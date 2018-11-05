  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Cookie Cravings

Belltown's New Late-Night Cookie Spot Delivers the Baked Goods

Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies will start satisfying those midnight munchies in spring 2019.

By Jaime Archer 11/5/2018 at 9:30am

Classic cookie flavors. Less-than-classic hours.

Image: Courtesy Insomnia Cookies

From Hello Robin to Georgetown newcomer Lowrider Baking Company, Seattle's cookie scene is rising—and outside companies are taking notice. This coming spring, Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies will open its first Seattle location at 2224 First Ave in Belltown.

Unlike most bakeries, which close up shop at a reasonable hour, Insomnia makes a business model out of cravings that peak in the middle of the night. Translation: Drivers will deliver and the Belltown location will stay open until 3am every night.

Admittedly, though, Insomnia isn't Seattle's first late-night cookie shop. Locally founded Midnight Cookie Co. has three storefronts in Wallingford, Everett, and Edmonds that deliver cookies, coffee, and Full Tilt ice cream until 3am Tuesday through Sunday. But while Midnight delivers via Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, and Amazon Restaurants, Insomnia runs its own delivery service, complete with specially made delivery bags to keep cookies as close to out-of-the-oven warm as humanly possible. 

For those looking to get cookies straight from the oven itself, Insomnia's Belltown shop will carry the entire online menu. (Heads up: Cookie cakes require some extra notice.) As for the cookies, Insomnia bakes the usual suspects—chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, sugar, and peanut butter chip, to name just a few. There are a few deluxe varieties, like chocolate peanut butter cup, s’mores, and triple chocolate, plus brownies, ice cream, and, to wash it all down, milk. 

And since it’s never too early (or too late) for cookies, the shop will be open weekdays from 9am to 3am and weekends from 11am to 3am. Delivery hours are almost the same; drivers can start dropping off warm cookies just one hour after the store opens.

Filed under
Belltown, Late Night Grub, Bakeries, Cookies
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Mike Easton Looks to Spring, Ben Paris Returns (Kinda)

02/01/2019 By Jaime Archer

Feel the Love

Where to Dine Out on Valentine's Day in Seattle

01/31/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

01/30/2019 By Haley Gray

Collabs

Whoa—Check Out the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/29/2019 By Haley Gray

Shift Change

Over at Manolin, Changes and a New Bar Project

01/29/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Reign, Reign Don't Go Away

Reign FC Decamps for Tacoma

02/01/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ticket Alert

Vampire Weekend Announces WaMu Theater Show

02/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Road Requiem

Viaduct Celebrations Make Way for New SR 99 Tunnel

02/01/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Long Time Coming

A Musical Version of Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet?

01/31/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 1–3

01/31/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Chorus Camp

Sister Kate Dance Company Is Reviving the Chorus Girl Tradition

01/30/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Seattle Squeeze

Did the State Get It Wrong on the Viaduct?

02/02/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Should Washington Ditch a "Tampon Tax"? Here's Why It's Complicated

02/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Reign, Reign Don't Go Away

Reign FC Decamps for Tacoma

02/01/2019 By Rosin Saez

Road Requiem

Viaduct Celebrations Make Way for New SR 99 Tunnel

02/01/2019 By Gwen Hughes

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Super Tuesday, Schultz, and Homegrown Weed

02/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Olympia Dispatch

Washington Could Move Up Its Presidential Primary Date

01/31/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Good Buys for Best Friends

A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

01/29/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 28–February 3

01/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 21–27

01/21/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe