Washington Attorney General Sues Trump over Birth Control

Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson is suing president Donald Trump, again.

Ferguson on Monday filed a U.S. District Court lawsuit against Trump to block his recent Affordable Care Act revision, which would allow insurers and employers to deny women coverage for contraception access on moral or religious grounds. Women in Washington state who get turned away for birth control could turn to state-funded programs, the attorney general's office said.

"President Trump's contraception rules are unfair, unlawful, and unconstitutional," Ferguson said in a released statement Monday. "I refuse to let President Trump disregard our laws and our constitution in an effort to deny women access to contraception."

The AG's office argues that the administration's contraception rules violate the First and Fifth Amendments—making individuals "bear the burdens of religions to which they do not belong," and breaking equal protection guarantees by singling out women on their contraceptive coverage. The revision also violates the Civil Rights Act (discriminating against women and affecting their reproductive health care) and Administrative Procedure Act (not giving proper notice for public comment), according to the AG's office.

Ferguson has brought a series of legal battles against Trump. Last month he sued Trump over his decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Ferguson also successfully sued the president over his travel ban.