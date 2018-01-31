  1. Features
  2. The 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle

The Women's Issue

What's Next for Nikkita Oliver?

She may not have won the mayorship this time around—but she's not going to let that stop her from being a voice for the people.

By Hayat Norimine 1/31/2018 at 2:37pm Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Selects 019 fou 9576 xmzvr0

Image: Amber Fouts

Nikkita Oliver may not have made it through the August 2017 primary in her run for mayor, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming one of the most influential voices in Seattle politics—and a rising star in the city’s own resistance movement. 

The face of the new Seattle Peoples Party, organized after the 2016 election, wears a lot of hats: attorney, educator, spoken word poet, Black Lives Matter activist. She’s inspiring a new crowd of Seattle residents who historically don’t vote—youth and millennials, low-income renters, people of color, the LGBTQ and disability communities. She received the third-most votes in the mayoral primary, just barely losing to urban planner Cary Moon. (Moon, of course, lost to Jenny Durkan in the November general.)

Oliver wants to continue to pass the mic on to others who don’t normally get a voice in politics. After all, that’s what the Peoples Party was founded on. The challenge for the new party, then, is balancing that goal with its next step—actually winning an election. After months of debates and media attention from last year’s mayoral race, Oliver now carries notoriety and credibility. The black, multiracial, queer 31-year-old community leader is a natural choice for the party as it eyes placing a candidate to run in another local race.

“We’re trying to figure that out. Having leadership be from the grassroots up, and also understanding that we ran a great campaign,” Oliver says. “I don’t think there’s a clean answer there. We’re dealing with an evolving system, and so we’re an evolving party.” 

Filed under
Seattle Peoples Party, Seattle Women, nikkita oliver
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

“This is my life, my passion.”

Ijeoma Oluo: Seattle, You're Not Mad Enough

The author and activist isn't afraid to yell (and she wants you to join).

How Tracy Rector Uses Art to Empower Indigenous Communities

The filmmaker, curator, and community activist has helped thousands of young, budding documentary filmmakers get their start.

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

“[Game development] is a natural place for women to thrive.”

Our Voice of Resistance in DC: Pramila Jayapal

Jayapal promised to be a voice for people of color. So far she’s delivered.

Seattle City Council Is a Bastion of Female Political Power

Say hello to the supermajority.

Marty Hartman, the Single-Minded Homelessness Crusader

The executive director of Mary's Place is a passionate advocate for Seattle's homeless families.

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

The Northwest Film Forum is in good hands with Sheehan at the helm.

How Many Women Sit on the Boards of Major Seattle Companies?

Sigh—the numbers are kind of pathetic.

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

Oh, and she’s also the WNBA’s all-time assist leader.

How The Evergrey Fosters Community in Ever-Growing Seattle

Anika Anand and Mónica Guzmán have a simple mission: to help Seattleites feel connected to their city, and to one another.

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

A few of our recent favorites that deserve a spot on your Goodreads queue.

Angela Stowell, Chief Everything Officer

She's the force behind Ethan Stowell Restaurants' growing empire.

In Seattle, the History Is Female Too

Five women who shaped this city.

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

“There’s always room for development, but how do we make sure that development benefits the community?”

30 More Women Who Run This City

Eat & Drink

The Women's Issue

Angela Stowell, Chief Everything Officer

2:37pm By Rosin Saez

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

Yesssssss

Salt and Straw's 2 Seattle Locations Are Here

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 31–February 6

9:00am By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

In The Mood For Food

Here You Go: 4 New Destinations for Dinner

01/29/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

2:37pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

2:37pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

2:37pm By Seattle Met Staff

The Women's Issue

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

Ijeoma Oluo: Seattle, You're Not Mad Enough

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Battle of Porktown

Oh, Hey—Here's the Carlile Room's 'Hamilton'-Themed Menu

12:45pm By Allecia Vermillion

News & City Life

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

How Tracy Rector Uses Art to Empower Indigenous Communities

2:37pm By Ciara O'Rourke

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

2:37pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Marty Hartman, the Single-Minded Homelessness Crusader

2:37pm By Allison Williams

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

2:37pm By Rosin Saez

The Women's Issue

How The Evergrey Fosters Community in Ever-Growing Seattle

2:37pm By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

2:37pm By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

2:37pm By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe