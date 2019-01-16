  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Film & Television

Arts Notice

Valley of the Boom Recalls When Bill Gates Was Tech’s Major Villain

National Geographic’s new documentary-drama miniseries tells about the early days of the internet and posits Microsoft as the bad guys. Also, Bill Gates is a puppet.

By Stefan Milne 1/16/2019 at 9:00am

Bill Gates played by a puppet. Need you know more?

Image: Courtesy Bettina Strauss / National Geographic

National Geographic’s new docu-drama miniseries, Valley of the Boom, premiered this Sunday, and it is a strange beast. The show tells the story of the first days of the internet via three narrative threads: TheGlobe.com, a social networking site; Netscape, the first major web browser; and Michael Fenne, a manic tech evangelist who founded Pixelon.

The show itself is a weird and wild mashup of documentary interview footage (Arianna Huffington, Mark Cuban, many of the parties involved in the actual companies) and surreal scripted comedy-drama. It plays a little like an antic mocumentary in the mode of Christopher Guest, if the interview bits were real. And that doesn’t always work, though watching the showmakers try to graft the disparate parts together—dot-com gurus reminiscing alongside Steve Zahn (as Fenne) launching into a fantasy dance sequence—can be some good fun.

But, at least for Seattle, the show does provide an interesting reminder. Bill Gates, and a crew of Microsoft cronies, play villains in the Netscape part of the story. The show isn’t subtle about it. In the second episode, some of the company’s thugs stroll into a meeting with Netscape, aiming to buy the browser out, like a geek take on Reservoir Dogs—all slowmo, sunglasses, and suits. During the meeting they act like smug, world-dominating assholes. The episode reaches its pinnacle, though, when Bill Gates gives a press conference, essentially declaring war against Netscape. Gates is played by a puppet, the show explains, because there was no documentary footage of that conference.

It’s a winking little flourish, but gets at a strange phenomenon. Before Jeff Bezos took the Richest Man in the World crown, Gates was a sort of cultural villain. But perhaps because Bezos plays that role so much better (his dome has a distinctly Lex Luthor-ian gleam), and because the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is reasonably admirable—reasonably since Gates remains still immorally rich—public opinion of the man has rebounded. Back in 1989, Gates ran a “velvet sweatshop,” as a Seattle Times article put it. And in 2001 he ended up in court in an antitrust suit because of its dealings with Netscape.  

So whatever its narratively eccentric faults, Valley of the Boom is a good reminder of what we ought not forget: Bill Gates was ruthless. He was also a puppet.

Filed under
Microsoft, Bill Gates, Television
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Wallingford's Beloved Poke Shop Expands to South Lake Union

04/18/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink April 17–23

04/17/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Morning Matters

11 Spots to Grab Brunch This Easter Sunday

04/15/2019 By Jaime Archer

Winter Is Promotional

We Tried Shake Shack's Game of Thrones Drink So You Don't Have To

04/12/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Boozy Slushies in the U District

04/12/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Changeups

Mean Sandwich's New Owner Has an Oyster Pedigree

04/12/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Now Hear This

Mark Arm Was on WTF with Marc Maron

04/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Milestoned

Is Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle Actually Important?

04/17/2019 By Stefan Milne

Spring Pees

Head to Urinetown for Charm, Not Satire

04/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

STG and Sasquatch! Founder Announce New Festival

04/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 15–18

04/15/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Climate Guy

Can Jay Inslee Make Voters Care Enough About Climate Change?

04/15/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Hiker's Guide

Get Your Spring Mountain Fix, No Car Required

04/12/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Author Interview

Clive Thompson Explores What Drives Coders

04/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Waste of Space

Spacesuit Costs Spokane-Born Astronaut Her Spot in All-Woman Spacewalk

03/27/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Feature

Dealer Takes All: Inside One of Seattle's Biggest Opioid Busts

03/26/2019 By Levi Pulkkinen

Quote Unquote

UW Scientist Justin Penn Is More Than a Doomsayer

03/26/2019 By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hiker's Guide

Get Your Spring Mountain Fix, No Car Required

04/12/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Cover Story

The 15 Best City Trails in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe