  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hatch Chiles, Russian Buns, and Dinner Theater

Plus, Shake Shack’s Seattle burger is hyperlocal and mega-mouthwatering...and officially here October 6.

By Cassie Sawyer 9/28/2018 at 9:00am

Burrito time is nigh at Bang BangKitchen in Othello.

Image: Courtesy Yvonne Chan

Opening Today

Piroshky Piroshky
This Pike Place Market staple bakery has been busy with a capital B. Most recently with the Columbia Center location, and a food truck that debuted this August. And today the fifth installment is open in the Century Square building on Third and Pike. They’re kicking it off with a buy one, get one bun special while supplies last—who doesn’t love a good bogo?

Closures

Petite Galerie
Even after much acclaim and our favorable review, the white linens have been permanently shelved at this Madison Park fine dining restaurant. Chef and owner Rob Sevcik says the closure is due in part to operational changes in combination with an intense summer illness. We wish he and his team the best. 

South Seattle College’s Pastry Program
Future pastry chefs had a real Charlie Brown moment this week with the news of the termination of the bakery and pastry program at this community college. The school cites budget cuts and low enrollment for the cancellation of classes.

Coming Soon

Bang Bang Kitchen
Sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos, owners of Cafe Pettirosso and Bang Bang Cafe, are bringing their love of hatch chilies and New Mexican cuisine to the Othello neighborhood down south. Bang Bang Kitchen will feel like an expansion of the Cafe model in Belltown, with a larger menu selection and bar offerings. The sisters hope that their 1970s-esque design will be the new “sweet spot” for the neighborhood. And it doesn’t hurt to only be half a block from the light rail station too.

New Partnerships

Teatro ZinZanni and Fire and Vine
The cirque dinner theater found a new home in Woodinville this past April, and now they’ve solidified a partner in Fire and Vine Hospitality to handle the dining element. Premiering on November 1, “Hollywood and Vine” is a new take on chef and culinary director of F&V Jason Wilson’s 2017 “Love, Chaos and Dinner,” which initially kicked off the partnership for the two companies. Tickets are on sale now.

Burger News

Shake Shack
Boy howdy, do we have a little intel on what to expect when Shake Shack finally opens up on this coast. The Montlake Double Cut will be the local flavor burger, special to this region, and is representing with local ground beef, Macrina buns, Beecher’s Just Jack, and caramelized onions. Oh, and it arrives October 6, Shake Shack's official opening date. Ready those camp chairs... 

Stein Time 

Oktoberfest
We’re right in the middle of Oktoberfest season, running from September 22 to October 7, so before those kegs run dry and the last pretzel is dipped in mustard, you might want to celebrate at one of these Seattle festivals.

Accolades

Great American Beer Festival
Denver was abuzz with beer brewers last weekend for the Great American Beer Festival. Washington breweries fared well, winning a total of 17 medals, reports the Washington Beer Blog. Gold medal winners for our state include Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Silver City Brewery, Figurehead Brewing, Chuckanut Brewery, and Rogue Ales.

Filed under
Shake Shack, Teatro Zinzanni, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

You GUYS!

Ummm, Salumi Is Making Cookies Now

12/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 19–25

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Holiday Bummers

Some Growing Pains for Sun Liquor's Eggnog

12/18/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Arts & Culture

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 21–23

12/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Local Talent

Kassa Overall and Stas THEE Boss Are Throwing a Hip-Hop Holiday Party

12/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Travel

9 Incredible Long Weekend Getaways

12/28/2018 By Allison Williams

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

2018 Look Back

The Year in Seattle Style

12/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Seattle Met Staff

Style File

Jeanette Svensk Li Is a Fashion Phenom

12/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 24–30

12/20/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

'Tis the Season

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe