This Week in Restaurant News: Coffee Comebacks and Taco Domination

Please Send Núods

The Chinese chain known for their Lanzhou-style beef soup seems to be in rapid-fire growth mode. Núodle currently has a Bellevue location, with nine more coming to Washington, and exactly one slated to debut in the University District this October.

Taco Prowess

Food and Wine has crowned Taco Time Northwest the best fast food in Washington. The 57-year-old restaurant doesn't exactly sound like your typical fast food (made-from-scratch hot sauce and ranch, fresh and local ingredients like Washington-grown pinto beans filling its crispy rolled flautas). But, hey, isn't it always a good time for tacos?

Super Seattle

A California-based cafe called Vitality Bowls will bring some healthful offerings—acai bowls, smoothies, juices, salads, and panini—to 429 Fairview Avenue later this fall. Bee pollen and organic mangosteen? Yep. Those too.

The 411 on 418

According to My Ballard, 418 Public House will close for good on October 19, citing new development in the neighborhood. The Ballard pub, known for Mexican soups like caldo de birria and pozole, has zero plans to relocate. What's in store: a three-story apartment building.

Cups of Coffee

Seattleites love their coffee as much as Bauhaus loves to reappear. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, Bauhaus is coming back to Capitol Hill, the neighborhood it left in 2015 due to financial woes. The second iteration will be quaint and modern, with beer and wine options, and food for takeout. For those pining for the good old days, expect familiar espresso drinks and pastries from La Toscanella.

Sandwich Shift

Keeping up with University Village’s ever-changing restaurants and shops is a game in and of itself. (We last wrote about new restaurants and shops coming to U Village in July.) The sandwich shop Even Stevens is out and Homegrown will fill the sando void come November.

This Week in Food & Drink

We're still processing our emotions over Matt Dillion's decision to close Sitka and Spruce.

One of the great taboo topics in our society, death, is taking center stage at three Seattle restaurants next month.

Restaurants with next-level wallpaper? We've got a lot of them in Seattle. Behold, the prettiest eateries in town.

National Coffee Day is September 29, so it's perfectly well-timed that Seattle's (re)accepted the title of best coffee city in America.

Break out the lederhosen: Oktoberfest season has arrived and Seattle's got all kinds of beer-soaked events in its honor.

One-of-a-kind burgers. The inimitable Poison Waters. A freakin' french fry bar. Find them all at Cowabunga this Sunday.

A round of drinks that displays the breadth of our town’s rich cocktail culture.