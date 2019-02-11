Seattle Artists Won 7 Grammys

Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You won Best Americana Album. Image: Courtesy Sacks and Co.

After a slew of nominations for local artists, the 61st Grammy Awards happened last night and Seattle won big. Though she was beat in the general categories (where just her nomination had been a surprise), Brandi Carlile still won Best American Roots Performance ("The Joke"), Best American Roots Song ("The Joke"), and Best Americana Album (By the Way, I Forgive You). She also gave a powerhouse, here's-what-a-human-voice-can-do performance of "The Joke" near the end of the show.

Seattle Symphony won in two of its three nominated categories: Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Contemporary Classical Composition both for Kernis: Violin Concerto, which was played by James Ehnes and conducted by Ludovic Morlot.

Quincy—a documentary about Quincy Jones, who spent the early, formative days of his career here—won Best Music Film. Chris Cornell won Best Rock Performance for "When Bad Does Good."

The ceremony also recognized legendary Seattle guitarist and producer Bonnie Guitar, who died last month.