  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

As the Democratic Party wrestles with a Green New Deal and Washington makes climate progress, city council candidates are bringing new urgency to Seattle’s environmental efforts.

By Philip Kiefer 5/3/2019 at 11:45am

Shaun Scott, who has been campaigning for District 4 with a Seattle Green New Deal platform, speaks at March’s Youth Climate Strike in Cal Anderson Park.

Image: Philip Kiefer

This year’s class of liberal city council candidates would like you to imagine a very different Seattle—one where the city meets its emissions goals, invests in green buildings, provides affordable public transit, and pays for it all with progressive taxes. The idea might sound familiar if you’ve watched the rise of Democratic stars like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here, the candidates are calling the vision the Seattle Green New Deal.

National interest in the Green New Deal has begun to filter down into local races, and many of the candidates in this year’s crowded city council race are vocal climate hawks. That momentum complements a burst of bills passed by the state legislature during the last two weeks. The most significant commits the state to a carbon-neutral grid by 2030. Another will require buildings over 50,000 square feet to conform to strict emissions standards. The success contrasts the last few years, when carbon pricing laws (a 2016 tax, then a 2018 fee on polluters) were knocked down.

Shaun Scott—a reporter, historian, labor organizer, and poster child for the Seattle chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America—has released the most strident version of a Seattle Green New Deal so far. He’s running for Rob Johnson’s seat in District 4  (Eastlake, Wallingford, the University District, etc.). So far, he’s raking in contributions on an unabashedly progressive plank: $56,000 in Democracy Vouchers, $5,000 more than any other candidate. And the primary is still months away.

Scott’s Seattle Green New Deal has been shared widely on social media as an easy-to-digest infographic. On one side is a list of policy goals; on the other, how to pay for them. It includes everything from free public transit and an expanded bike lane network to a LEED-certified affordable housing push. To finance it, he’s proposing a range of revenue streams: a tax on private golf courses, a real estate speculation tax, and even public debt. “We need to explore debt as an option,” he said during a talk last week in the University District. “It’s a question of would you rather be paying off debts in 40 or 50 years as we do with big sports stadiums? Or would you rather not have a planet to live on?”

But Scott is hardly the only person running on climate action. An ascendant group of youth activists, including Fridays for the Future and Sunrise, are pushing the conversation forward. District 3 incumbent Kshama Sawant has embraced a Green New Deal, and mayor Jenny Durkan just announced an electric-vehicle charging program. Also running for District 4, Emily Myers, a University of Washington neuroscience PhD candidate and labor organizer, emphasizes efficiency in buildings: In 2016, electricity and heating in buildings were responsible for 16 percent of the city’s emissions. And she’s proposing incentives for landlords to retrofit their buildings. “A lot of candidates are talking transit, and we’re trying to go beyond,” she says. 

Cathy Tuttle, another District 4 candidate, wants the city to account for carbon emissions in all its decision making. “The only way we can get started is making a note of it,” she said. She also wants the city to begin investing in climate resilience policies (like cooling centers for the elderly) and sea level rise management to deal with warming that’s already locked in. “The whole energy of the Green New Deal is changing the conversation,” Tuttle says.

Last week in the University District, both Scott and Jessyn Farrell, a former state legislator and self-described “recovering politician,” said that to win environmental policy battles, activists need to change the “master narrative.” Effective climate change policy, said Farrell, “drives a different story.” It’s convincing people that “investments in the environment are investments in people, and investments in people are investments in the economy.”

Still, the Seattle Green New Deal and the national one, in their current forms, are more storytelling tools than concrete policy prescriptions. When I asked if he would tackle any of his platform immediately if in office, Scott pointed towards more cautious first steps. “The first thing I will want to do is compile the possible incentives we could have for all of the actors in the region’s economy—homeowners, housing providers, big business—[to] make decisions from a climate-conscious perspective.”

Despite the new urgency, successful policy is going to have to win a broad coalition of supporters. Still, he said, this isn’t a just a flight of fancy. “Is [my plan] theoretical? Theoretically, I think we should have a planet that we can live on. That’s my big commitment—knowing that there’s so much we can do at the city level, and the longer we wait to act, the harder we’re going to have to work on it later.”

Filed under
State Legislature, City Council Elections, Climate Change
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Sake for Days and Starbucks on Demand

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Open and Shut

Changes at Batch 206 Distillery—Oaky's Tex Mex Exits and Addo: 206 Arrives

05/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 1–7

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Downtown Switch-Ups

Sansei Is Closed and—Oh Sweet, Glorious Day—Dough Zone Will Open in Its Place

04/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Mother Dearest

Where to Brunch with Mom This Mother's Day

04/30/2019 By Lily Hansen

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 3–5

8:00am By Gennette Cordova

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at May Art Walk

05/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Cinema Paradiso

The 2019 Seattle International Film Festival Schedule Is Here

05/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Tacocat’s This Mess Is a Place Is Polished Work from a Local Gem

04/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 29–May 2

04/29/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do April 26–28

04/26/2019 By Gennette Cordova

News & City Life

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

11:45am By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Best Bars

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe