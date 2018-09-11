How Sean Chose the Most Exciting Washington Wines

Wines were selected by Sean Sullivan from over 1,000 wines sampled in recent months. All wines were organized by variety/style, sampled blind, and scored. Wines were subsequently chosen for this list based on score, price, availability, and, most importantly, overall excitement about the wine. Generally, only one wine was selected per producer. As in previous years, both the Washington and Oregon sides of Walla Walla Valley were considered when creating this list.