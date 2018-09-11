Meet the Tastemakers Influencing the Washington Wine Scene

Jeff Lindsay-Thorsen

WT Vintners

Plenty of winemakers prioritize food friendliness from start to finish, but Lindsay-Thorsen does so with remarkably high levels of quality (no surprise considering he’s also the wine director at RN74 downtown).







Dick Boushey

Boushey Vineyards

Nearly 40 years in, this renowned grower remains relevant and important, thanks to his gold-standard syrah, but also an embrace of emerging grapes like picpoul, grenache, marsanne, and malbec.

Mari Womack

Damsel Cellars

A winemaker to watch, even before she launched her own label, her 2015 Rhône-style blend The Fates shows a transition from promising up-and-comer to a winemaker in full command of her powers.