This Week in Restaurant News: Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi Opens Today in Bellevue

Putting the sushi in Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi. Image: Courtesy Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Openings

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Bellevue’s newest steak house is set to open today on the 13th floor of the Lincoln Square South Tower. Think pinkies-up fancy with 360-degree views from floor-to-ceiling windows, tree root chandeliers, indoor fire pits, plus extravagant ingredients and dishes—American, Australian, and Japanese cuts of meat; sushi rolls with prosciutto; foie gras, seafood towers, caviar, guanciale-wrapped venison with spruce tips, branzino.

Bainbridge Brewing

The second location of the brewery premiered June 12 on Winslow Way just a quick walk up from the ferry. The previous space housed the Alehouse on Winslow, so not many changes were necessary for the new owners to get up and running. They opened with Bainbridge beers on draft plus other craft pints, trivia Tuesday, and an eager island bunch.

Soft (Serve) Open

Seattle Freeze

Unusual kinds of soft serve like pineapple mint and chocolate black sesame and Filipino-flavored doughnuts are officially available as of today (in limited supply) in Georgetown. We first broke word of the sweet shop back in May, owners Darren McGill and Kryse Martin-McGill (also the peeps behind Central District Ice Cream and Nate’s Wings and Waffles) wanted to sugar up the neighborhood with their take on desserts.

For Sale

The Herbfarm

As reported by Eater Seattle, this farm-to-table stalwart will eventually be changing hands. Owners Ron Zimmerman and Carrie Van Dyke are preparing for their golden years now, making it quite clear that they aren’t selling due to any business issues, but have hopes that whomever does take over will continue what they started three decades ago.

Coming Soon

Good Day Doughnuts

Slated to open in August in White Center, Good Day Doughnuts, is chef Erik Jackson’s newest venture. Jackson has worked all over the city, most recently at Mardona’s Vendemmia, where he'll be leaving his post as executive chef at the end of June. Doughnuts will sway classic, and don’t be surprised if you see folks eventually dining on a Thursday and Friday in the shop, Jackson is all about the popups.

Footprint Wine

The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that a new wine bar will be heading to East Madison come fall. The focus will be on organic, sustainable, and biodynamic wines, with an emphasis on tap and kegged wine from local makers.

Expansions

Unicorn

News of the second location of the imminently popular circus-themed bar on Capitol Hill has been circulating, but Tan Vinh of The Seattle Times spilled the beans last week. An old bowling alley next to Beer Star in White Center will be the home to the fun house bar with unicorn balls, karaoke, drag shows, and shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots...

Li’l Woody’s

The South Lake Union location has officially hit adult status—adult beverage status that is— in the form of boozy milkshakes and slushies, canned beer, and wine. It’s the first of the local chainlet’s locations to have a bar area and serve hard alcohol. A new happy hour will run weekdays from 3 to 8.

Captive Spirits

Seattle distillers of Big Gin, the uber popular local brand that’s now available in 30 states, is expanding to Ballard/Interbay with a tasting room and production space. Eater Seattle caught up with owners Holly Robinson and Ben Capdevielle who hope to be pouring gin flights and draft cocktails out of the location by June 28.