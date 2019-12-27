  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

doing the mimosta

7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

Ring in 2020 with DIY mimosas, chocolate fountains, and a sandwich called "The Hangover." How fitting.

By Nicole Martinson 12/27/2019 at 1:50pm

 

Pineapple cornbread at Super Six might help sop up all that champagne you drank last night.

Image: Courtesy of Super Six

All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Buffet at Salty’s

Whether you’re facing the waterfront windows or the lofty fountains of chocolate and caramel, you’ll eat with a view at Salty's. But you’ll probably spend more time running the buffet gauntlet: Breakfast staples, specialty seafood, and customizable pasta dishes are all-you-can-eat on New Year’s Day at all locations. Reservations are required for this festive day of brunching. All Salty’s locations. Adults $48–$57.99, Kids $14.99–$29.99

Hip-Hop Brunch at Ben Paris

Hop right over your hangover and into the new year at Ben Paris in the bottom of the State Hotel. Small and large plates, historical cocktail creations (including punch bowls and Coquito, a Puerto Rican eggnog) and any other items from its regular brunch menu are fair game on New Year’s Day. KEXP’s DJ will turn out hip-hop from 10am to 2pm—if you can’t stand the beat, get out of the kitchen. A la carte

The Morning After at Living Room Bar

Fulfilled your fanciness quota last night? Looking to lounge? The Living Room Bar at the W Bellevue might feel just like home (if your home has an all-you-can-eat buffet of pancakes, eggs, and bacon, that is). Feel free to roll out of bed and straight to the Living Room whenever you please—no dress code or reservation required. One mimosa is included for those 21-plus. And another bonus: Kiddos are half off. $45

Hangover Brunch at Super Six

This former auto body shop reps the Pacific Northwest with local ingredients transformed into Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired comfort food. Pair your mood with food to match with “The Hangover”—a kalua pork sandwich smothered in gravy. Obligatory bloody marys are made with lemongrass vodka, and mimosas are, indeed, bottomless (cue a collective sigh of relief). Other brunch standards include pancakes, Hawaiian French toast, and chicken and waffles. A la carte

New Year's Day Brunch Buffet at Café Flora

Café Flora knows you’ll need recharging after a long night out: The New Year’s Day menu boasts hip wellness drinks like vitamin C kombucha tonic and golden milk alongside hair-of-the-dog offerings. Continue your revival with black bean and yam tamales, mushroom crepes, and more, before sweetening the pot with cinnamon rolls, chia pudding, and walnut and fig scones. $28

Oyster Fest at Le Coin

In case you didn’t have enough bubbles last night, Le Coin has more, and at a discount. Toast to the New Year once more with 30 percent off sparkling wine, escorted by the oysters of your choosing (priced half-off). Le Coin's traditional weekend brunch, which includes eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, and kale salad, is also on the menu. A la carte

New Year's Day Brunch at Miller’s Guild

A bottle of prosecco and a carafe of orange or grapefruit juice await mimosa-mixologists-to-be at Miller’s Guild, but if you’d prefer your drinks pre-mixed, bloody marys and other typical libations will be available, too. The grill will be fired early for burgers, steaks, and sloppy sandwiches, served, of course, alongside eggs however you want them, kimchi pork belly hash, pancakes, and more. A la carte

Filed under
Breakfast, New Year's, Brunch
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

doing the mimosta

7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

1:50pm By Nicole Martinson

CIU LATER

Georgetown's Bar Ciudad to Close, Making Way for Italian Eatery

11:00am By Zoe Sayler

Meat Cute

Korean Barbecue Returns to Trove's Former Home on Capitol Hill

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Let's Dish

31 Restaurants Reimagining Seattle Brunch

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Soup's On

Dear Seattle: Have Soup for Breakfast

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Holiday Homecoming

Canlis and Geronimo Are Throwing the Last Dance Party of the Decade

12/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

End of the 2010s

Washington Writers Pick Their Favorite Local Books of the Decade

8:00am By Ryan Phelan

The Sporting Life

The Games, Players, and Decisions That Defined the Seahawks' Best Decade

7:30am By Benjamin Cassidy

Best of the 2010s

Seattle Musicians Pick Their Favorite Local Albums of the Decade

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

A Perfect Party with a Star Soccer Coach and a Teenaged Climate Activist

12/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

POTUS to the People

First Relatives Who Lived Local

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Other Warren G

Seattle Cancels Warren G. Harding

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Buck Stops Here

Did Harry Really Give ’Em Hell in Bremerton?

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe