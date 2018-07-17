  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Aria Politic

Seattle Opera Refuses to Be a Museum Piece

In the last four years, the company has shifted its mission toward cultural equity.

By Stefan Milne 7/17/2018 at 9:00am Published in the August 2018 issue of Seattle Met

This month The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess kicks off Seattle Opera’s 2018–2019 season.

Image: Courtesy Karli Cadel / Seattle Opera

Seattle Opera’s new season opens this month with The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, which the company last produced in 2011. Back then, though, George and Ira Gershwin’s piece—an opera written by white men about love between two black Americans (she’s an addict, he’s a disabled beggar) living in Charleston, an opera that was iconoclastic when it first premiered in 1935 with a classically trained all-black cast, now an indispensable part of the American musical idiom—was merely, grandly performed.

For evidence of Seattle Opera’s recent mission shift, you ought to look a couple weeks before, when the company hosts “Breaking Glass: Hyperlinking Opera and Issues.” This free forum invites all Seattleites to discuss how race and discrimination interact with the persistently Eurocentric artform, including “who has the right to tell whose story.”

The talk is one of many Seattle Opera has held since Aidan Lang stepped into the general director role in 2014 and led a vital change, an attempt to answer a question at the company’s core: In a young, progressive city, how can opera stay relevant and, thus, solvent?

Seattle Opera’s been working with $1.6–$3 million yearly deficits for a decade, which it’s paid off with reserves, special fundraising campaigns, and large one-time donations. Lang hopes a new headquarters—which opens in November beside McCaw Hall and shaves off a half million a year in rent—will help shore up gaps, along with an increasingly grassroots donor scheme: more benefactors offering smaller donations. “It’s almost the Obama and Bernie Sanders approach,” Lang says.

Seattle Opera's new headquarters.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Opera

Of course, the opera must attract those new patrons. When Lang arrived, the company consciously aimed its mission toward equity—in race, in gender identity—though since it generally plans three or four years ahead, audiences are now seeing increasingly clear evidence of that change. “I think we realized,” Lang says, “that what drives people in this city is a sense of social conscience.” It’s an angle that appears to work: Over the past three seasons, the amount of ticket buyers under the age of 50 rose from 26 percent to 40 percent. 

Last season premiered with Puccini’s Madame Butterfly. Instead of avoiding the ignorant source material—Puccini’s understanding of Japanese culture was woefully lacking—productions of which frequently put performers in yellowface, Seattle Opera chose to highlight its problems, and then talk about them. The program pointed out inaccuracies (a 15-year-old girl does not just up and become a geisha), and the company hosted forums with Asian Americans, discussing cultural appropriation in the opera.

Sometimes that feedback means altering forum titles themselves. After one called “Cultured Conversations: Black Inclusion at the Opera”—which dug into black representation in Aida, a production that featured a largely white cast even though the title character is an Ethiopian princess and the piece is set in Egypt—the opera nixed the word inclusion, since it positions white people as a power that “includes” black people.

Aside from lower rent costs, the new building should also mean more chamber operas—smaller productions that frequently permit more progressive material choices. In 2016 As One explored a transgender protagonist’s life via two voices, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano, and the audience could stay after and discuss issues the work raised. This June O+E recast Christoph Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice as a tale of a woman holding hallucinatory vigil at her dying wife’s bedside. “It’s a simple shift,” Lang says. “The notes don’t change at all. We just make it, in a way, more universal.”

The new headquarters will also place the company’s attempts to educate a generation of future season ticket holders—it’s done extensive work with Title I schools for the past seven years—at the forefront. The building’s street-facing façade includes a large, glass-walled community and education space. That may not seem disruptive. But in an artform so notoriously luxuriant—opera’s inherent grandeur and formality the tallest and palest of ivory towers—some literal, street-level transparency could go a long way.

Filed under
Opera, Porgy and Bess, Seattle Opera
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

Breaking Glass: Hyperlinking Opera and Issues

Free McCaw Hall / Nesholm Family Lecture Hall

This free forum by Seattle Opera invites all Seattleites to discuss how race and discrimination interact with the persistently Eurocentric artform, including...

Theater

The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

Editor’s Pick $64–$335 McCaw Hall

The most lauded—and at times controversial—American opera, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess kicks off Seattle Opera’s new season. As with other recent productio...

Eat & Drink

Crisped Cheese Excitement

Windy City Pie Finds a Permanent Home on Phinney Ridge

10/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 17–23

10/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Meal Reveals

Seattle Met's Secret Supper Is Back

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeination Stations

19 Shops for Your Caffeination Needs

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Review

At Bellevue’s Ascend, Medium Rare Meets Rarified Air

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This November

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle November 2018

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Symphony Du Soleil

Mateo Messina’s Symphonies Are Wild for a Good Cause

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Should Taxpayers Fund Sports Stadiums?

10/16/2018 By Christina Ausley

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 15–18

10/15/2018 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Report: Washington State Taxes Are Still the Most Inequitable in the Country

10/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine and Christina Ausley

Academic Aces

10 Amazing Adventures at Seattle's Private Schools

10/16/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Amrita Marino

Kitchen Kind

Why Seattle Kitchens Are Different

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Newsmakers

Perfect Party November 2018

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Left Turn

Are Third Parties the Future for Seattle Politics?

10/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

The Space Needle Unveils Its New Look

10/16/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe