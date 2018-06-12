Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2018

Movies at the Mural is a seasonal favorite for obvious reasons. Image: Christopher Nelson

Summer's arrival means cinema emerges from hibernation in dark theaters and curtained living rooms, so unfold that lawn chair and shoulder a nest's worth of blankets. Whether it's a recent blockbuster (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Wonder Woman show throughout the season), kid-friendly movie everyone can appreciate (Coco, A Wrinkle In Time), or a classic shaking the dust off (A League of their Own, The Sandlot, and, in a moonstricken whim, Sleepless in Seattle), the Puget Sound has you covered. And while you're getting in the mood, brush up on outdoor movie etiquette and maybe share a few points with whoever's sitting in front of you.

*Denotes free screening.

Seattle Outdoor Cinema* (21+)

June 16 The Goonies

July 21 Jurassic Park

August 25 Black Panther

Movies at Westlake Park*

July 13 Wonder Woman

July 20 Coco

August 3 The Last Jedi

August 10 Sleepless in Seattle

August 17 Hook

August 24 Black Panther

Columbia City Cinema Under the Stars*

July 14 Best of the Children's International Film Festival

August 18 Coco

Cascade Playground South Lake Union

July 6 Wonder Woman

July 20 Coco

July 27 Wall-E

Green Lake Community Center

July 19 Coco

Movies at Marymoor Park

June 28 The Goonies

July 5 Wonder Woman

July 11 Jumanji

July 18 Coco

July 25 The Greatest Showman

August 2 10 Things I Hate About You

August 8 Thor: Ragnarok

August 15 Ferdinand

August 22 Black Panther

Movies at the Mural*

(features short films before each screening created by students at Cornish)

July 28 The Princess Bride

August 4 Get Out

August 11 Little Shop of Horrors

August 18 I Am Not Your Negro

August 25 Wonder Woman

Movies in the Park with Scarecrow Video (Magnuson Park)*

August 2 A Cat In Paris

August 16 Ponyo

August 23 Coco

August 30 Queen of Katwe

West Seattle Outdoor Movies*

July 21 Wonder Woman

July 28 The Secret Life of Pets

August 4 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

August 11 A Wrinkle In Time

August 18 Coco

August 25 Black Panther

Peddler Brewing Company

June 7 Big

Jun 14 10 Things I Hate About You

June 21 Princess Bride

June 28 Old School

July 5 The Sandlot

July 12 Mean Girls

July 19 Zoolander

July 26 Goonies

August 2 Pitch Perfect

August 9 Raiders of the Lost Ark

August 16 Wedding Crashers

August 23 Super Troopers

August 30 Bridesmaids

Three Dollar Bill Cinema (Cal Anderson Park)*

August 17 Sister Act

August 24 The Devil Wears Prada

August 31 To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Movies at the Marina (Shilshole Bay Marina)*

August 3 Overboard

August 17 Moana

Movie Night at Freeway Park

August 10 A League of Their Own

September 7 9 to 5

C-ID Summer Cinema (Hing Hay Park)*

August 4 Rumble In the Bronx

August 11 Mulan

August 18 Iron Monkey

August 25 Allegiance

Bite of Seattle (Seattle Center)*

July 20 A League of Their Own

Rooftop Movies After Hours at Frolik (21+)*

June 29 Independence Day

July 6 Princess Bride

July 13 Office Space

July 20 Mrs. Doubtfire

July 27 Die Hard

August 3 The Devil Wears Prada

August 10 Super Troopers

August 17 There's Something About Mary

August 24 Dodgeball

August 31 Napoleon Dynamite

Mercer Island Movies in the Park*

July 28 Moana

August 18 A Wrinkle In Time

Crossroads Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*

August 2 Coco

August 9 Wonder

August 16 Cars 3

August 23 Beauty and the Beast

Downtown Movies in the Park (Bellevue)*

July 10 Despicable Me 3

July 17 Boss Baby

July 24 The Lego Ninjago Movie

July 31 Goodbye Christopher Robin

August 7 Paddington 2

August 14 The Greatest Showman

August 21 Ferdinand

August 28 Ghostbusters

Carillon Point Movies in the Plaza (Kirkland)

July 7 Despicable Me 3

July 21 The Wedding Singer

August 4 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

August 18 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Auburn's Summer Sounds and Cinema*

July 27 Despicable Me 3

August 3 Coco

August 10 Raiders of the Lost Ark

LeMay Car Museum's Drive-In Movie Series (Tacoma)*

July 7 Jaws

July 21 Cars 3

August 11 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Skyway Outdoor Cinema (Renton)*

August 3 Coco

August 10 Wonder Woman

August 17 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

August 24 Black Panther

Pickford Film Center's Rooftop Cinema (Bellingham)

June 29 Clueless

July 27 The Big Lebowski

August 24 Napoleon Dynamite

Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema (Bellingham)

June 23 The Goonies

June 30 Wonder Woman

July 7 Ferdinand

July 14 Jumanji

July 21 The Greatest Showman

July 28 Coco

August 4 Thor: Ragnarok

August 11 The Sandlot

August 18 Black Panther

August 25 The Princess Bride

Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites*

July 27 Moana

August 3 Wonder

Pierce County Parks Movies in the Park (Various Locations)*

July 13 Rock Dog

July 27 Peter Rabbit

August 17 Sherlock Gnomes

August 24 Paddington 2

Bainbridge Island Movies in the Park*

August 17 Coco

August 24 Wonder

August 25 Pelé

August 31 Leap

September 7 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Summer Bash and Movies in the Park (Tacoma)*

July 13 Coco

July 28 Moana

August 3 Peter Rabbit

August 10 Cars 3

August 17 Sherlock Gnomes

Cinema Under the Stars (Everett)*

July 20 Early Man

July 27 Coco

August 3 Wonder

August 10 Moana

August 17 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Sail-In Cinema (Everett)*

July 20 Jaws

July 27 Grease

August 3 E.T.

August 10 Up

August 17 Wonder Woman

August 24 Top Gun

Gig Harbor Movies in the Park

July 6 Wonder

July 13 Top Gun

July 20 Peter Rabbit

July 27 Despicable Me 3

Movies Under the Moon (Monroe)*

August 3 Jumanji

August 10 Coco

August 17 Wonder

August 24 Guardians of the Galaxy

Popcorn in the Park (Marysville)*

July 14 Despicable Me 3

July 21 Jumanji

July 28 Cars 3

August 4 Wonder Woman

August 11 Stars: The Last Jedi

Snohomish Movies in the Park*

July 12 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

July 19 Ferdinand

July 26 The Greatest Showman

August 2 Coco

August 9 Wonder

August 16 Beauty and the Beast

Renton Summer Outdoor Movies

July 21 Jumanji

August 3 Despicable Me 3

August 10 Coco

August 24 Wonder

This list was updated on August 3 to reflect that A Cat in Paris at Magnuson Park showed on August 2, not August 8 as previously noted.