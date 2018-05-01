Watch Seattle's May Day Unfold

May Day 2017 Image: Tiffany Von Arnim

This year, protesters met at Judkins Park Tuesday afternoon for the 19th annual March for Immigrant and Workers Rights toward the federal courthouse, ending downtown to condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

Another group of right-wing men calling themselves the Proud Boys gathered at Westlake Park and marched to Capitol Hill. The Seattle Police Department reported one arrest of a masked man who threw a rock at the Amazon spheres.

Follow the Twitter list of reporters covering May Day live here.

