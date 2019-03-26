The Top Things to Do in Seattle April 2019

Visual Art

April 6–On You Are on Indigenous Land: Places/Displaces is anchored by Tracy Rector’s photos of native faces. The exhibit includes about twenty works, such as James Lavadour’s Boom (above), all of which explore persisting native connections to the land, even in the face of grand-scale displacement. Seattle Art Museum

Classical & More

April 7 For the fifth year running, the Monterey Jazz Festival hits the road. This time Christian Sands directs and plays piano. But the big draw is Cécile McLorin Salvant—a Grammy-winning vocalist who’s frequently compared to golden-era greats like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan. When she played Jazz Alley last year, her voice was striking both in its power and its filamentary subtlety. Moore Theatre

Comedy

“Good-looking people get to look sad and it’s called brooding… Average looking dudes—you just look sad." —Andrew Sleighter

April 4–6 Seattle-raised Andrew Sleighter’s stand-up is observational, amiable, and (largely) clean. Laughs Comedy Club

Books & Talks

April 4 Poet Morgan Parker loves to veer—from talkative to lyrical, quotidian to existential, punch line to meditation—and to float in the spaces between those polarities. Her newest collection, Magical Negro, contains many poems of the same name (“Magical Negro #1,” “Magical Negro #89”) that range in subject—from Brooklyn’s culture to a photo of Diana Ross after eating ribs—yet coalesce in her inimitable voice. Hugo House

Concert

April 16 In 2016 NYU student Maggie Rogers played her song “Alaska” for Pharrell Williams. A video of him listening, visibly moved, went viral. This January, Rogers released her debut LP, Heard It in a Past Life. It reflects the same influences—indie folk, electro dance—as “Alaska,” but now with the production polish of a certified pop star. Showbox SoDo