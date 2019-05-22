Track Down These 5 New Seattle Food Trucks

If you spend any time around Westlake Park, you might have noticed Dreamy Drinks’ bubblegum pink, unicorn-bedecked truck. It’s got some Taiwanese classics, milk tea and sparkling lychee, served in the hip version of a toddler’s sippy cup. But for the thrill-seeking among us, there’s also the ultra-trendy cheese tea—sweet tea capped with a velvety cream cheese whipped cream blend that’s surprisingly refreshing on a blazing downtown sidewalk.

A couple years ago, a co-op of Alaskan scallop fishermen realized that they weren’t getting paid enough wholesale, and set out to sell their scallops on their own terms. The stands they set up at local boating and fishing festivals did so well that they expanded to a food truck. It serves one thing, and one thing only: scallops, straight from Alaska. They come served over rice, with marsala, pesto, or curry, or wrapped up in a tortilla as a “scallorito.” Over the summer, the truck will visit various street fairs and farmers markets and, of course, the Ballard Seafood Festival.

Imagine those urban parents who haul their kids around on the front of a stretched-out cargo bike. Then replace the kids with a chocolate milk keg, and you’ve got the Chocolate Bike. It’s run by Bellflower Chocolate Company, a small-batch chocolatier based on top of Queen Anne that emphasizes ethical chocolate production. It dishes out drinks in front of the Brooks headquarters in Fremont and at the Queen Anne Farmers Market, and also sells chocolate bars, cookies, and truffles.

Matt Storm—local beer geek, pizza impresario, and owner of the Masonry—has set up his mobile oven at big-name beer events in Ann Arbor, Anchorage, and Philadelphia, where he says the line stretched out a mile. This summer, though, he’s sticking closer to home, and you’ll be able to find Masonry’s pizzas parked around Seattle. The schedule depends on Matt’s availability, but he plans to frequent Holy Mountain Brewing, where he’ll make two or three wood-fired specialties, like a smoked prosciutto pie, or the breakfast tacos he’s experimented with on the road.

Rocky and Wendy Caamano have baked Argentine empanadas over in Redmond for the last three years, but until recently, they served out of a vintage truck that was too hard to drive off-site. Now they’ve grown into shiny new wheels that can haul hundreds of fresh empanadas to bars and tech campuses (duh) all over the Eastside. They offer half a dozen flavors, recognizable by shape—a spinach and cheese looks like a football, mushroom and cheese like a cartoon pig.