Book Clubbers

January packs a potent combo of brain and brawn. The badass women of Rat City Rollergirls dish out body blows and high-energy entertainment every time they hit the track, and you can catch the action during the season opening bouts on January 14. But if after watching the battle, your mind craves a more soothing diversion, curl up in Sorrento Hotel’s Fireside Room for Seattle Arts and Lecture’s Local Voices readings on January 18. In honor of both events, we dreamt up the ultimate roller derby team of female authors.





Team Name

Virginia Woolf Pack





Roster