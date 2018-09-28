This Week in Restaurant News: Hatch Chiles, Russian Buns, and Dinner Theater

Burrito time is nigh at Bang BangKitchen in Othello. Image: Courtesy Yvonne Chan

Opening Today

Piroshky Piroshky

This Pike Place Market staple bakery has been busy with a capital B. Most recently with the Columbia Center location, and a food truck that debuted this August. And today the fifth installment is open in the Century Square building on Third and Pike. They’re kicking it off with a buy one, get one bun special while supplies last—who doesn’t love a good bogo?

Closures

Petite Galerie

Even after much acclaim and our favorable review, the white linens have been permanently shelved at this Madison Park fine dining restaurant. Chef and owner Rob Sevcik says the closure is due in part to operational changes in combination with an intense summer illness. We wish he and his team the best.

South Seattle College’s Pastry Program

Future pastry chefs had a real Charlie Brown moment this week with the news of the termination of the bakery and pastry program at this community college. The school cites budget cuts and low enrollment for the cancellation of classes.

Coming Soon

Bang Bang Kitchen

Sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos, owners of Cafe Pettirosso and Bang Bang Cafe, are bringing their love of hatch chilies and New Mexican cuisine to the Othello neighborhood down south. Bang Bang Kitchen will feel like an expansion of the Cafe model in Belltown, with a larger menu selection and bar offerings. The sisters hope that their 1970s-esque design will be the new “sweet spot” for the neighborhood. And it doesn’t hurt to only be half a block from the light rail station too.

New Partnerships

Teatro ZinZanni and Fire and Vine

The cirque dinner theater found a new home in Woodinville this past April, and now they’ve solidified a partner in Fire and Vine Hospitality to handle the dining element. Premiering on November 1, “Hollywood and Vine” is a new take on chef and culinary director of F&V Jason Wilson’s 2017 “Love, Chaos and Dinner,” which initially kicked off the partnership for the two companies. Tickets are on sale now.

Burger News

Shake Shack

Boy howdy, do we have a little intel on what to expect when Shake Shack finally opens up on this coast. The Montlake Double Cut will be the local flavor burger, special to this region, and is representing with local ground beef, Macrina buns, Beecher’s Just Jack, and caramelized onions. Oh, and it arrives October 6, Shake Shack's official opening date. Ready those camp chairs...

Stein Time

Oktoberfest

We’re right in the middle of Oktoberfest season, running from September 22 to October 7, so before those kegs run dry and the last pretzel is dipped in mustard, you might want to celebrate at one of these Seattle festivals.

Accolades

Great American Beer Festival

Denver was abuzz with beer brewers last weekend for the Great American Beer Festival. Washington breweries fared well, winning a total of 17 medals, reports the Washington Beer Blog. Gold medal winners for our state include Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Silver City Brewery, Figurehead Brewing, Chuckanut Brewery, and Rogue Ales.