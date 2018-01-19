  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Morning Matters

Westman's Bagel and Coffee Opens on Madison

Monica Dimas and Molly Westman debut New York–style bagels (plus Jewish deli favorites).

By Allecia Vermillion 1/19/2018 at 7:00am

25014901 115671449228257 4456950681898582016 n bpmckn

Open for business. And bagels. Image via Instagram/@westmansbagel

Since September, baker Molly Westman tested no less than 75 bagel recipes. It was only in recent weeks that she hit upon the winner—“it stands up like a real bagel should”—and now the coffee and bagel shop that bears her name is officially open for business.

Westman’s Bagel and Coffee occupies the walkup counter at 1509 East Madison, a humble spot with a surprisingly noble lineage that includes Little Uncle and Manu’s Bodegita. Now open Monday through Friday at 7am, it serves a half-dozen varieties of Westman’s bagels, plus plenty of schmears. Look for flavors like sesame, salt, pumpernickel, and the classic “everything,” made with spices from Villa Jerada. In other words, don’t come here expecting sugar bomb bagels, though there is a version made with cinnamon and currants.

 This New York–inspired bagelry began, as fate would have it, with a woman known for marvelous tacos and tortas. Monica Dimas took over the counter with dreams of bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches, plus bagels. A friend connected her with Westman, a bagel-loving Macrina alum. The original vision wasn’t a Jewish deli, per se, but when your baker hails from deli-loving South Florida, it’s no surprise babka and rugelach, and whitefish salad also made it on the menu, plus black and white cookies. Westman makes challah on Fridays (she’s especially excited about the sea salt and fennel version) and bialys when time and tiny kitchen space allow. "Quantity will be our biggest challenge," she says, standing in the tiny alcove where baking happens. 

The titular coffee comes from Caffe Vita, and the Westman's website has the menu, including that bacon-egg-cheese sandwich that launched Dimas's bagel-related dreams.

 

Filed under
Opening Dispatch, Westman's Bagels and Coffee, Molly Westman, Monica Dimas, Bagels
Show Comments

Related Content

Morning Matters

Monica Dimas Plans New York–Style Bagel Counter on Capitol Hill

07/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Gather 'Round

Gather Kitchen and Bar Opens in Ballard This Week

10/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Mercato Stellina and Chávez Cozy Up in a New Pike Place Space

11/30/2017 By Jaime Archer

Opening Dispatch

Bakery Nouveau's Third Location Opens in Burien This Week

09/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Morning Matters

Westman's Bagel and Coffee Opens on Madison

7:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Awards & Accolades

The James Beard Foundation Recognizes an Eastern Washington Tamales Spot

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

That New New

Barkada Brings a Blend of Island Flavors to Edmonds

01/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 17–23

01/17/2018 By Diane Stephani

Hopped Up

Meet PNW, Seattle’s New Cheap Beer

01/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Reckless Noodle House Charges Into the Central District

01/15/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 18–21

01/18/2018 By Darren Davis

Breaking News

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

'Straight White Men' Just Doesn't Work as Intended

01/16/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things To Do After Work: January 15–19

01/15/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

01/11/2018 By Darren Davis

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

The City Has an Even Shorter Statute of Limitations for Sexual Harassment

01/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Rape Survivors in Washington State Run Against a Ticking Clock

01/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Breaking News

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Did Seattle Jump the Gun on a World Cup Bid?

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Despite Deportation Order, Immigration Activist Pledges to Keep Fighting

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

'Straight White Men' Just Doesn't Work as Intended

01/16/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe