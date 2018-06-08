  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Last Call

Anthony Bourdain's Mark on Seattle—and the World—Will Live On

Let us count the thoughtful, if curmudgeonly, ways.

By Rosin Saez 6/8/2018 at 12:40pm

Anthony Bourdain visited Add-a-Ball in Fremont during an episode of Parts Unknown.

Image: Courtesy CNN

I was going to write about Negroni Week, badass collab dinners, and ice cream flavor releases this morning (and I still will, so don't worry, we'll get to that eventually). But it feels incredibly silly—wrong even—to write about food and drink today in light of the recent news of Anthony Bourdain's death.

This was a man who made his mark, often great and sometimes with a heavy dose of adamant nostalgia, in the food world from the farthest corners of the earth to our little nook in the Pacific Northwest. He was many things to many people—a father, a chef, an author, a culinary interpreter, an ally, a former addict, a martial artist, a friend, a smug jokester, a travel guide sans overwrought frills or BS—and that's a lot for one person to be.

He was also a hot-take factory, and damn if we didn't love him for it. We traveled alongside him, wherever he went, and when the wanderlust dust settled, if it was ever kicked up in the first place, Bourdain would giddily point out a place's flaws or political strife because it's what shapes a culture's cuisines. There's nothing more political, he famously said, than food.

Here are some moments when Bourdain left his mark on Seattle. 

1: Pacific Northwest Episode of No Reservations

While it wasn't his first foray onto the screen, it was on his Travel Channel show No Reservations that, in 2007, we saw Seattle through Bourdain's eyes and taste buds. Finally in season three, he came to the Pacific Northwest, where he ate avantgarde Voo Doo doughnuts, went to Pike Place Market, and is arguably responsible for the perpetual line at Piroshky Piroshky. 

“Seattle. Gateway to the Pacific Northwest, or a city of java junkies, jacked on caffeine? Their relentless craving for things to eat, better ways of doing things, higher quality of life—the music, the menace to our nation—airplanes, computers, shrimp cocktail. Can our nation really afford an entire city obsessed with improving everything?” (We're still trying to figure it out. It's complicated.)

2: A Layover in Seattle

In 2013, Bourdain returned to film a season two episode of his subsequent Travel Channel show, The Layover, which Seattle Met deputy editor and dining authority Allecia Vermillion so thoroughly recapped five years ago. In this season finale, dude came to eat. He name-drops some 20 restaurants and bars throughout the episode, and shared meals with the likes of Tom Douglas, Renee Erickson, and Matt Dillon at some of our city's most beloved dining institutions Canlis and Rob Roy. 

And when he wasn't obsessing over serial killers—we have a lot, okay, we know!—or eye-rolling at Seattle's coffee culture, which we will defend for eternity, he was recommending Sitka and Spruce. He called Dillon's restaurant “a forager’s wet dream,” forever associating our favorite Melrose Market spot with an uncomfortable level of arousal. (Hey, he wasn't wrong.) But his penchant for disruption and playful divisiveness, even when aimed at Seattle's own dining scene, is why we loved when he came to town. He stirred shit up, sure; he never met a hipster joke he didn't like. But mostly, I think, it was a mutual admiration. “There’s an independent spirit in this town," he said that episode, "always has been.”

3: The Unknown Parts of Seattle

Four years after the Layover episode, Bourdain returned to our emerald city for his CNN series, Parts Unknown, and gave us these gems:

"It’s about a place that’s changing—a changing culture, changing industries. A big food town, one of the first American cities outside of New York, Chicago, San Francisco to become proudly and ferociously food-centric. A lot of chefs, a lot great ingredients on that part of the country.

I love Seattle. I’ve had many happy experiences there. From the beginning of my writing career, it’s a town that has welcomed me—probably because it was one of the first cities in America to embrace chefs and new restaurant ideas, to loudly celebrate their local ingredients and local producers. It was a foodie town long before the word foodie existed and will be when that loathsome term is long dead and buried. Demographically speaking, it’s a town that likes talking about food, eating food, reading about food—and, in my case, stories about people who make food.

It’s a strange and beautiful place: gray, rainy, moody, and culturally rich—a place that seems to weed out those who are less than determined to reinvent themselves, break away from the pack, do their own thing however oddball it may be. It’s also yet another American city in transition: changing from company town to music town to tech center, with all the good and bad that comes with that." —Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown field notes

This morning, during my regularly scheduled programming of Instagram and Twitter feed scrolling, I learned Anthony Bourdain passed away, or rather, he lost the battle that so many of us both in the culinary realm and in the world at large wrestle with everyday. His ability to connect with people anytime most anywhere wasn't only about knowing how to eat and have a good time, it's a testament that we should always recognize the humanity in each other—especially if we can do so over a drink and good damn meal.

He wasn't a perfect man. But few others could crack open the world like a meaty coconut and show us how to rip its flesh and drink its cloudy water. Let us hope we never forget how.

"This life might eventually just be the end of me, will I still be with you?" —'Strange Religion' by Mark Lanegan Band

Answer: Yes, you most certainly will, Tony. 

Please, if you're hurting call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

Filed under
Anthony Bourdain
Show Comments

Related Content

TV Recap

Recap: The Layover's Seattle Episode

02/05/2013 By Allecia Vermillion

TV Recap

The 'Parts Unknown' Seattle Episode Reveals How the Rest of the Country Feels About Us

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Television

'Parts Unknown' Cut a Segment About Sexual Harassment in Tech

11/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Critic's Notebook

So You Think You Know Anthony Bourdain? Meet Him for Real.

02/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Last Call

Anthony Bourdain's Mark on Seattle—and the World—Will Live On

12:40pm By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pioneer Square Restaurant Says Goodbye

9:30am By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 6–12

06/06/2018 By Grace Madigan

Yesssss

Shake Shack Will Pop Up at Canlis

06/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

06/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Expansion Mode

Bok a Bok Brings Chicken to Burien

05/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 8–10

2:02pm By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Paige Lewis and Kaveh Akbar Are Throwing a Huge Love Poem Reading

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

June First Thursday Planner

06/07/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Recap

Upstream 2018 Artist Portraits

06/06/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Upstream 2018 Photo Recap

06/05/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 4–7

06/04/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

SPD Releases Body Camera Video of Officer Charged with Assault

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Hooray

Seattle Met Wins Gold!

06/06/2018 With Seattle Met Staff

Police Accountability

Seattle Police Officer Charged with Assault

06/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Chief Search

Community Advocates Outraged Over Process, Urge Mayor to Consider Best for Police Chief

05/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 4–11

06/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

06/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Marcus Lalario Teams Up on a New Shop: Can't Blame the Youth

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Universal Standard's New Showroom Is Open in Belltown

05/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe