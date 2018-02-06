  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Collabs

Shaun McCrain Teams Up with Fellow Thomas Keller Alums for Copine's New Dinner Series

Some compatriots from McCrain's days at Per Se will join him in his Ballard kitchen.

By Allecia Vermillion 2/6/2018 at 9:45am

Copine shaun mccrain rrxlmi

Chef Shaun McCrain, doing his detail-oriented thing in Copine's kitchen.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Copine chef-owner Shaun McCrain is a Northwest native, but built an internationally impressive resume working at places like Taillevent in Paris and Thomas Keller's Per Se. It was there, at Keller's New York City restaurant, that McCrain worked his way up from opening chef de partie to executive sous chef, and met Jill Kinney, his wife and the ever-so-hospitable overseer of Copine's dining room. Now, the pair has invited some fellow veterans of Keller's employ to join them here in Seattle for a new "Alumni Dinners" series.

The first, on Friday, February 23, reunites McCrain with André Mack, who served as Per Se's head sommelier and now makes his own Oregon wine under the label Maison Noir. Mack will pair his bottles with a special five-course menu that includes dishes like garganelli with roasted duck jus, foie gras emulsion, and crispy duck skin, followed by caramelized sea scallops with octopus bacon. Damn.

The tasting menu with wine pairings runs $200; call Copine directly to make a reservation. While details for subsequent dinners are still being confirmed, next up is Phillip Tessier, the Napa-based chef who coached the USA team to its first-ever victory at the Bocuse d'Or, a competition often likened to the culinary olympics. 

Filed under
Copine
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Copine

$$$$ American/New American 6460 24th Ave NW

It’s a throwback in all the best ways, situated on an unfashionable corner of North Ballard, but decorated with a genteelly industrial aesthetic uniting cyli...

Related Content

Best Restaurants 2016

Best New Restaurants of 2016: Copine

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

How to Choose the 100 Best Restaurants in Seattle

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

This is Real

Shaun McCrain’s Long-Awaited Copine Opens...July 5

06/22/2016 By Rosin Saez

Location, Location

Shaun McCrain Finds a Home for His New Restaurant Copine

11/19/2015 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Critic's Picks

20 Date-Night Dining Destinations

11:15am By Seattle Met Staff

Collabs

Shaun McCrain Teams Up With Fellow Thomas Keller Alums for Copine's New Dinner Series

9:45am By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

9:30am By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks Into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brain Freezes and Ramen Fixes

02/02/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Opening Dispatch

Cafe Flora's Airport Sibling, Floret, Brings Vegetarian Food to Sea-Tac February 6

02/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

11:15am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

01/31/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

City Will Move Bike Racks Placed to Discourage Homeless Camping

9:39am By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

City Settles with West Seattle Homeowners over Cutting Public Trees

02/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Lawmakers Want Washington Exempt from Trump's Offshore Drilling Plan

02/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

State Will Uphold Its Ban on Rent Control

02/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: More Murray, the GOP Memo, and Criminal Charges Against an Ex-Council Candidate

02/02/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Durkan Forms Her Small Business Advisory Council

02/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

9:30am By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks Into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe