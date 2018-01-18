  1. Style & Shopping
In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

On January 18, the local airline will unveil 35 new looks to their 23,000 employees.

By Rosin Saez 1/18/2018 at 11:40am

Luly iymyqy

We anticipate a lot of navy blues for the new Alaska Airlines uniforms.

Image: Luly Yang

In 2015, Alaska Airlines nabbed Seattle couture designer Luly Yang to refresh 35 uniforms for the company's 19,000 outfitted workers. Everyone from pilots to flight attendants to ground service employees will get a new look. After years of focus groups, interviews, consultations, and testing, the new uniforms will finally be debuted at the Alaska Airlines hangar in Sea-Tac this afternoon, January 18.

Yang, best known for her gorgeous bridal gown, couture dresses (especially the Monarch butterfly gown that launched her career over a decade ago), says this is the biggest project she's done to date. 

An estimated 500,000 yards of fabric, a million buttons, 100,000 zippers, and 30 million yards of thread may be needed for the job.

While less glam as Yang's usual styles, the local designer, a University of Washington alum, nevertheless applied her background as a graphic artist for a Seattle architecture firm to engineer uniforms that emphasize four main musts: comfort, distinction, functionality, and pride. Attendants, it turns out, want to look good walking down the catwalk concourse as much as they don't want their skirts riding up whenever they hoist a carryon into an overhead bin.

In all, Yang designed over 80 pieces for the project, from a signature Alaska Airlines stitch to zipper pulls. 

After a few more months of testing in the wild, Alaska Airline employees will all sport their respective new uniforms come 2019. Until official photos are released, though, please enjoy some in-blog entertainment: a slideshow of Alaska Air's uniforms from the 1940s until present day.

Alaska Airlines, Luly Yang
Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

