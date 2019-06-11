Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

You + popcorn + Marymoor = summertime bliss. Image: King County Parks / Flickr

It's finally time for cinema under the stars. And this year’s lineup of open-air films do not disappoint, from family-friendly flicks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part to cult classics like Wayne’s World and The Princess Bride.

*Denotes free screening.



(We’ll update this list as more films are announced.)

June 22 The Matrix

July 20 Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure: 30th Anniversary

Aug 17 The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

July 12 Aquaman

July 19 Christopher Robin

Aug 2 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Aug 9 Jurassic Park

Aug 16 Captain Marvel

Aug 23 Incredibles 2

July 20 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug 17 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

July 12 Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

July 19 Up

July 26 Shrek

July 25 Black Panther

Aug 8 Incredibles 2

July 10 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 17 Bohemian Rhapsody

July 24 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

July 31 Top Gun

Aug 7 Incredibles 2

Aug 13 The Sandlot

Aug 22 Grease

Aug 28 The Princess Bride

July 27 The Princess Bride

Aug 3 Crazy Rich Asians

Aug 10 Bohemian Rhapsody

Aug 17 Dirty Dancing

Aug 24 Black Panther

TBA

June 13 Super Troopers

June 20 Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

June 27 Mean Girls

July 11 The Hangover

July 18 The Princess Bride

July 25 10 Things I Hate About You

Aug 1 Back to the Future

Aug 8 Point Break

Aug 15 Pitch Perfect

Aug 22 The Sandlot

Aug 29 The Big Lebowski

TBA

Aug 2 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug 9 Best in Show

Aug 16 Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Aug 23 Crazy Rich Asians

Aug 30 Labyrinth

Aug 3 Crazy Rich Asians

Aug 10 Iron Monkey

Aug 17 Mirai

Aug 24 Up

July 19 Wayne’s World

TBA

Aug 1 Christopher Robin

Aug 8 Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug 15 Incredibles 2

Aug 22 Mary Poppins Returns

July 9 Hotel Transylvania 3

July 16 A Dog’s Way Home

July 23 Smallfoot

July 30 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug 6 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Aug 13 Ferdinand

Aug 20 Wonder Park

Aug 27 Back to the Future

July 6 Mean Girls

July 20 Crazy Rich Asians

Aug 3 Incredibles 2

Aug 17 Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 26 Incredibles 2

Aug 2 Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug 9 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

July 6 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 27 The Goonies

Aug 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug 24 Captain Marvel or Bumblebee (Fan Poll)

Aug 2 Incredibles 2

Aug 9 The Princess Bride

Aug 16 Aquaman

Aug 23 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 22 Ferris Bueller's Day Off

June 29 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

July 6 Top Gun

July 13 Bohemian Rhapsody

July 20 Mary Poppins Returns

July 27 10 Things I Hate About You

Aug 3 Jurassic Park

Aug 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug 17 Grease

Aug 24 The Princess Bride

July 26 Trolls

Aug 2 A Wrinkle in Time

July 12 Bolt

July 26 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Aug 16 The Little Mermaid

Aug 23 Dumbo (2019)

Aug 16 Incredibles 2

Aug 23 Trolls

Aug 30 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sept 6 Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 19 TBA

July 27 TBA

Aug 9 Mary Poppins Returns

Aug 16 How to Train Your Dragon

Aug 23 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

July 19 Incredibles 2

July 26 Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug 2 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Aug 9 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug 16 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

July 19 Battleship

July 26 Transformers

Aug 2 Pirates of the Caribbean

Aug 16 The Proposal

Aug 23 Moana

July 5 The Neverending Story

July 12 Inside Out

July 19 Mary Poppins (1964)

July 26 Mary Poppins Returns

Aug 2 Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Aug 2 Incredibles 2

Aug 9 Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug 16 Mary Poppins Returns

Aug 23 Black Panther

July 13 A Dog’s Way Home

July 20 Ralph Breaks the Internet

July 27 Bumblebee

Aug 3 Incredibles 2

Aug 10 The Karate Kid

July 11 The Goonies

July 18 Ralph Breaks the Internet

July 25 The Incredibles 2

Aug 1 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug 8 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Aug 15 Mary Poppins Returns

July 20 Aquaman

Aug 9 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug 16 Incredibles 2

Aug 23 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse