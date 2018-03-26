  1. Eat & Drink
Expansion Mode

New Locations for General Porpoise and Katsu Burger

Artful doughnuts in Laurelhurst; ninja deluxe burgers in Ballard.

By Allecia Vermillion 3/26/2018

28430208 2082729425298080 3187234134451814400 n tdzbud

Come-hither photo via generalporposedoughnuts/Instagram.

Last week, Renee Erickson's Sea Creatures restaurant group opened the doors of a new General Porpoise doughnut shop in Pioneer Square. It's an airy, white-bricked, heartstoppingly stylish dream for anybody looking to take a meeting over good coffee, or to just get down with a brioche doughnut dusted with sugar and filled with chocolate marshmallow or lemon curd. To cap off the excitement, Erickson's team says a Laurelhurst location is in the works at 4520 Union Bay Place NE. Erickson's business partner Jeremy Price says this outpost should open in late May or early June.

The original General Porpoise on Capitol Hill was born out of a slip of space next to Erickson's Bateau and Bar Melusine; now that carrara marble and hot pink La Marzocco espresso machine aesthetic is a full-on empire: There's a location just for Amazon employees in the balls spheres, and another due in Los Angeles later this year. Man, these folks are busy—let's not forget the bar and restaurant Erickson has in the works, too.

Meanwhile, Katsu Burger just announced plans to take over the Skillet Ballard location at 2034 NW 56th St. The chainlet's fifth location will serve the same lineup of monstrous burgers, nori fries, and oh god those black sesame shakes. But this one will add a full-on sushi bar, bento, and cocktails. Katsu Burger and Sushi should open this summer.

Katsu Burger, General Porpoise
In this Article

Katsu Burger

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

Japan's panko-crusted deep fried pork cutlets meet American's love of enormous, flavor-packed burgers, now in four locations around Seattle and the Eastside....

General Porpoise

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 1020 E Union St

Smitten by the fried dough at St. John in London, Renee Erickson’s Capitol Hill cafe has created custard and cream-filled doughnuts in its image. The lemon c...

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

