An Inch-By-Inch Guide to Snow in Seattle
Your rain shell won’t save you now.
1 Inch
Schools close. Roads littered with demolished Priuses.
2 Inches
As a sidewalk safety precaution, even artisanal salt flies off grocery store shelves.
3 Inches
Euphoria levels disproportionate to girth of snowmen.
4 Inches
Subarctic food culture becomes all the rage; Tom Douglas and Ethan Stowell open dueling lutefisk stands.
5 Inches
Light Rail expansion halted to fund new commuter dog sled routes.
6 Inches
A liberal stronghold no longer believes in global warming.
7 Inches
FEMA stops returning our calls.