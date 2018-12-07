Brandi Carlile Is Nominated for Six Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy released the nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards, and Brandi Carlile is near the front of the pack. The Ravensdale-born singer-songwriter (who appears in our December issue's music feature) raked up six nominations, placing her just behind rap kings Kendrick Lamar (8) and Drake (7) for most nominations overall.

This is the second time Carlile has received Grammy nods, but her first in the General Field category. Carlile's first nomination (for her 2015 album The Firewatcher's Daughter) was for Best Americana Album. Her folksy, voice-cracking sound has this year put her in the heavy-hitting main categories—the ones that aren't awarded until the end of the night. Her song and album will be up against the likes of Childish Gambino's "This is America" and Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer.

Brandi Carlile's 2019 Grammys nominations

Record of the Year — "The Joke" Album of the Year — By the Way, I Forgive You Song of the Year — "The Joke" Best American Roots Performance — "The Joke" Best American Roots Song — "The Joke" Best Americana Album — By the Way, I Forgive You

The flurry of acknowledgements comes after a busy year of promoting By the Way, I Forgive You, which received high praise from both critics and industry greats. “It’s my album of the year," Elton John said on his Beats1 radio show.