7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

Pineapple cornbread at Super Six might help sop up all that champagne you drank last night. Image: Courtesy of Super Six

All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Buffet at Salty’s

Whether you’re facing the waterfront windows or the lofty fountains of chocolate and caramel, you’ll eat with a view at Salty's. But you’ll probably spend more time running the buffet gauntlet: Breakfast staples, specialty seafood, and customizable pasta dishes are all-you-can-eat on New Year’s Day at all locations. Reservations are required for this festive day of brunching. All Salty’s locations. Adults $48–$57.99, Kids $14.99–$29.99

Hop right over your hangover and into the new year at Ben Paris in the bottom of the State Hotel. Small and large plates, historical cocktail creations (including punch bowls and Coquito, a Puerto Rican eggnog) and any other items from its regular brunch menu are fair game on New Year’s Day. KEXP’s DJ will turn out hip-hop from 10am to 2pm—if you can’t stand the beat, get out of the kitchen. A la carte

The Morning After at Living Room Bar

Fulfilled your fanciness quota last night? Looking to lounge? The Living Room Bar at the W Bellevue might feel just like home (if your home has an all-you-can-eat buffet of pancakes, eggs, and bacon, that is). Feel free to roll out of bed and straight to the Living Room whenever you please—no dress code or reservation required. One mimosa is included for those 21-plus. And another bonus: Kiddos are half off. $45

Hangover Brunch at Super Six

This former auto body shop reps the Pacific Northwest with local ingredients transformed into Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired comfort food. Pair your mood with food to match with “The Hangover”—a kalua pork sandwich smothered in gravy. Obligatory bloody marys are made with lemongrass vodka, and mimosas are, indeed, bottomless (cue a collective sigh of relief). Other brunch standards include pancakes, Hawaiian French toast, and chicken and waffles. A la carte

New Year's Day Brunch Buffet at Café Flora

Café Flora knows you’ll need recharging after a long night out: The New Year’s Day menu boasts hip wellness drinks like vitamin C kombucha tonic and golden milk alongside hair-of-the-dog offerings. Continue your revival with black bean and yam tamales, mushroom crepes, and more, before sweetening the pot with cinnamon rolls, chia pudding, and walnut and fig scones. $28

Oyster Fest at Le Coin

In case you didn’t have enough bubbles last night, Le Coin has more, and at a discount. Toast to the New Year once more with 30 percent off sparkling wine, escorted by the oysters of your choosing (priced half-off). Le Coin's traditional weekend brunch, which includes eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, and kale salad, is also on the menu. A la carte

New Year's Day Brunch at Miller’s Guild

A bottle of prosecco and a carafe of orange or grapefruit juice await mimosa-mixologists-to-be at Miller’s Guild, but if you’d prefer your drinks pre-mixed, bloody marys and other typical libations will be available, too. The grill will be fired early for burgers, steaks, and sloppy sandwiches, served, of course, alongside eggs however you want them, kimchi pork belly hash, pancakes, and more. A la carte