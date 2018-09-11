Style
Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time
As autumn breezes blow in like a locomotive, we pull on plaids and peeks of color, firmly disembarking into fall.
(Above) On her: Topshop Scallop mini slip dress in mustard ($55), Mural Longline Glen plaid blazer ($95), Jeffrey Campbell Poker Chelsea boot in red ($195), Nordstrom. Baleen Slice Hoop earrings ($56), Calico Lou cuff ($75), Prism. On him: Dimattia Big Check tweed blazer ($390), Dimattia San Remo Bird’s Eye pants ($249), Kuhlman. Silk-dyed scarf ($48), Tuesday Shop. Jungmaven stripe hemp tee ($78), Prism. Nomos Tetra Grenadine stainless steel wristwatch ($2,320), Fox’s. Wolverine 1000 Mile plain toe boot ($365), Nordstrom.
Credits
Art Direction Jane Sherman
Stylist Rosin Saez
Styling Assistant Katheryn Grice
Photographer’s Assistants Chris Raz and Rihana Jones
Hair and Makeup Katya Gudaeva
Models Anjelika F. and Towyne C. with Seattle Models Guild
Location Shot at King Street Station and Union Station.
