Where to Dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Around Seattle

Tarsan i Jane's cozy digs are perfect for a Christmas Eve meal. Image: Luke McKinley

Turkey Day may be over, but the holiday festivities are only beginning. Instead of holing up in the kitchen to frantically mash potatoes, you can ditch any lofty culinary expectations and celebrate properly with a prime cut of steak, champagne, and a yule log for dessert. From a 10-course tasting menu to some 24-hour dining, never fear, these Seattle eateries will have you wining, dining, and fa la la la-ing in no time. (Just make sure to reserve a spot early.)

Chef Shota opens his private cellar to accompany a five-course, $80 Christmas Eve dinner. Grilled cod, winter squash, and duck are on the menu, followed by Japanese cheesecake. Seatings available 5:30–8:30pm. Christmas Eve

Chef Nathan Lockwood's annual Christmas Eve dinner has two seatings (between 4–5:30pm and a second between 7–8:30pm) and runs $157 a person. Reserve spots on Tock. Christmas Eve

Aqua will be open and serving its full menu on Christmas Eve, so do yourself a favor and partake in cozy clam chowder and crab cakes, Elliot Bay in view. Make reservations in advance. Christmas Eve

This $95, prix fixe four-course menu, with $45 optional wine pairings, is nothing short of luxurious. Cinnamon foie gras popovers with molasses butter? Say no more. Reserve a spot on OpenTable. Christmas Eve

The glitzy Belltown stalwart has live jazz and menu regulars like the namesake filet mignon on Christmas Eve. Chase it down with a creamy chocolate ganache and salted caramel ice cream, because, why not? It's nearly Christmas. Christmas Eve

This snug, 24-hour Queen Anne hub is perfect for all-American grub like deep fried turkey (yes, it’s a thing) and mashed potatoes. The a la carte menu is available 4–10pm on Christmas Eve and 10am–10pm on Christmas Day. Christmas Eve Christmas Day

Both the Dunbar Room and the Fireside Room will host a brunch buffet from noon–8pm on the 24th and 25th, featuring local fare like Beecher's Cheese and Grand Central Bakery and well-fortified carving and dessert stations. Email for reservations.

Expect seasonal fare like squash and pumpkin salad and truffle mashed potatoes from the Lakehouse's a la carte menu. Seatings are available from 2–9pm both days.

Lark’s annual Christmas Eve $80, three-course menu, with an optional $40 wine pairing, will keep you warm with crowd pleasers like parsnip and chestnut soup. Seatings are available from 5–8pm. Christmas Eve

The diner after Capitol Hill's own heart offers a special holiday menu for dinner on the 24th and for every meal on the 25th. Dinner options include classic turkey platters, pumpkin ravioli, and crab bisque. Christmas Eve Christmas Day

In addition to its regular menu, Miller’s Guild will offer a $130, three-course Christmas menu with tender prime rib, cheesy brussels sprouts, and bread pudding. Seatings are available from 5–8pm. Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve at Patagon comes with an a la carte menu featuring hearty whole roasted duck and prime rib. On Christmas Day, a spongey yule log rounds out a $65 prix fixe menu. Reservations are available on OpenTable. Christmas Eve Christmas Day

The cafe portion of Seattle's seafood mecca will be offering its staple menu Christmas Eve and Day, while a $60, three-course holiday dinner will be served at the Boathouse. No reservations. Christmas Eve Christmas Day

Rider hosts its own version of the traditional Italian-American Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Its $95, seven-course tasting menu, with optional wine pairings, comes with “frutti di mares” between courses, like smoked scallops. Reserve a table online. Christmas Eve

At Michael Mina's French brasserie opt for bar seating and an a la carte menu, or plump for the three-course Christmas Eve menu for $80, with optional wine pairing. Seatings run from 4:30–9:30pm. Christmas Eve

The atmospheric, Washington-lovin’ dining den in the Thompson Hotel will keep the mimosas coming along with its regular brunch menu this Christmas. Might we suggest digging into perfectly stacked apple pancakes with cinnamon streusel? Reserve a spot on OpenTable. Christmas Day

Perfecte Rocher's Valencian-meets-Northwest restaurant goes Chinese (with a Valencian twist, of course) for the night with a 10-course, $185 tasting menu. There are still a few spaces available at the 8pm seating. Christmas Eve

This farm to table favorite will host a special $65, three-course dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Settle in with local beef short rib and decadent parsnip puree; seatings are available from 5–10:30pm. Christmas Eve Christmas Day

