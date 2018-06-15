  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi Opens Today in Bellevue

Plus, iconic farm-to-table dining destination, the Herbfarm, is up for sale.

By Cassie Sawyer 6/15/2018 at 9:00am

Putting the sushi in Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi.

Image: Courtesy Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Openings

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi
Bellevue’s newest steak house is set to open today on the 13th floor of the Lincoln Square South Tower. Think pinkies-up fancy with 360-degree views from floor-to-ceiling windows, tree root chandeliers, indoor fire pits, plus extravagant ingredients and dishes—American, Australian, and Japanese cuts of meat; sushi rolls with prosciutto; foie gras, seafood towers, caviar, guanciale-wrapped venison with spruce tips, branzino.

Bainbridge Brewing
The second location of the brewery premiered June 12 on Winslow Way just a quick walk up from the ferry. The previous space housed the Alehouse on Winslow, so not many changes were necessary for the new owners to get up and running. They opened with Bainbridge beers on draft plus other craft pints, trivia Tuesday, and an eager island bunch.

Soft (Serve) Open

Seattle Freeze
Unusual kinds of soft serve like pineapple mint and chocolate black sesame and Filipino-flavored doughnuts are officially available as of today (in limited supply) in Georgetown. We first broke word of the sweet shop back in May, owners Darren McGill and Kryse Martin-McGill (also the peeps behind Central District Ice Cream and Nate’s Wings and Waffles) wanted to sugar up the neighborhood with their take on desserts.

For Sale

The Herbfarm
As reported by Eater Seattle, this farm-to-table stalwart will eventually be changing hands. Owners Ron Zimmerman and Carrie Van Dyke are preparing for their golden years now, making it quite clear that they aren’t selling due to any business issues, but have hopes that whomever does take over will continue what they started three decades ago.

Coming Soon

Good Day Doughnuts
Slated to open in August in White Center, Good Day Doughnuts, is chef Erik Jackson’s newest venture. Jackson has worked all over the city, most recently at Mardona’s Vendemmia, where he'll be leaving his post as executive chef at the end of June. Doughnuts will sway classic, and don’t be surprised if you see folks eventually dining on a Thursday and Friday in the shop, Jackson is all about the popups.

Footprint Wine
The Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that a new wine bar will be heading to East Madison come fall. The focus will be on organic, sustainable, and biodynamic wines, with an emphasis on tap and kegged wine from local makers.

Expansions

Unicorn
News of the second location of the imminently popular circus-themed bar on Capitol Hill has been circulating, but Tan Vinh of The Seattle Times spilled the beans last week. An old bowling alley next to Beer Star in White Center will be the home to the fun house bar with unicorn balls, karaoke, drag shows, and shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots...

Li’l Woody’s
The South Lake Union location has officially hit adult status—adult beverage status that is— in the form of boozy milkshakes and slushies, canned beer, and wine. It’s the first of the local chainlet’s locations to have a bar area and serve hard alcohol. A new happy hour will run weekdays from 3 to 8.

Captive Spirits
Seattle distillers of Big Gin, the uber popular local brand that’s now available in 30 states, is expanding to Ballard/Interbay with a tasting room and production space. Eater Seattle caught up with owners Holly Robinson and Ben Capdevielle who hope to be pouring gin flights and draft cocktails out of the location by June 28.

Filed under
The Herbfarm, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Coming Soon

Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

06/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—a Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

05/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pioneer Square Restaurant Says Goodbye

06/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bars and Barbecue Updates

06/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Eat & Drink

Changeups

Revolution Wine Evolves Into a Fully Fledged Wine and Cocktail Lounge

10:20am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi Opens Today in Bellevue

9:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Eat the World

The FIFA World Cup Is On. Here's Our Guide to International Eats.

06/14/2018 By Grace Madigan

Coming Soon

Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

06/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 13–19

06/13/2018 By Grace Madigan

What's Cooler Than Being Cool? Ice Cream!

The Flavorful Goings-On in Seattle Ice Cream Shops

06/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do This Weekend June 15–17

9:50am By Seattle Met Staff

Eat the World

The FIFA World Cup Is On. Here's Our Guide to International Eats.

06/14/2018 By Grace Madigan

Ticket Alert

Nicki Minaj and Future On Sale June 15

06/14/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Fiendish Conversation

Parisalexa Talks About Her New Mixtape and Seattle Soul Music

06/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2018

06/12/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 11–14

06/11/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Repeals the Head Tax

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

What's Up with Seattle's Head Tax Repeal?

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Plans to Repeal the Head Tax

06/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Asylum Seekers in SeaTac, Homelessness Spending, and the Anti-Head Tax Campaign

06/11/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Psst: He's Good on Neckties

What to Get Dad for Father's Day 2018

06/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

06/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Warm Weather Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for June

06/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 4–11

06/04/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Looking Good

2 Style Events You Shouldn't Miss This Weekend

06/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 28–June 4

05/29/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Guns on Board

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Bear With Us

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe