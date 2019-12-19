  1. Arts & Culture
Farewell 2010s

13 Seattle New Year's Eve Parties to Check Out

Fireworks? Check. Champagne? Check. Local bands that channel Led Zeppelin to bring down the Showbox? Yep, that too.

By Seattle Met Staff 12/19/2019 at 9:00am

Midnight fireworks are set off next to the Space Needle and above Chihuly Garden and Glass.

Image: Courtesy Chihuly Studio © Rod Mar

Año Nuevo en el Latin Gala
Toast a fitting end to a crazy year with La Hora Loca (“The Crazy Hour”) in SoDo. Salsa band Orquesta Cambalache will get you on your feet after a two-hour buffet catered by Cafe Con Leche. Champagne tops off the night. Club Sur, $40–$80

Artist Home’s New Year’s Eve Celebration
The nonprofit behind the Timber! and Timbrrr! music festivals, Artist Home is an organization you can count on to book consistently excellent bands (even when you haven’t heard of them). This year, for its eighth New Year’s celebration, local staples Naked Giants (colossal garage punk), Pickwick (indie R&B), and Prom Queen (slinky 1960s doo-wop rock) will hop on stage to sing cover songs, backed by the “Artist Home All-Star Band.” Tractor Tavern, $40 

Black and White Ball
Riffing on Truman Capote's famed party, the Women’s University Club hosts "The Party of the Century," with a black carpet, dessert bar, and four music rooms—piano, jazz/R&B, dance tunes, and 17-piece orchestra. You can also buy into an absinthe fountain (because why not), a cigar bar, and tarot card readers. The Women's University Club, $110

Bollywood NYE
South Asian music, dancing, and food land in Georgetown for this sixth annual NYE party. Beats by DJ Sznaina and DJ Gabbar and a projection video wall with funky visuals will set the stage for traditional Bollywood dance moves and mingling. Blue Ribbon will have a cash bar and Indian food to snack on. Seattle Design Center, $40

Fireworks Harbor Cruise
Feeling a little wishy-washy about New Year's Eve plans? Jump on board Emerald City Party Boat’s firework cruise. Check out the full bar and both dance floors before heading onto the large bow and deck for panoramic skyline and firework views. Look your best: A professional photographer will make the rounds to capture candid moments throughout the night. Emerald City Party Boats, $135

New Year's Eve at Cafe Racer
At Cafe Racer you can trip into the new decade with The Whags (psych-funk), Shed, and Kilcid Band (psych pop). The cafe becomes 21 plus at 10:30. Entry includes bubbles at midnight and hors d’oeuvres. Cafe Racer, $15

One Night in Osaka
At this pop-up, Seattle-based Japanese chefs like Kamonegi’s Mutsuko Soma and Adana’s Shota Nakajima create the feel of Osaka’s streets. They’ll preview dishes served at Nakajima’s upcoming new Osakan restaurant, Taku. Standard tickets include four drinks and six food items, a DJ, and a surprise entertainment guest. Yes to fancy dress—black and gold encouraged—and prepare to switch out bubbles for a Japanese liquor or brew. 415 Westlake, $167

Prohibition New Year's Eve
The 1920s roar into Fremont’s wine and whiskey bar to herald the 2020s, with prohibition-era cocktails, champagne flights, a sparkling wine toast at midnight, and music. Want a pricier reservation with a three-course dinner and a bottle of Grand Cru Champagne? Treat yourself. The Barrel Thief, $10–$120

Roaring 20’s New Years Eve Karaoke Party
Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne along with all-night karaoke and live performances by retro pop art performance artists L80 and drag performer Jackie Hell. Crescent Lounge, Free  

Choose Your Own Adventure at Seattle Center
One distinct perk of Seattle Center’s after-hours parties: Front-row seats for watching fireworks. You can, of course, hang out near the Needle for free ... Or, you can dance to live or DJ’d music and toast midnight champagne at the Pacific Science Center, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), or Chihuly Garden and Glass. Chihuly will host tours, while the Pacific Science Center and MoPOP will have exhibits open for display and play including the Science Center’s laser shows and MoPOP’s comedy theatre. Drinks and snacks are a given. Seattle Center, Free–$227 

Thunderpussy: New Year’s Eve
If you want to end the decade with a showcase of the city’s best Led Zepplin-esque rock bands, all soaring vocals and scorching riffs, Thunderpussy’s second NYE blowout at the Showbox is your best bet. This year, Bear Axe, also channeling the Zep, opens—as do a couple takes on PNW punk: Trash Fire and the Constant Lovers. Showbox, $30

Show Comments
