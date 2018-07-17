Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

Reclaimed wood accents and siding help soften this house’s modern angles.

By Stefan Milne 7/17/2018 at 9:00am Published in the August 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Photograph by Will Austin

After five years in a one-room loft just off the Pike-Pine corridor, Liga Mezaraups and her husband, Ian Wright, felt like they were living on top of each other. “Although we love each other a lot,” Liga says, “we probably don’t love each other so much that we want to be in the same room all the time.” To compound matters, the two health care professionals—he’s an anesthesiologist, she’s a nursing administrator—were disrupting each other’s varied schedules.

The search began for a new place. They wanted walkability and bikeability, so they hewed close to the city center they knew: Capitol Hill, Madrona, Madison Park. But a couple weekend drives through Mount Baker—its diversity, its familial feel, parents teaching their kids to ride bikes, denizens walking their dogs—opened them up to the neighborhood, and when they found a modern, four-story home a quick walk from the light rail station and Lake Washington, they fell in love. It was a house built on spec that seemed made just for them.

John Trieger of JT Architecture designed the home to blend with the land and the neighborhood. Yet he had to meet the rigorous passive-model environmental standards that builder Dwell Development demanded: a five-star Built Green certification—triple-paned windows, thickly insulated walls, heat-recovery ventilation, airtight sealing. With solar panels the house could achieve near net zero energy cost.

The house is integrated into the 20-foot incline it’s built on.

Image: Tucker English

From a design standpoint, its plot of land, previously undeveloped, was the first hurdle: A slope rises more than 20 feet from street level to the alley behind the house. Instead of fighting the steep grade, Trieger embraced the topography, creating a bridge to the detached garage, and then introducing outdoor spaces into the structure’s four stories with decks and a grotto and a covered patio.

That vision—folding the natural world into a modern, high-functioning design—carries over into the house’s aesthetics, too. Large windows invite natural light and tree views, while century-old wood taken from an Eastern Oregon barn functions as outdoor siding and softens the design’s modern angularity so that it better melds with its Mount Baker context. “A lot of builder-boxes reflect all the high-tech stuff that’s going on in Seattle,” Trieger says, “but they forget about the natural beauty that was here originally.”

Developers repurposed siding from an Oregon barn to create a rustic sliding door; hand-hewn beams and black walnut floors soften the home’s clean modernism.

Image: Tucker English

Throughout the interior other pieces of reclaimed wood culled from around the Northwest reassert that naturalism. “Abbey, my wife, is our designer,” says Dwell Development’s Anthony Maschmedt, “and she has these guys in her call list that live out in the woods and have mills and take down old cantinas and bars.” So a maple bathroom countertop from Maple Valley, a sliding door made from that same Oregon siding, sustainably harvested Montana black walnut for the floors—each accents the clean, white-walled, contemporary layout.

Hand-hewn wood from Montana wraps around the beams that frame the house’s centerpiece, a light-filled stairwell. In a 3,180-square-foot house, stretched across four stories, Trieger knew he wanted not only to integrate stairs into the design, but to celebrate them, to make the house’s various levels cohere into a singular space through an open core.

A stairwell bathed in light is the home’s centerpiece.

Image: Tucker English

When she first considered it, Liga worried the home would be too big for a couple and their two cats. Instead, because of an elegant floorplan that merges its many levels, Liga and Ian use the whole space, and the house feels connected, to itself within, to the land it’s on—the pre-existing trees, the steep grade—and to its neighborhood. And the cats? “They love it. After living in a condo, they’ve lost weight climbing the stairs.”

Updated 10:05am on August 23, 2018 to reflect that the home was Built Green, not Green Built.  

Filed under
Sustainability, Mount Baker, Habitat
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Crisped Cheese Excitement

Windy City Pie Finds a Permanent Home on Phinney Ridge

10/17/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 17–23

10/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Meal Reveals

Seattle Met's Secret Supper Is Back

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeination Stations

19 Shops for Your Caffeination Needs

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Review

At Bellevue’s Ascend, Medium Rare Meets Rarified Air

10/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This November

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle November 2018

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Symphony Du Soleil

Mateo Messina’s Symphonies Are Wild for a Good Cause

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Should Taxpayers Fund Sports Stadiums?

10/16/2018 By Christina Ausley

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 15–18

10/15/2018 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Report: Washington State Taxes Are Still the Most Inequitable in the Country

10/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine and Christina Ausley

Academic Aces

10 Amazing Adventures at Seattle's Private Schools

10/16/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Amrita Marino

Kitchen Kind

Why Seattle Kitchens Are Different

10/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Newsmakers

Perfect Party November 2018

10/16/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Left Turn

Are Third Parties the Future for Seattle Politics?

10/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

The Space Needle Unveils Its New Look

10/16/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe