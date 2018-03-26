New Locations for General Porpoise and Katsu Burger

Come-hither photo via generalporposedoughnuts/Instagram.

Last week, Renee Erickson's Sea Creatures restaurant group opened the doors of a new General Porpoise doughnut shop in Pioneer Square. It's an airy, white-bricked, heartstoppingly stylish dream for anybody looking to take a meeting over good coffee, or to just get down with a brioche doughnut dusted with sugar and filled with chocolate marshmallow or lemon curd. To cap off the excitement, Erickson's team says a Laurelhurst location is in the works at 4520 Union Bay Place NE. Erickson's business partner Jeremy Price says this outpost should open in late May or early June.

The original General Porpoise on Capitol Hill was born out of a slip of space next to Erickson's Bateau and Bar Melusine; now that carrara marble and hot pink La Marzocco espresso machine aesthetic is a full-on empire: There's a location just for Amazon employees in the balls spheres, and another due in Los Angeles later this year. Man, these folks are busy—let's not forget the bar and restaurant Erickson has in the works, too.

Meanwhile, Katsu Burger just announced plans to take over the Skillet Ballard location at 2034 NW 56th St. The chainlet's fifth location will serve the same lineup of monstrous burgers, nori fries, and oh god those black sesame shakes. But this one will add a full-on sushi bar, bento, and cocktails. Katsu Burger and Sushi should open this summer.