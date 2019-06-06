  1. Eat & Drink
Sugar High

Hello Robin Plans a Second Location at University Village

Let us celebrate with birthday cake cookies and Mackles'mores.

By Allecia Vermillion 6/6/2019 at 9:00am

Hello Robin's spreading the cookie gospel to U Village.

Image: Sarah Flotard / Hello Robin

The cookie bakery that vaulted the Mackles'more into the pantheon of great Seattle baked goods is expanding. Owner Robin Wehl Martin says she will open a second location at University Village, bringing her sprinkled and chocolate chipped confections to a new structure going up at the shopping center's northwest corner—near Anthropologie, for anybody who needs some retail orientation.

This new Hello Robin will have the same menu as the original, which its namesake opened with her husband, Clay Martin, in 2013. That means the same lineup of cookies that would remind you of your childhood, if only you'd been cool enough to know about brown butter snickerdoodles and flourless Mexican chocolate back then. And the same array of Molly Moon's ice cream that you can fashion into a custom ice cream cookie sandwich.

Martin also promises the familiar "cookie theater" of dough being mixed, scooped, and transformed into baked goods at a giant counter. The space is slightly larger than the cheerful blue and white original on 19th Ave, which means room for more seating and an area for kids. Martin remembers finding respite in the train table at Barnes and Noble when her own kids were young. Hello Robin won't have trains or toys (at a bakeshop, that sounds like a recipe for 24/7 sticky) but rather some horseshoe-shaped seating around a low table where kids can dink around and eat a cookie while parents sit and do the same—"low stress, nothing to tip over or break," says Martin.

Hello Robin U Village will be neighbors with Seattle's second Shake Shack location; it's almost hard to process so many good things happening in the same building. But happen it will—the new store should be baking birthday cake cookies and dispensing ice cream sandwiches by spring of 2020.

In this Article

Hello Robin

$ Dessert E Mercer St and 19th Ave E

A bakery that just does cookies? This 19th Avenue spot sounds so simple, but owner Robin Wehl finds the sweet spot between homespun and creativity: Salted bu...

