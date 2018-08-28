  1. News & City Life
Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

"I believe that the tone starts at the top," Smith said.

By Hayat Norimine 8/28/2018 at 2:35pm

If confirmed, Debra Smith would be the second woman to ever head Seattle City Light in the utility's 108-year history. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday that Debra Smith, head of a small Oregonian public utility, is her pick to be the next CEO and general manager of City Light. 

If confirmed by Seattle City Council, Smith would take over at a critical time for the city's public utility. In the past year it's been plagued with workplace discrimination complaints, customer service problems, and unfavorable perceptions of the former leader and once the highest-paid city employee, Larry Weis. Smith would be the second woman to ever head the agency. 

"I believe that the tone starts at the top," Smith said at a press conference Tuesday. "I’m committed to creating a place where employees, and customers, and community members feel heard." 

Smith worked in public utilities for 22 years, most recently as the CEO and general manager of Central Lincoln Public Utility District in Newport, Oregon. She also worked as an assistant general manager at Eugene Water & Electric Board.

Durkan touted Smith's reputation of bringing the PUD at its highest customer satisfaction ratings as a big draw for her nomination. Under Smith's leadership, the utility district also transformed into a paperless utility, Durkan said. 

Smith said the industry is at a time of "transformative change," and that her top priority would be to keep costs low. City Light, which has a $1.4 billion budget, has also faced criticism for smart meter cost overruns while increasing customer rates.

Smith also spoke highly of Seattle City Light's reputation in the region for clean energy and said she wants to make further progress. 

"It’s been status quo for a very long time, and it is status quo no more," Smith said. "Customers know what they want, and it’s our responsibility to deliver the things they want and to do so in a cost-effective and affordable way."

After Weis resigned in December, Durkan and a committee began a nationwide search for the new head of Seattle City Light. Durkan on Tuesday said all the finalists forwarded to her had been outside candidates. 

Durkan on Monday also announced other new leaders in her administration.

Linea Laird is the new interim director of the Seattle Department of Transportation starting in September. Laird previously worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation and administrator for the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program, and will focus on the SR 99 tunnel realignment this fall.

Durkan is also choosing three interim directors as permanent appointments: Calvin Goings for the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, Sue McNab for the Seattle Department of Human Resources, and Andres Mantilla for the interim director of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. 

Seattle Mayor's Office, Seattle City Light, Jenny Durkan
Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

