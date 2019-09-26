  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

Plants, vintage, menswear, home goods—it's a retail paradise over here.

By Rosin Saez 9/26/2019 at 9:15am

Stock and Pantry—and its minimalist digs.

Image: Haris Kenjar 

Let's just get this out of the way: We can't list every single store on Capitol Hill, several of which, we fully acknowledge, are well worth a visit. But we know you don't have all day, so here are just some of the shops we dig, in no particular order.

Butter Home

Butter Home seems a fitting name for a cozy little decor shop in Melrose Market that feels like Grandma’s attic. The 366 square feet of this in-the-rafters boutique is loaded with reclaimed wood furniture, tasteful dishware, vintage-inspired glassware, and funky knickknacks including scrap-metal flowers and decorative twine balls made from recycled newspaper. Stock up on sustainable, local handmade pieces and spread the love.

Totokaelo

Savvy stylemaker Jill Wenger successfully launched a destination women’s shopping-site-cum-social-networking-hangout in tandem with a truly inspiring brick-and-mortar in the middle of the recent downturn—on a little-traveled street in the nether regions between Pioneer Square and downtown, no less. Then, in the spring of 2012, she moved the shop to a 7,000-square-foot showroom in the heart of Capitol Hill. While Wenger stepped down in 2016 and launched her own size-inclusive clothing line, Roucha, in 2017, the new shop's directional, dynamic design and Northwest edge—on par with Colette in Paris and other globally recognized style destinations—remains a retail destination for designer clothes from the likes of Rachel Comey, Comme des Garçons, Issey Miyake, and Dries Van Noten.

Chophouse Row

Mews: a delightfully British term for the storefronts secreted from street view at the redeveloped Chophouse Studios. Wander in and find delicate fine jewelry at Honed, Matt Dillon’s Bar Ferdinand restaurant, chef Sun Hong’s new By Tae hand roll counter, and Kurt Farm Shop’s ice cream in flavors like tomato jam or salted plum. Not to mention a picturesque hidden courtyard and secret back entrance to Cupcake Royale. The complex even has its own Wednesday night farmers market.

Sway and Cake

This born-again boutique, once a downtown mainstay, has reopened in hipper pastures. Which is to say: a bustling street where you can grab ramen, do yoga, catch a live band, and shop for trendy of-the-moment womens wear on the same block.

Bait

The hype is real. Artists and celebs passing through Seattle stop by Bait to check out the raddest collections—Nikes, limited-run collabs, cartoon-emblazoned streetwear. 

Revival Shop

Co-owner and buyer Ashley Busacca has turned her lifelong affinity to vintage hunting into what is now this well-curated store on Capitol Hill. Picking up home goods, jewelry, art, and of course clothing and accessories from travels in San Francisco, New York, and LA, she has certainly found something for everyone. Busacca, along with co-owner Ryan Darcey, don’t carry strictly pre-loved items, they also work with local artists and designers, selling contemporary pieces, too.

Horizon Books

The born-again (and again) bookstore on 10th has been a Capitol Hill fixture for nearly 50 years, albeit a subterranean one since 2008. Luckily print is not dead after all—but it is tucked away, down a ramp, wedged between a tattoo parlor and yoga studio.

Homestead Plant Shop

In a sun-soaked space at 411 East Pine Street, brimming with greenery, folks duck under plant tendrils hanging overhead and weave around vintage tables, upon which potted baby ferns, weeping jades, and ponytail palms cover the entirety of its surface areas. Aloe and various cacti line the windowsill, air plants can be found near the back corner, while mature fiddleleaf fig trees are placed wherever any precious space is left. This plant paradise, much like its Central District sibling, is lush. 

Aesop

The Australia-headquartered company may hail from thousands of miles away, but its nook on Capitol Hill (and Fremont, too) fits right in. Parched skin is universal. That's why this apothecary-esque store with product testing sink stations and skin care—body wash, hand cream, fragrance—is like a little spa oasis.

Glasswing Greenhouse's floral fortitude.

Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

Glasswing and Glasswing Greenhouse

This Melrose Market men’s and women’s boutique looks like the apartment of your coolest friend, the one with tendrily plants, an expertly stocked wet bar, charcoal soap in the bathroom, and a dresser full of lived-in denim. Alisa Furoyama and Forest Eckley opened Glasswing in 2014. It traffics in cool, breezy threads—think Mara Hoffman, Danish staples from Norse Projects—plus handmade jewelry. Perched on the corner of Melrose and East Olive Way, only a short distance away, is its plant shop sib, Glasswing Greenhouse, which made its debut earlier this year.

Honed

Brooklyn transplant, fine metalsmith, and all-around jewelry whisperer Claire Kinder Barrett has a Chophouse Row studio selling her own adornments alongside other U.S.-made designs that range from simple to art deco–inspired.

Throwbacks Northwest

This place certainly differs from the other ateliers of bygone goods on this list: no kitschy decor, no jewelry burnished by time, no racks upon racks of clothing from the 1920s through 1990s. No, this Capitol Hill store is a lot more specific. Here you'll find pristine vintage snapbacks, often with tags still attached, for UW Huskies or Chicago Bulls or Seattle Sonics (gear up for the comeback?). There’s also baseball and basketball jerseys, collectible pendants, bomber-style snap jackets sporting your favorite teams’ logos, and more for sports fans of every kind. Yes, even hockey.

Rove

Every vintage store in Seattle is its own treasure trove, but we love Rove for its range: bolo ties, groovy '60s dresses, old-school denim, rocker-worthy jumpsuits, even housewares to crank up the charm factor at home.

Standard Goods

Stock up on layer-ready basics that won’t fall apart on you like certain fast-fashion chains in town. Standard Goods focuses on contemporary American-made apparel for men and women in any season. 

Drizzle and Shine

It has to be one of the most sustainably mindful stores in the city. From the vegan shoes to stacks of hemp tees, there's plenty for the eco-conscious consumer.

Station 7

Inside this ’20s-era brick-walled building, which was a fire station until 1970, awaits salvaged vintage furniture and industrial-chic fixtures, plus current home goods and jewelry to round it out.

Freeman

The arrival of rain and cold doesn’t mean you have to walk around under a tarp. Freeman’s selection of light jackets, durable hooded coats, and classic boots makes surviving the elements look good.

SugarPill

This is not your typical apothecary; it’s also the place to satisfy a sweet tooth and hunt down pink Himalayan salt. Still looking to soothe that cold? Check out the Northwest Herbal Cold and Flu house blend, made from ingredients like elderberry, marshmallow leaf, mullein, and more. For those with nothing to cure, ­SugarPill also stocks wrapped soaps, perfumes, upmarket pantry goods, and greeting cards.

Pretty Parlor

Not only is its parlor pretty, but this boutique off Olive Way is full of pretty pinks, lacy ivory, and rich fabrics all around. Find tweed duds and ties for days in the Manland section. And for feminine attire, there’s ornate flapper dresses, tulle in every shade, lingerie, jumpsuits, you name it. Meanwhile, the sibling bridal boutique boasts a vast collection of boho dresses and wedding styles for any bride.

Stock and Pantry

Sasha Clark has transformed her love for Scandinavian and Japanese design into a highly-curated concept shop. Nestled on Capitol Hill, this effortlessly modern shop is the perfect place to shop for unique homeware for your next dinner party. From copper plates to posh coffee-table books, this Instagrammable shop is filled with sleek treasures you won’t find anywhere else. 

Filed under
Stock and Pantry, SugarPill Apothecary, Freeman, Drizzle and Shine, Throwbacks NW, Glasswing, Aesop, Bait, Sway and Cake, Chophouse Row, Totokaelo, Vintage, Home Decor, Womenswear, Menswear, Plants, Fun with Listicles, Capitol Hill
Show Comments
In this Article

Stock and Pantry

Gift Accessories, Home and Garden, Jewelry 313 E Pine St

Sasha Clark has transformed her love for Scandinavian and Japanese design into a highly-curated concept shop. Nestled on Capitol Hill, this effortlessly mode...

Pretty Parlor

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 119 Summit Ave E

Not only is its parlor pretty, but this boutique off Olive Way is full of pretty pinks, lacy ivory, and rich fabrics all around. Find tweed duds and ties for...

SugarPill Apothecary

Bath and Beauty, Book and Paper Goods, Gift Accessories, Gourmet Specialty Foods, Home and Garden 900 E Pine St

This is not your typical apothecary; it’s also the place to satisfy a sweet tooth and hunt down pink Himalayan salt. Still looking to soothe that cold? Check...

Freeman

Mens Apparel 713 Broadway E

The arrival of rain and cold doesn’t mean you have to walk around under a tarp. Freeman’s selection of light jackets, durable hooded coats, and classic boots...

Throwbacks Northwest

Mens Apparel 1205 E Pike St #1D

This place certainly differs from the other ateliers of bygone goods on this list: no kitschy decor, no jewelry burnished by time, no racks upon racks of clo...

Glasswing

Home and Garden, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

This Melrose Market men’s and women’s boutique looks like the apartment of your coolest friend, the one with tendrily plants, an expertly stocked wet bar, ch...

Bait

Mens Apparel, Shoes 915 E Pike St

The hype is real. Artists and celebs passing through Seattle stop by Bait to check out the raddest collections—Nikes, limited-run collabs, cartoon-emblazoned...

Sway and Cake

Bath and Beauty, Jewelry, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

This born-again boutique, once a downtown mainstay, has reopened in hipper pastures. Which is to say: a bustling street where you can grab ramen, do yoga, ca...

Butter Home

Home and Garden 1531 Melrose Ave

Butter Home seems a fitting name for a cozy little decor shop in Melrose Market that feels like Grandma’s attic. The 366 square feet of this in-the-rafters b...

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Craze

Seattle Is America's Top Coffee City—Again

09/26/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Emotions

Matt Dillon Is Closing Sitka and Spruce

09/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Wineries, Aged

Instrumental Washington Winemakers Through the Decades

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Bubbles, Au Natural

The Old-School Sparkling Wine Pet-Nat Is Back

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Arts & Culture

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Art Review

The Frye’s Arbus Bonus Explodes How We See Diane Arbus

09/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

09/24/2019 By Jason Cohen

Genius Loves Company

Perfume Genius and Kate Wallich Join Forces in The Sun Still Burns Here

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

11 Seattle Events to Catch This October

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This October

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Let Us Propose a Toast

October’s Perfect Party: A Salmon Savior and Nickelodeon Slime Royalty

09/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

The Wolves of Washington Continue Their Comeback

09/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

March of the Half Pints

When Did Seattle Breweries Become Baby Hangouts?

09/24/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe