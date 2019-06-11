Summer in the City
Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019
Want to see The Princess Bride five times under the stars? How about Mary Poppins Returns? Here are all your chances for cinema without walls.
It's finally time for cinema under the stars. And this year’s lineup of open-air films do not disappoint, from family-friendly flicks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part to cult classics like Wayne’s World and The Princess Bride.
*Denotes free screening.
(We’ll update this list as more films are announced.)
Seattle Outdoor Cinema* (21+)
June 22 The Matrix
July 20 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure: 30th Anniversary
Aug 17 The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Movies at Westlake Park*
July 12 Aquaman
July 19 Christopher Robin
Aug 2 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Aug 9 Jurassic Park
Aug 16 Captain Marvel
Aug 23 Incredibles 2
Columbia City Under the Stars*
July 20 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Aug 17 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Cascade Playground South Lake Union*
July 12 Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
July 19 Up
July 26 Shrek
Green Lake Community Center*
July 25 Black Panther
Aug 8 Incredibles 2
Movies at Marymoor Park
July 10 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
July 17 Bohemian Rhapsody
July 24 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
July 31 Top Gun
Aug 7 Incredibles 2
Aug 13 The Sandlot
Aug 22 Grease
Aug 28 The Princess Bride
Movies at the Mural*
July 27 The Princess Bride
Aug 3 Crazy Rich Asians
Aug 10 Bohemian Rhapsody
Aug 17 Dirty Dancing
Aug 24 Black Panther
Movies in the Park with Scarecrow Video (Magnuson Park)*
TBA
Peddler Brewing Company
June 13 Super Troopers
June 20 Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
June 27 Mean Girls
July 11 The Hangover
July 18 The Princess Bride
July 25 10 Things I Hate About You
Aug 1 Back to the Future
Aug 8 Point Break
Aug 15 Pitch Perfect
Aug 22 The Sandlot
Aug 29 The Big Lebowski
Three Dollar Bill Cinema (Cal Anderson Park)*
TBA
Movie Night at Freeway Park*
Aug 2 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Aug 9 Best in Show
Aug 16 Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Aug 23 Crazy Rich Asians
Aug 30 Labyrinth
C-ID Summer Cinema (Hing Hay Park)*
Aug 3 Crazy Rich Asians
Aug 10 Iron Monkey
Aug 17 Mirai
Aug 24 Up
Bite of Seattle (Seattle Center)
July 19 Wayne’s World
Rooftop Movies After Hours at Frolik* (21+)
TBA
Crossroads Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*
Aug 1 Christopher Robin
Aug 8 Ralph Breaks the Internet
Aug 15 Incredibles 2
Aug 22 Mary Poppins Returns
Downtown Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*
July 9 Hotel Transylvania 3
July 16 A Dog’s Way Home
July 23 Smallfoot
July 30 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug 6 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Aug 13 Ferdinand
Aug 20 Wonder Park
Aug 27 Back to the Future
Carillon Point Movies in the Plaza (Kirkland)*
July 6 Mean Girls
July 20 Crazy Rich Asians
Aug 3 Incredibles 2
Aug 17 Solo: A Star Wars Story
Auburn's Summer Sounds and Cinema*
July 26 Incredibles 2
Aug 2 Ralph Breaks the Internet
Aug 9 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
LeMay Car Museum's Drive-In Movie Series (Tacoma)*
July 6 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
July 27 The Goonies
Aug 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug 24 Captain Marvel or Bumblebee (Fan Poll)
Skyway Outdoor Cinema (Renton)*
Aug 2 Incredibles 2
Aug 9 The Princess Bride
Aug 16 Aquaman
Aug 23 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema (Bellingham)
June 22 Ferris Bueller's Day Off
June 29 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
July 6 Top Gun
July 13 Bohemian Rhapsody
July 20 Mary Poppins Returns
July 27 10 Things I Hate About You
Aug 3 Jurassic Park
Aug 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug 17 Grease
Aug 24 The Princess Bride
Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites*
July 26 Trolls
Aug 2 A Wrinkle in Time
Pierce County Movies in the Park (Various Locations)*
July 12 Bolt
July 26 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Aug 16 The Little Mermaid
Aug 23 Dumbo (2019)
Bainbridge Island Movies in the Park*
Aug 16 Incredibles 2
Aug 23 Trolls
Aug 30 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sept 6 Solo: A Star Wars Story
Summer Bash and Movies in the Park (Tacoma)*
July 19 TBA
July 27 TBA
Aug 9 Mary Poppins Returns
Aug 16 How to Train Your Dragon
Aug 23 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cinema Under the Stars (Everett)*
July 19 Incredibles 2
July 26 Ralph Breaks the Internet
Aug 2 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Aug 9 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Aug 16 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Sail-In Cinema (Everett)*
July 19 Battleship
July 26 Transformers
Aug 2 Pirates of the Caribbean
Aug 16 The Proposal
Aug 23 Moana
Gig Harbor Movies in the Park*
July 5 The Neverending Story
July 12 Inside Out
July 19 Mary Poppins (1964)
July 26 Mary Poppins Returns
Aug 2 Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
Movies Under the Moon (Monroe)*
Aug 2 Incredibles 2
Aug 9 Ralph Breaks the Internet
Aug 16 Mary Poppins Returns
Aug 23 Black Panther
Popcorn in the Park (Marysville)*
July 13 A Dog’s Way Home
July 20 Ralph Breaks the Internet
July 27 Bumblebee
Aug 3 Incredibles 2
Aug 10 The Karate Kid
Snohomish Movies in the Park*
July 11 The Goonies
July 18 Ralph Breaks the Internet
July 25 The Incredibles 2
Aug 1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug 8 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Aug 15 Mary Poppins Returns
Renton Summer Outdoor Movies
July 20 Aquaman
Aug 9 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug 16 Incredibles 2
Aug 23 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse