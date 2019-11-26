HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Tranformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

Susie Gress's TV-famous gathering space brims with Northwest contemporary architecture.

By Karin Vandraiss 11/26/2019 at 9:30am Published in the December 2019 issue of Seattle Met

The camera crew trains its lenses on Susie Gress as she stands behind the sprawling, lacquered wood island in her newly completed kitchen. Beside her, British television icon Martin Clunes eyes a plate of cupcakes on the counter, infused with cannabis grown on her farm just a few miles away.   

The remodel barely came together in time for this impromptu TV appearance. But the house was an entirely new beginning. Just over the line separating Maury Island and Vashon, down a private drive opening up onto the water, Susie Gress had at last found a home to make wholly her own. The pastoral setting hadn’t impressed her much during childhood summers here, but as an adult, the sleepy island had become a sanctuary of sorts. The house wasn’t perfect, but it had plenty of room for guests, and Gress loved the Northwest contemporary architecture. She didn’t mind the lack of updates since the ’80s; it gave her an excuse to make the space exactly what she wanted.

In recent years, Gress gained minor celebrity status as the founder and owner of Vashon Velvet, a family-run boutique operation known for its “motherly” approach to growing cannabis. But a lifetime ago, she and her husband—who passed away suddenly several years prior—had owned a marina and renovated maybe a dozen houseboats. She knew the difference between a homeowner flip and getting a designer to measure down to a sixteenth of an inch. She saved for three years before starting the remodel: “I knew that if I wanted to do it right, it would be expensive.”

In Plain Sight. Painting a wall (or fireplace) a darker color can help a mounted television blend into the background. Open shelving flanks both sides to further soften the contrast.

Image: Courtesy Roger Turk / Northlight Photography

When Gress was finally ready, she called Neil Kelly Company in Georgetown. She was familiar with the remodeling firm’s reputation and took an immediate liking to interior designer Anne Bauer. Recently returned to the field after taking some time off from design, Bauer in turn was quietly thrilled to have landed her first design-build; she was eager to work with a client who knew her way around a remodel. “It’s so enjoyable to collaborate with someone with that level of understanding.” 

They left the bones of the house largely intact but removed the three-quarter-height wall that separated the kitchen and living room; the dining area and bar would float in between. Additional windows and skylights allowed for as much natural light as possible. Gress’s desire for her home to be exceedingly practical yielded thoughtfully designed storage and multipurpose rooms, like a library with a hideaway bed.

Intentionally Understated. Ann Sacks Yakisugi backsplash tiles, inspired by the ancient Japanese technique of charring wood to preserve its composition, reinforce the Asian design influence.

Image: Courtesy Roger Turk / Northlight Photography

The kitchen, a proliferation of dated oak and less-than-practical shelving (seemingly designed by someone who hadn’t spent much time cooking, joked Gress and Bauer), was outfitted with a custom range hood and cabinetry, with some appliances hidden in plain sight. “The idea was to create something beautiful and functional, like a dishwasher that looks like a cabinet,” says Bauer. Which brings us to the pièce de résistance of the project: the kitchen island.

During her initial walk-through, Bauer, who’d long held an appreciation for Japanese design, was particularly interested in a traditional tansu chest she’d spotted in the master bathroom—with its striking wood craftsmanship and preponderance of drawers. She asked Gress what she thought about subtly incorporating an Asian influence throughout the otherwise modern design, maybe even finding a chest large enough to use in the kitchen. Gress was all for the idea, but sourcing proved easier said than done. Bauer’s plan B: a custom island inspired by the tansu chest, with a home for every gadget Gress might want to store. 

Form and Function. Conceal appliances behind faux cabinets for a cohesive, uncluttered look.

Image: Courtesy Roger Turk / Northlight Photography

The project had other challenges. Working on an island accessible only by ferry meant that one missed boat could put them a day behind schedule. And a month in, Gress broke her foot. Bauer spent much of the project bringing photos, videos, and samples for Gress to approve from her hotel room in downtown Seattle, all details typically (and preferably) discussed on location.

By summer 2018 the end was in sight—the crew would likely wrap up in August, just over a year after the project had begun. But in mid-June, they received a call: The producers of Martin Clunes: Islands of America, a celebrity travelogue journeying 10,000 miles around North America, had caught a whiff of Gress’s burgeoning enterprise. They hoped to tour Vashon Velvet but were also interested in filming in her (still very much unfinished) kitchen. And they’d be arriving in two weeks.

The crew feverishly installed cabinets, electricity, plumbing, and countertops to get the kitchen ready for its close-up. They finished a day before filming. The cameras rolled on a space that, not unlike its owner, went through its share of the unexpected. In the end, the British show’s segment on Susie Gress didn’t include the footage of her kitchen. Then in June, she and her family closed Vashon Velvet, and Gress is now writing a book about the experience. Whatever comes next, at least her home turned out just as she planned.

 

Images Courtesy Roger Turk / Northlight Photography

Filed under
Architecture, Home Design, Vashon Island, Habitat
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Anniversary Dinner

21 Seattle Restaurants Marking Major Milestones

10:00am Edited by Jaime Archer

REVIEW

Maximillian Petty's Cult Cheeseburger Finds a Home at Eden Hill Provisions

10:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Cover Story

The 30 Women Who Shaped Seattle

9:00am Edited by Allison Williams

Fun with Listicles

9 Seattle Cake-Filled Bakeshops We Love

8:00am Edited by Annika Lindburg By Seattle Met Staff

Honoring Culture

Off the Rez Cafe Brings Indigenous Cuisine Closer to Its Roots

11/25/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Brew News

The Rightfully Hyped Great Notion Brewing from Portland Plots a Ballard Location

11/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

'Tis the Season

5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

9:00am By Stefan Milne

MONTHLY PLANNER

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This December

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

9:00am By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Cover Story

The 30 Women Who Shaped Seattle

9:00am Edited by Allison Williams

Season's Listings

Seattle Holiday Event Guide 2019

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

shade index

The 7 Santas You Meet in Seattle

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

9:00am By Emily Alhadeff

STUFF OF LEGENDS

Four Seattle Stories. Four Historic Artifacts.

9:00am By Allison Williams

Women Making History

6 Seattle Luminaries on Their First Big Wins

9:00am By Allison Williams, Allecia Vermillion, and Lily Hansen

Such a Socialite

Guendolen Pletcheeff Was the Ultimate Seattle Influencer

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Lady in Blue

Meet Sylvia Hunsicker, Seattle's First Policewoman

9:00am By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

9:00am By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

9:00am By Emily Alhadeff

Learning in the Dirt

Washington's Outdoor Preschools Let Kids Embrace Nature

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Eat Your Veggies

5 Ways to Get Kids to Love Produce

9:00am By Stefan Milne

CHILDREN’S WELLNESS GUIDE

How to Keep Your Kids Healthy

9:00am Edited by Stefan Milne Illustrations by Mike Holm

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Tranformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

9:30am By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe