Belltown's New Late-Night Cookie Spot Delivers the Baked Goods

Classic cookie flavors. Less-than-classic hours. Image: Courtesy Insomnia Cookies

From Hello Robin to Georgetown newcomer Lowrider Baking Company, Seattle's cookie scene is rising—and outside companies are taking notice. This coming spring, Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies will open its first Seattle location at 2224 First Ave in Belltown.

Unlike most bakeries, which close up shop at a reasonable hour, Insomnia makes a business model out of cravings that peak in the middle of the night. Translation: Drivers will deliver and the Belltown location will stay open until 3am every night.

Admittedly, though, Insomnia isn't Seattle's first late-night cookie shop. Locally founded Midnight Cookie Co. has three storefronts in Wallingford, Everett, and Edmonds that deliver cookies, coffee, and Full Tilt ice cream until 3am Tuesday through Sunday. But while Midnight delivers via Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, and Amazon Restaurants, Insomnia runs its own delivery service, complete with specially made delivery bags to keep cookies as close to out-of-the-oven warm as humanly possible.

For those looking to get cookies straight from the oven itself, Insomnia's Belltown shop will carry the entire online menu. (Heads up: Cookie cakes require some extra notice.) As for the cookies, Insomnia bakes the usual suspects—chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, sugar, and peanut butter chip, to name just a few. There are a few deluxe varieties, like chocolate peanut butter cup, s’mores, and triple chocolate, plus brownies, ice cream, and, to wash it all down, milk.

And since it’s never too early (or too late) for cookies, the shop will be open weekdays from 9am to 3am and weekends from 11am to 3am. Delivery hours are almost the same; drivers can start dropping off warm cookies just one hour after the store opens.