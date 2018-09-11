Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

As autumn breezes blow in like a locomotive, we pull on plaids and peeks of color, firmly disembarking into fall.

Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman 9/11/2018 at 9:00am Published in the October 2018 issue of Seattle Met

(Above) On her: Topshop Scallop mini slip dress in mustard ($55), Mural Longline Glen plaid blazer ($95), Jeffrey Campbell Poker Chelsea boot in red ($195), Nordstrom. Baleen Slice Hoop earrings ($56), Calico Lou cuff ($75), Prism. On him: Dimattia Big Check tweed blazer ($390), Dimattia San Remo Bird’s Eye pants ($249), Kuhlman. Silk-dyed scarf ($48), Tuesday Shop. Jungmaven stripe hemp tee ($78), Prism. Nomos Tetra Grenadine stainless steel wristwatch ($2,320), Fox’s. Wolverine 1000 Mile plain toe boot ($365), Nordstrom.

Waiting For You

On her: Majestic green turtleneck ($215), Butch Blum. Virna pant in Macleod plaid ($194), Prairie Underground. Pearl and safety pin layer necklace ($895), Hitchcock Madrona. On him: The Gigi Starman Anthra blazer ($750), Jackstraw. Snek tee by Natali Wiseman ($36), Kuhlman. Mason’s pant in khaki ($345), Butch Blum. 

Baggage Claimed

Theory Autumn plaid a-line dress ($365), Vans Old Skool sneakers ($60), Nordstrom. Knot Sisters Daily sweater ($97), Pipe and Row. Tiro Tiro Floreo collar ($209), Hysteria Filippa socks ($22), Prism. Leather purse, stylist’s own. Schott wool and leather mason bag ($225), Barbour Shadow tartan bag ($439), Kuhlman. Weatherproof rolling carry-on bag ($1,350), Filson.

Brave the Clock Tower

On her: Topshop cowl neck camisole in red ($24), Topshop Freya frill wrap blouse ($55), Nordstrom. Odeeh pleated viscose shine pant ($725), Baby and Company. Machete amber tortoise grande hoops ($78), Prism. Shoes, stylist’s own. On him: Jungmaven Baja hemp tee in terra cotta ($56), Prism. Massimo Alba Carbone corduroy ($345), Butch Blum. Bridle leather belt ($85), Filson. Xenia Mara wide collar of vintage silver chains ($340), Hitchcock Madrona. Shoes, stylist’s own.

Take Your Sweet Time

Dimattia Partial Tartan tweed blazer ($390), Kuhlman. Bridge and Burn Marten short sleeve shirt in camel ($108), Prism. The Gigi Kure corduroy pant in burgundy ($425), Jackstraw. Kiriko Katazome bandana ($30), Hammer and Awl. Bresson watch in black ($90), Prism. Will Shott large mixed chain necklace ($527), Boyfriend link bracelet ($350), Loren Stewart tiger signet ring ($150), silver and semiprecious stone square signet ring ($225), Will Shott mixed chain ring ($255), Hitchcock Madrona.

We've Arrived at Your Destination

Meltem Özbek dress ($725), Visette Boutique. Altea scarf in red ($525), Jackstraw. Paddle pendant ($90), Prism. Jeffrey Campbell Craven buckle strap bootie ($195), Nordstrom.

Always on Time

Nomos Club Automat Datum Signalblau watch ($3,550), Fox’s. Will Shott mixed chain ring ($255), Loren Stewart lion signet ring ($150), Hitchcock Madrona.

Topshop stripe crop T-shirt ($45), Sam Edelman Lior loafer ($120), Nordstrom. Allude black cashmere skirt ($495), Butch Blum. Dannijo rhinestone statement earrings ($445), Hitchcock Madrona.

.

Credits

Art Direction Jane Sherman
Stylist Rosin Saez
Styling Assistant Katheryn Grice
Photographer’s Assistants Chris Raz and Rihana Jones
Hair and Makeup Katya Gudaeva
Models Anjelika F. and Towyne C. with Seattle Models Guild
Location Shot at King Street Station and Union Station.

Shop Directory

Baby and Company, 1936 First Ave, Belltown, 206-448-4077; babyandco.us
Butch Blum, 1332 Sixth Ave, Downtown, 206-622-5760; butchblum.com
Fox’s Seattle, 405 University St, Downtown, 206-623-2528; foxsseattle.com
Filson, 1741 First Ave S, SoDo, 206-622-3147; filson.com
Hammer and Awl, 1137 34th Ave, Madrona, 206-992-7444; hammerandawl.com
Hitchcock Madrona, 1422 34th Ave, Madrona, 206-838-7173; hitchcockmadrona.com
Jackstraw, 1930 First Ave, Belltown, 206-462-6236; jstraw.com
Kuhlman, 2419 First Ave, Belltown, 206-441-1999; kuhlmanseattle.com
Nordstrom, Visit nordstrom.com for locations
Pipe and Row, 611 N 35th St, Fremont, 206-632-0720; pipeandrow.com
Prairie Underground, 940 S Harney St, Georgetown, 206-328-3514; prairieunderground.com
Prism, 5208 Ballard Ave NW, Ballard, 206-402-4706; prismseattle.com
Visette Boutique, 307 E Pike St, Capitol Hill, 206-579-5180; visetteboutique.com

Filed under
Shopping, Fall Fashion, King Street Station, men's fashion, women's fashion
