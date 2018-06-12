  1. Arts & Culture
Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2018

Get your fix of open-air cinema while weather permits.

By Mac Hubbard 6/12/2018 at 7:00am

Movies at the Mural is a seasonal favorite for obvious reasons.

Image: Christopher Nelson

Summer's arrival means cinema emerges from hibernation in dark theaters and curtained living rooms, so unfold that lawn chair and shoulder a nest's worth of blankets. Whether it's a recent blockbuster (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Wonder Woman show throughout the season), kid-friendly movie everyone can appreciate (Coco, A Wrinkle In Time), or a classic shaking the dust off (A League of their Own, The Sandlot, and, in a moonstricken whim, Sleepless in Seattle), the Puget Sound has you covered. And while you're getting in the mood, brush up on outdoor movie etiquette and maybe share a few points with whoever's sitting in front of you.

*Denotes free screening.

Seattle Outdoor Cinema* (21+)
June 16 The Goonies
July 21 Jurassic Park
August 25 Black Panther

Movies at Westlake Park*
July 13 Wonder Woman
July 20 Coco
August 3 The Last Jedi
August 10 Sleepless in Seattle
August 17 Hook
August 24 Black Panther

Columbia City Cinema Under the Stars*
July 14 Best of the Children's International Film Festival
August 18 Coco

Cascade Playground South Lake Union
July 6 Wonder Woman
July 20 Coco
July 27 Wall-E

Green Lake Community Center
July 19 Coco

Movies at Marymoor Park
June 28 The Goonies
July 5 Wonder Woman
July 11 Jumanji
July 18 Coco
July 25 The Greatest Showman
August 2 10 Things I Hate About You
August 8 Thor: Ragnarok
August 15 Ferdinand
August 22 Black Panther

Movies at the Mural*
(features short films before each screening created by students at Cornish)
July 28 The Princess Bride
August 4 Get Out
August 11 Little Shop of Horrors
August 18 I Am Not Your Negro
August 25 Wonder Woman

Movies in the Park with Scarecrow Video (Magnuson Park)*
August 2 A Cat In Paris 
August 16 Ponyo
August 23 Coco
August 30 Queen of Katwe

West Seattle Outdoor Movies*
July 21 Wonder Woman
July 28 The Secret Life of Pets
August 4 Star Wars: The Last Jedi
August 11 A Wrinkle In Time
August 18 Coco
August 25 Black Panther

Peddler Brewing Company
June 7 Big
Jun 14 10 Things I Hate About You
June 21 Princess Bride
June 28 Old School
July 5 The Sandlot
July 12 Mean Girls
July 19 Zoolander
July 26 Goonies
August 2 Pitch Perfect
August 9 Raiders of the Lost Ark
August 16 Wedding Crashers
August 23 Super Troopers
August 30 Bridesmaids

Three Dollar Bill Cinema (Cal Anderson Park)*
August 17 Sister Act
August 24 The Devil Wears Prada
August 31 To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Movies at the Marina (Shilshole Bay Marina)*
August 3 Overboard
August 17 Moana

Movie Night at Freeway Park
August 10 A League of Their Own
September 7 9 to 5

C-ID Summer Cinema (Hing Hay Park)*
August 4 Rumble In the Bronx
August 11 Mulan
August 18 Iron Monkey
August 25 Allegiance

Bite of Seattle (Seattle Center)*
July 20 A League of Their Own

Rooftop Movies After Hours at Frolik (21+)*
June 29 Independence Day
July 6 Princess Bride
July 13 Office Space
July 20 Mrs. Doubtfire
July 27 Die Hard
August 3 The Devil Wears Prada
August 10 Super Troopers
August 17 There's Something About Mary
August 24 Dodgeball
August 31 Napoleon Dynamite

Mercer Island Movies in the Park*
July 28 Moana
August 18 A Wrinkle In Time

Crossroads Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*
August 2 Coco
August 9 Wonder
August 16 Cars 3
August 23 Beauty and the Beast

Downtown Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*
July 10 Despicable Me 3
July 17 Boss Baby
July 24 The Lego Ninjago Movie
July 31 Goodbye Christopher Robin
August 7 Paddington 2
August 14 The Greatest Showman
August 21 Ferdinand
August 28 Ghostbusters

Carillon Point Movies in the Plaza (Kirkland)
July 7 Despicable Me 3
July 21 The Wedding Singer
August 4 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
August 18 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Auburn's Summer Sounds and Cinema*
July 27 Despicable Me 3
August 3 Coco
August 10 Raiders of the Lost Ark

LeMay Car Museum's Drive-In Movie Series (Tacoma)*
July 7 Jaws
July 21 Cars 3
August 11 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Skyway Outdoor Cinema (Renton)*
August 3 Coco
August 10 Wonder Woman
August 17 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
August 24 Black Panther

Pickford Film Center's Rooftop Cinema (Bellingham)
June 29 Clueless
July 27 The Big Lebowski
August 24 Napoleon Dynamite

Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema (Bellingham)
June 23 The Goonies
June 30 Wonder Woman
July 7 Ferdinand
July 14 Jumanji
July 21 The Greatest Showman
July 28 Coco
August 4 Thor: Ragnarok
August 11 The Sandlot
August 18 Black Panther
August 25 The Princess Bride

Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites*
July 27 Moana
August 3 Wonder

Pierce County Parks Movies in the Park (Various Locations)*
July 13 Rock Dog
July 27 Peter Rabbit
August 17 Sherlock Gnomes
August 24 Paddington 2

Bainbridge Island Movies in the Park*
August 17 Coco
August 24 Wonder
August 25 Pelé
August 31 Leap
September 7 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Summer Bash and Movies in the Park (Tacoma)*
July 13 Coco
July 28 Moana
August 3 Peter Rabbit
August 10 Cars 3
August 17 Sherlock Gnomes

Cinema Under the Stars (Everett)*
July 20 Early Man
July 27 Coco
August 3 Wonder
August 10 Moana
August 17 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Sail-In Cinema (Everett)*
July 20 Jaws
July 27 Grease
August 3 E.T.
August 10 Up
August 17 Wonder Woman
August 24 Top Gun

Gig Harbor Movies in the Park
July 6 Wonder
July 13 Top Gun
July 20 Peter Rabbit
July 27 Despicable Me 3

Movies Under the Moon (Monroe)*
August 3 Jumanji
August 10 Coco
August 17 Wonder
August 24 Guardians of the Galaxy

Popcorn in the Park (Marysville)*
July 14 Despicable Me 3
July 21 Jumanji
July 28 Cars 3
August 4 Wonder Woman
August 11 Stars: The Last Jedi

Snohomish Movies in the Park*
July 12 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
July 19 Ferdinand
July 26 The Greatest Showman
August 2 Coco
August 9 Wonder
August 16 Beauty and the Beast

Renton Summer Outdoor Movies
July 21 Jumanji
August 3 Despicable Me 3
August 10 Coco
August 24 Wonder 

This list was updated on August 3 to reflect that A Cat in Paris at Magnuson Park showed on August 2, not August 8 as previously noted. 

