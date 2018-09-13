  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

A resolution would direct the city to consider any surplus property for affordable housing before it's put on sale.

By Hayat Norimine 9/13/2018 at 10:28am

Image: Seattle City Council

Back in March, in efforts to address demand for more action on a statewide housing crisis, legislators approved a House bill that requires agencies to consider any suitable state property to be used for affordable housing.

Now, a Seattle resolution crafted by council members Teresa Mosqueda and Sally Bagshaw, would apply that bill to the city, directing officials to evaluate any surplus property's potential for affordable housing and other public uses before it's put on sale. 

"Now we've put into place a policy that concretizes a value that I think a lot of Seattleites have, and that is to stop selling land at the highest possible market rate and instead hold onto that land, and work with community partners to build affordable housing," Mosqueda told PubliCola.

Mosqueda added that it's "truly one of the most important ways that we can reduce the cost of building housing," referring to an Enterprise Community Partners study that concluded building housing on public land reduces the cost of production by 15 percent. 

The legislation also lists some other priorities besides affordable housing, including parks, child care, transit, and educational facilities. But if the resolution is implemented, affordable housing would be the city's first priority. The full council will consider it on October 1 after council members approved it in committee on Wednesday. 

In Seattle, city officials already approach the Office of Housing about potential affordable housing use for surplus properties, and sometimes they aren't suitable for affordable housing, city officials say. But Mosqueda said the resolution holds the city accountable for ensuring there's analysis on every piece of property available.

In the case of a 15,000 square-foot property owned by the Seattle Department of Transportation, city officials approached the Office of Housing, Parks and Recreation, and the Department of Neighborhoods before choosing to sell—all agencies rejected the property, which is located in an area strictly zoned for industrial use, city officials said.

Instead the property will be sold to a lumber company that owns the rest of the block, Dunn Lumber, for $2.6 million so it can build a new warehouse, if approved by a full council vote. Since the property was bought using gas tax dollars, that money from the sale must go toward transportation. Part of the funds would be used to clean up the right-of-way where RVs once were parked, SDOT's Sam Spencer said on Wednesday.

Other reasons a surplus property might not be used for affordable housing includes its location, size, topography, and presence of hazardous materials or contamination. 

The legislation also directs that 80 percent of the net proceeds from any city property sale, excluding City Light property, would go towards funds for affordable housing; that can include mixed-use developments, or be used by nonprofits that develop housing. 

Mosqueda said the city doesn't have a comprehensive list of surplus properties yet, but that it should have a better sense of how many surplus properties can be used for affordable housing in October's meeting. 

Filed under
Affordable Housing, Seattle City Council, Teresa Mosqueda, Sally Bagshaw
Show Comments

Related Content

#SaveTheShowbox

Showbox Owner Sues the City

09/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Labor

Seattle Outlaws Subminimum Wage for People with Disabilities

04/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Saturday Rallies, a Rise in Homeless Students, Another Depleted Newsroom

04/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Sea Changes

PCC Markets Stops Selling Pacific Northwest Chinook Salmon

09/13/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 12–18

09/12/2018 By Rosin Saez and Jaime Archer

Happening Now

The Rise of SoDo Urbanworks

09/11/2018 By Sean P. Sullivan

Culinary Tomes

Seattle's New Fall Cookbooks

09/11/2018 By Rebekah Denn

Wine Warden

How Sean Chose the Most Exciting Washington Wines

09/11/2018

Walla Walla Dispatch

Wine, Rocks, and Christophe Baron’s Revolution

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bravo Bravo Bravo

Seattle Symphony Wins Orchestra of the Year

09/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

09/13/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Monthly Planner

15 Events to Catch This October

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle October 2018

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Two In One

What the Heck Is Duffleboard?

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

09/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Light

Auditor Will Investigative Seattle City Light Billing Practices

09/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

A Dog Walks into a Grocery Store

09/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Famous Faces

Perfect Party October 2018

09/11/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens October 2018

09/11/2018

Style & Shopping

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Speedy Sightseeing

How to Take a Road Trip on a Time Crunch

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Shell Game

Lilliwaup Offers Getaway Vibes and Oyster Hunting

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe