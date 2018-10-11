  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Rolling in Dough

Sugar and Spoon Brings Edible Cookie Dough to the Masses

Fresh out of school, Ivana Orlovic and William Hubbell are armed with a food truck and loads of dough.

By Jaime Archer 10/11/2018 at 9:00am

These cookie dough stacks have got us all 😍.

Image: Courtesy Sugar and Spoon

What started as a class assignment at the University of Washington has turned into a full-fledged edible cookie dough company for recent graduates Ivana Orlovic and William Hubbell of Sugar and Spoon. In cups, cones, and alongside ice cream, the two are dishing out flavors like chocolate chip, Dough-Reo (Oreo), and Holy Oats (yeah, that's oatmeal—don't hate) from a food truck, which will be making weekly appearances at Westlake Park and other spots around Seattle.

Let's be clear: There are no fresh baked cookies to be had here. But that only adds to the homey appeal of Sugar and Spoon, which makes a business model out of people's tendency to eat raw cookie dough.  Unlike typical raw dough, Orlovic and Hubbell's version has no eggs or egg substitutes and uses heat-treated flour. Translation: No salmonella, no worries.

And it turns out, safe-to-eat cookie dough can taste like the real, eggy deal. Just like the homemade stuff, it's super rich, but that doesn't stop customers from picking out two or three scoops of the majorly creamy dough.

Though Sugar and Spoon's food truck just hit the streets early this month, it's had a presence at UW since last winter when Orlovic and Hubbell met in a class about creating a company and, well, created a cookie dough company that gained a following at pop-up shops around campus. After graduating this past June, the two decided to pursue the business in the real world. Then they stumbled on a Craigslist ad for a food truck.

Orlovic was originally opposed to the truck, but Hubbell eventually won her over. It also inspired an ice cream truck vibe, which meant adding ice cream and waffle cones to the menu. Currently, Sugar and Spoon is doling out its three signature doughs and one seasonal flavor—snickerdoodle for fall—but Orlovic said they plan to add more flavors soon. "I think expansion is always in our back pocket. ... We're not just a food truck company; we're so much more than that," she added.

For now, real-life cookie monsters can get their hands on Sugar and Spoon's dough by tracking the food truck on the company's events page. And if you're jonesing for a glass of milk after all that dough, they've got that too. Plain 2 percent and cereal milk, in fact. Because you can never be too trendy.

Filed under
University of Washington, Westlake Park, Food Trucks, Cookies

Eat & Drink

Rolling in Dough

Sugar and Spoon Brings Edible Cookie Dough to the Masses

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 10–16

10/10/2018 By Christina Ausley

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

10/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed with Right Now

10/08/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

10/05/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 12–14

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Lit Life

Our Picks for Lit Crawl 2018

8:48am By Seattle Met Staff

For the History Books

Inside Seattle’s Antiquarian Book Fair

10/09/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

10/08/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 5–7

10/04/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

10/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Midterm Election

New Poll: More Women Are Voting for Rossi After the Kavanaugh Hearings

10/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10/08/2018 By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Seattle's Resistance

Protesters Rally Against Kavanaugh in Downtown Seattle

10/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10/02/2018 By Anne Dennon

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe