaven Is Still in Limbo

11/18/2013 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles (and Video)

Seattle's French Fry Champions

04/11/2017 Photography by Lou Daprile By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma'ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Deborah Madison Comes to the Corson Building

04/10/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Biscuit Sandwiches and Relocations

04/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Points of Reference

How the New Poronographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Film

Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Opens with 'The Big Sick'

04/10/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Theater

David Byrne Discusses the Hedonistic Musical Magic of 'Here Lies Love'

04/06/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Council Wrap-Up

No Comments on Murray, Homeless Sweeps, and Environmental Policy Reform

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Mandates Affordable Housing in South Lake Union, Downtown

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

City Hall

Should Commissioners for Police Accountability Be District Seats?

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns That Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Ulta Beauty Comes to West Seattle

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Clutch Move

Anguay Reed Designs Has Your (Political) Statement Clutch

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: March

02/24/2017 By Jack Russillo

Travel

Cuba and Seattle Just Got a Lot Closer

02/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe